We’re Transforming To World-class Facility – APM

January 27, 2022

APM Terminals Apapa, one of the container terminals in Nigeria, has announced it is rapidly transforming into a world-class facility.

The Country Manager, Klaus Laursen, said this in Lagos while reviewing the performance of the company in 2021.

“Over the past few years, APM Terminals Apapa has been on a remarkable transformation journey. In APM Terminals, we have led with a strong ambition – to become a world-class terminal operator. We enable access to the jobs, products, foods, and medicine that allow us to create and live a better life.

“Here in APM Terminals Apapa, it is not just about moving boxes around. We are a heartbeat for the Nigerian local society, we create value for our customers, and we do our best to ensure that our people are here because they want to be here,” he said.

Laursen added that the transformation of APM Terminals Apapa aims to create an engaging work environment for all stakeholders.

“However, it is a process with many elements that require prioritisation and time to mature and make sustainable changes.

The Terminal Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said, “Now – more than ever – global trade needs efficient port operations and integrated solutions.

“We started a new and exciting journey in Apapa last year – a significant amount of new equipment was deployed; we are improving our facilities and we have kicked off a significant training plan for all employees across functions and levels. This journey is our transformation to international standards.

“It is important that we embrace the transformation and accept that it is a multi-year journey, which is closely linked to our values as a company and our primary objective to create value for the Nigerian economy. The transformation will offer all of us exciting new challenges, which we can all learn and grow from.”

According to Knudsen, the ongoing implementation of APM Terminals’ global initiatives procures a strong foundation to produce consistent and repeatable standard processes to help drive the APM Terminals strategy of becoming a world-class terminal operator, enhancing the seamless flow of operations and increasing efficiency.

“We have been putting a significant focus on employee engagement, looking into different aspects of our workforce well-being at individual, team and community levels. The focus has been on encouragement of feedback culture development, team bonding, investment into people’s personal and professional development and grooming our leadership capabilities,” Knudsen asserted.

In 2022, the terminal would continue to invest in its people, complete the ongoing facility upgrade, strengthen its capabilities and raise its level of engagement with stakeholders according to Knudsen.