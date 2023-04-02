Wema Bank Appoints Oseni As MD/CEO After Adebisi's Retirement

Wema Bank has disclosed the appointment of Moruf Oseni as its substantive Managing Director, MD, and Chief Executive Office, CEO. This development follows approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Oseni was appointed as the financial institution’s MD/CEO following the retirement of Ademola Adebisi, who served on the company’s board for no less than 13 years. Before the latter retired, a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Wuse, Abuja, ordered his arrest over alleged forgery and issuance of dud cheques. Although, Wema Bank denied it.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, it was disclosed therein that Oseni’s appointment took effect from Saturday, April 1, 2023.

“After serving in an acting capacity since January 1, 2023, Oseni will be succeeding Ademola Adebise, following approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Oseni’s journey with Wema Bank began in 2012 when he joined as an Executive Director. Before his appointment as MD/CEO, he served as Deputy Managing Director for the last four years, a role where he demonstrated the capacity to lead the bank to even greater heights as it continues to evolve into a financial powerhouse,’ the statement read.

What you should know about Moruf Oseni

With over 25 years of experience, including more than 16 years at senior to executive management levels, Oseni was the MD/CEO of MG Ineso, a principal investment and financial advisory firm. He had also served as Vice President at Renaissance Capital and was an Associate at Schroder Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup Global Markets in London.

Oseni holds an MBA from the Institut European d’Administration des Affaires in France, a Master’s in Finance from the London Business School, and a B.Sc. in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University. He is also an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School and King’s College, Lagos.