fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTER

West Africa Records First Case Of Another Deadly Disease

August 11, 20210154
West Africa Records First Case Of Another Deadly Disease

Guinean authorities have confirmed the entry of another deadly, Ebola-like disease in the West African nation known as Marburg Disease.

The disease is transmitted like COVID-19 and Ebola: from animals to humans, the WHO said on Monday.

Bats are usual hosts of the Marburg virus that has a fatality rate of 88 percent and was discovered in samples retrieved from a victim of the disease in southern Gueckedou, Guinea.

Efforts are underway to contain the spread of the disease, as the small nation of Guinea just had a reprieve from another Ebola attack in 2020.

Regional Director, WHO, West Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said, “The potential for the Marburg virus to spread far and wide means we need to stop it in its tracks.

“We are working with the health authorities to implement a swift response that builds on Guinea’s past experience and expertise in managing Ebola, which is transmitted in a similar way.”

On a global scale, the virus is deemed at a low scale by the WHO, but on a national and regional level, it is considered a “high” threat.

Moeti commended the work of the Guinean government in containing the spread of the virus, and the “quick investigative action by Guinea’s health workers.”

READ ALSO: FG Condemns Assault Of Nigerian Diplomat In Indonesia

Marburg Virus

The first case of the Marburg virus was discovered in a village along the borders of Sierra Leone and Liberia, according to AFP.

Its first victim started experiencing symptoms in July, WHO disclosed, but later died after receiving treatment for malaria at a clinic.

Further results, taken from post-mortem samples, ruled out Ebola as a culprit until the Marburg virus was detected.

More efforts are taken by authorities to ensure that the virus is quickly detected, with support from the WHO’s expert team.

Clinical care, disease monitoring, logistical support, among other responses have been put in motion, according to the WHO.

About Author

West Africa Records First Case Of Another Deadly Disease
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 31, 20170123

Gold Dips by 0.1% to $1,307.60 Per Ounce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold slumped on Wednesday, August 30, pressured by gains in the dollar amid perception of a brief lull in tensions over North Korea, but prices of the yello
Read More
November 21, 20130102

Climate Change: Delegates Debate Influence On Health

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Health and medical organizations from around the world meeting in Warsaw, Poland at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) have
Read More
Crude Oil Prices Surge Towards $80 After OPEC+ Cancels Output Talks COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 10, 20200206

Crude Oil Price Edges above $65 per Barrel over Middle East Tension

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil edged further above $65 a barrel on Friday as concerns about a possible renewed spike in Middle East tensions outweighed rising U.S. inventories and oth
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.