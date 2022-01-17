fbpx

Wema Bank Maintains Silence Over MD’s Money Laundering Allegation

January 17, 20220144
Last week Tuesday, Transparency Nigeria Group (TNG), an anti-corruption organisation, petitioned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sanction Wema Bank, alleging that its Managing Director (MD), Ademola Adebise laundered money for former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu.

In the petition cited by BizWatch Nigeria, TNG called for the outright dismissal of Adebise and his probe, for laundering public funds siphoned by Tinubu.

“Adebise failed in his fiduciary duties and allowed a powerful politician to use Wema Bank as a clearinghouse for laundered funds,” the petition quoted Dahiru Mohammed, the Communications Director of TNG, as saying.

The group maintained that Adebise through Wema Bank was “covering up a massive fraudulent scheme perpetrated by companies and proxies of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.”

However, when our correspondent reached out to Olumide Yomi-Omolayo, the Spokesperson of Wema Bank, for comments and to know if the financial institution was making any move to probe Adebise who was accused of laundering money for Tinubu, instead of being informed the stance from the organisation, he was referred to a certain ‘Chidi.’

The Chidi, whom Yomi-Omolayo referred our correspondent to, didn’t pick his call or return it at the time of filing this report.

About Author

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

