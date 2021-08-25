We’re Setting Up A Formidable Shadow Cabinet To Succeed Buhari In 2023, Says Bakare

August 25, 2021 112

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has disclosed that he alongside a group of Nigerians are establishing a formidable team, like a shadow cabinet, for the next administration.

The cleric stated that some members of the Buhari government form part of the team.

Bakare who speaking an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday night stated that Buhari’s successor should be a person who loves the nation and will not corner resources for his own people.

He further stated that anyone getting involved in the election in 2023 is plunging his head into hot water, hence a team is needed to do so.

READ ALSO: Ortom Calls Buhari’s Administration “Worst” In Security Handling

Bakare who contested in the 2011 presidential election under the banner of the Congress for Progressive Change as a running mate to Muhammadu Buhari said the next president must be “one who will look for the best of the north, the best of the south; let those who have the wherewithal and who have proved it in their own private capacity”.

“[Those] who have done something with their lives, let them be the ones who will assemble and say it is time to build; like Nehemiah did. It would take such a person.

“Anyone plunging into election in 2023 is just plunging his head inside hot water, and therefore you must go with a team and not go alone.

“Very shortly, you will see the formidable team that we are presenting to the nation like a shadow cabinet, these are the men that would do it.

“We are meeting right now, they don’t even understand what is about to hit the nation. It is going to hit it big time, in a positive manner.”

He said the nation’s next president must be the best candidate, praying that God will heal Nigeria from such sad comments that “the best candidate may not win”.

“What we are faced with now, is that the best candidate emerges: it can go to the north, the south, if it’s an Igbo man, so be it. If he is a Yoruba man, so be it, if it is a northerner, Hausa, Fulani, so be it.

Bakare however added that “fair is fair, if we have promised rotation, then let’s face rotation. If we have not promised and it’s not part of our constitution, then let’s face reality”.

Despite his recent criticism of the Buhari government, he said he still has a cordial relationship with his former political associate and he was invited to the wedding ceremony of the president’s son last weekend.