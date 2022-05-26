fbpx

Wema Bank Reiterates Commitment to Customer Data Confidentiality

May 26, 2022094
Wema Bank has reiterated its commitment to the data confidentiality of it’s customers assuring that it takes issues around data integrity and breaches seriously.

The bank made this known in a statement on Wednesday following reports of breaches after a massive activation campaign it recently embarked on.

“Our attention has been drawn to recent reports of members of the public receiving text messages with account numbers,” the bank stated.

“We implore members of the public that, as a ﬁnancial institution, Wema Bank takes issues around data integrity and breaches seriously, and we are currently investigating the reports.

“Recently, we embarked on a massive activation campaign in the month and wish to state that all accounts opened are valid and ﬁt for use. We would like to reassure our customers that we keep all customer data conﬁdential.

“Do note, however, that no account can be activated except by the owner of the account, when the person downloads the app and proceeds with account conﬁrmation.

“Again, we implore everyone to keep their personal details safe as scammers are on the prowl and would use all opportunities to defraud customers. Where you think your data may have been compromised, please change all your passwords and PINs immediately.

“We want to assure all our customers that your ﬁnancial transactions remain safe and secure with Wema Bank.

“We appreciate all our customers for choosing to bank with us and urge them to refer our simple, convenient, and reliable digital banking services via ALAT to their friends and family.”

