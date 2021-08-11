West Africa Records First Case Of Another Deadly Disease

August 11, 2021 154

Guinean authorities have confirmed the entry of another deadly, Ebola-like disease in the West African nation known as Marburg Disease.

The disease is transmitted like COVID-19 and Ebola: from animals to humans, the WHO said on Monday.

Bats are usual hosts of the Marburg virus that has a fatality rate of 88 percent and was discovered in samples retrieved from a victim of the disease in southern Gueckedou, Guinea.

Efforts are underway to contain the spread of the disease, as the small nation of Guinea just had a reprieve from another Ebola attack in 2020.

Regional Director, WHO, West Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said, “The potential for the Marburg virus to spread far and wide means we need to stop it in its tracks.

“We are working with the health authorities to implement a swift response that builds on Guinea’s past experience and expertise in managing Ebola, which is transmitted in a similar way.”

On a global scale, the virus is deemed at a low scale by the WHO, but on a national and regional level, it is considered a “high” threat.

Moeti commended the work of the Guinean government in containing the spread of the virus, and the “quick investigative action by Guinea’s health workers.”

Marburg Virus

The first case of the Marburg virus was discovered in a village along the borders of Sierra Leone and Liberia, according to AFP.

Its first victim started experiencing symptoms in July, WHO disclosed, but later died after receiving treatment for malaria at a clinic.

Further results, taken from post-mortem samples, ruled out Ebola as a culprit until the Marburg virus was detected.

More efforts are taken by authorities to ensure that the virus is quickly detected, with support from the WHO’s expert team.

Clinical care, disease monitoring, logistical support, among other responses have been put in motion, according to the WHO.