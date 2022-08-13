‘We’re Doing Our Best To Recover Abducted Train Passengers’ – Shehu

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said that the negotiations between the Federal Government (FG) and kidnappers who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train has not been successful.

Shehu on Friday said it is wrong to assume FG is not doing enough to secure the release of all the captives.

“The important thing is that the government, since the occurrence of the incident, has been working very hard. Some are visible, while some are not,” he said.

“It is to the advantage of the relatives and to the country at large to see all the victims are rescued.

“Whoever says the government isn’t doing anything or isn’t making any effort to rescue them perhaps doesn’t know the effort the government is putting in order to rescue the abductees.

“Don’t forget that right from the start of it, the leader of the terrorists demanded that his pregnant wife should be released from captivity.

“The federal government took the woman to the hospital where she gave birth to twins, and after she gave birth, he was shown that both his wife and children were in a good health condition and then they were handed over to his parents.

“After handing them over, they came up with a different issue that there are about six or seven of their children in Yola, Adamawa, who the government sent a plane to pick up.

“We expected that if we gave them the children, they would release all the victims in their custody. Then, they demanded money.

“So, people should not say the government is doing nothing.”