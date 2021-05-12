May 12, 2021 115

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, disclosed that the association was rallying other manufacturers associations in West Africa to revive the Federation of West African Manufacturers Association (FEWAMA).

This disclosure was made at the association’s commemoration of its 50th anniversary themed, ‘Building a Resilient and Competitive Manufacturing Sector.’

Ahmed stated that the association, since its inception in 1971, has played crucial roles that created harmonies between manufacturers, putting at the fore the interest of the private sector.

He said that the journey to the rebirthing of FEWAMA was supported by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Ahmed said, “From a humble beginning in 1971, MAN has evolved into the authentic voice of manufacturers in Nigeria as a credible platform for the private sector to formulate and articulate policy suggestions that complement government’s efforts in the overall interest of the economy.

“In West Africa and Africa, the MAN has played significant roles in fostering collaboration amongst manufacturers and advancing the interest and recognition of the private sector.

“We are currently mobilising the various manufacturers’ associations in West Africa to revive the Federation of West African Manufacturers Association (FEWAMA) with the active support of ECOWAS.

“At the same time; in conjunction with the African Union, the MAN is leading the formation of the Pan-African Manufacturers Association.”

Commending the efforts of the association, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, said that the association had contributed nothing less than $40 billion to the country’s economy while being an employer to almost seven million Nigerians.

He noted that the manufacturing sector in Nigeria had a positive outlook, pointing at the development of the crude oil sector led by the private sector.

Adebayo said, “the outlook for the manufacturing sector is positive, especially with the development of private sector led crude oil refining will help to establish Nigeria as one of the manufacturing hubs in Africa.”