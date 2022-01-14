Wema Bank Gets Recognition For Supporting SMEs

January 14, 2022 94

Wema Bank Plc has been well recognised for its vital support to Small and Medium Enterprises by KPMG Nigeria.

A statement by the bank said the 2021 KPMG Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey classified Wema Bank as number three in SME banking, which is three places higher than the bank’s 2020 classification.

The statement included that, “Wema Bank has been consistent in its drive to support the growth and development of SMEs in the country.

“The bank has initiated several financial and advisory support programmes to boost SMEs, some of which include single digit loans for women, uncollateralized loans for SMEs, quarterly SME webinars, access-to-market initiatives, and a plethora of other advisory and support services.”

Wema Bank gave a statement in the previous year, it was responsible for the establishment of the first bank-led SME business school in the country, that is aimed at boosting crucial knowledge and abilities for SMEs at no cost to beneficiaries.

According to the statement, the business school, which benefits from the support of Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, Germany, has well known consultants and organizations such as Ernst & Young, MTN, Microsoft, Google, Agusto and others.

Giving a comment on the KPMG ranking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise, said it was an affirmation of the bank’s stance in the growth and stability of SMEs as crucial investors to the economy.

“At Wema Bank, we recognise SMEs as an important part of the economy, and we are always on the lookout for their well-being. We are happy that the SMEs acknowledge our contributions, hence our ranking,” he added.