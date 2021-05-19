WEMA, ETERNA On Gainers’ List, As Nigerian Stock Market Closes In Loss

May 19, 2021 86

Trading at the Nigerian stock market ended in a negative at the end of the trading day, leading to a fall in the All-Share Index by -0.72 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.33 trillion, a depreciation from N20.48 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 39,022.52 from 39,306.47.

The volume of shares also declined to 204.64 million from 357.69 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,940 against 4,394.

Share values saw a sharp drop to N1.8 billion against N3.36 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

INITSPLC: Closed at N0.44 kobo, up 10 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.44 kobo, up 10 percent.

ETERNA: Closed at N7.97 kobo, up 9.93 percent.

TRANSCOHOT: Closed at N3.57 kobo, up 9.85 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.58 kobo, up 5.45 percent.

Top Losers

PORTPAINT: Closed at N2.47 kobo, down 9.85 percent

CHAMPION: Closed at N1.96 kobo, down 9.68 percent.

SCOA: Closed at N1.95 kobo, down 9.30 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.34 kobo, down 8.11 percent.

SUNUASSUR: Closed at N0.50 kobo, down 7.41 percent.

Leading the activity chart was COURTVILLE with 27.12 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FIDELITYBK with a share volume of 23.40 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 18.54 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 11.49 million, and TRANSCORP with 10.90 million shares.