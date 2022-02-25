Wema Bank Holds First Quarterly SME Webinar Series

February 25, 2022 93

Furtherance to her commitment to the growth and development of MSMEs, the leading innovative financial institution, Wema Bank Plc, will hold its first quarterly SME Webinar for the year 2022 themed: “From Talent to Wealth: Building your Talent into a Successful Business” on Friday, February 25 by 10 am via Zoom.

This edition is targeted at enterprises and players in the creative industry, including music, film producers/directors, comedy, writers, beauty and spa, fashion, film houses/cinemas and other genres of entertainment.

It is one of the Bank’s efforts to deepen knowledge and impact young and innovative entrepreneurs and start-ups seeking to grow and harness their skills and creativity from mere talent to viable business enterprises with meaningful and sustainable contributions to the economy.

The Chief Digital Officer, Wema Bank, Olusegun Adeniyi, will join other eminent professionals on the panel to unravel how to harness and scale talents and skills to wealth. The other panelists are the Deputy General Manager, Creative Industry Group, Bank of Industry, Uche Cynthia Nwuka and the Director, Siren and Suave Entertainment Limited, Oluwole Idowu. The moderator is broadcaster, voice artist, creative consultant, and experiential communication coach, Chioma ‘BBB’ Okpala.

Speaking on the webinar, Head, SME Wema Bank, Arthur Nkemeh affirmed the Bank’s commitment towards the growth and development of Micro Small Medium Enterprises in Nigeria through several laudable initiatives such as this.

“This is another effort from Wema Bank to bridge the enterprise knowledge gap and grow Nigeria’s SMEs space. We aim to ensure that SMEs and start-ups are equipped with the right

knowledge, resources, and relatable strategies to scale and commercialise their talents,” Nkemeh said.

He asked participants to have an open mind to learning, find and grow their niche, and leverage the resourcefulness and business experience of the panelists.

The Wema Bank SME Webinar is a quarterly series where experienced professionals mentor SMEs and start-ups to scale and consolidate their growth. Interested people can participate in the webinar via SME WEBINAR.