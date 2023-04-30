Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s top financial institutions and Africa’s first truly digital bank, is getting ready to celebrate its 78th anniversary in style.

The week-long event, which starts on May 1st, 2023, offers a variety of thrilling events and competitions open to its staff, customers, and the general public.

Kicking off the anniversary week is the virtual launch of ALAT Alumni, a platform for former Knights to rekindle relationships and foster a sense of community that the bank can leverage.

In addition, the bank will release a cascade of ALAT balloons into the sky, and participants can take snapshots of the balloons and share them on social media with hashtags like #ALATAt6, #WemaAt78, and #SpotALATInTheAir to stand a chance of winning fantastic prizes.

The “Sounds of ALAT” competition, which aims to find talented artists in the entertainment sector and give them a platform to display their creativity, is the festival’s main event.

The winning submission will serve as ALAT’s official theme song, and the winners will each receive up to five million Naira in monetary prizes.

Additionally, the bank is hosting a balloon hunt for its clients in which they must find balloons spelling out “Wema” and “ALAT” in various locations and post pictures on social media with a specific hashtag in order to be eligible to win additional prizes.

The debut of the improved ALAT for Business, the digital bank application for a completely redesigned ALAT for Business platform, will also be included in the celebrations. This platform will redefine how business owners conduct their business transactions.

Head of the Brand and Marketing Communication Department Mabel Adeteye shared her excitement for the impending anniversary and its activities. She continued by saying that the bank will focus on digital services this week so that consumers may benefit from the ease of ALAT’s online banking options.

With our team, clients, and the general public, we are happy to commemorate our anniversary. We are confident that these activities will provide everyone a chance to take part in the celebration and appreciate ALAT’s cutting-edge financial products.