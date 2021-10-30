WEMA BANK Announces Growth of 135.8% in Profit Before Tax

October 30, 2021 99

Wema Bank PLC has announced a growth of 135.8% in profit before tax in its recent report, which showed strong growth.

Commenting on the results, the Chief Finance Officer Mr Tunde Mabawonku said, “we are delighted to announce the Bank’s 9M 2021 results which shows strong growth in key financial metrics despite the challenging macro-economic environment arising from heightened inflation, supply chain disruptions and the continued pass-through impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The numbers show the Bank continues to grow and improve its market share. We have now comfortably crossed the ₦1trillion mark in total assets and have a share of close to 3% of industry deposits”.

Wema Bank recorded an increase of 135.8% in profit before tax (PBT) to close the quarter at N7.2billion. This follows a Year-on-Year growth of 9.1% in gross earnings to ₦63.1billion in 9M 2021 from ₦57.8billion in 9M 2020.

According to Tunde Mabawonku, “The key measure of success for us is growth in customer numbers and customer activity – and we are glad that we are reporting strong growth here.” Deposit Liabilities grew by 9.3% to ₦879.8billion in 9M 2021 from ₦804.9billion in FY 2020 while Total Asset increased by 10.7% to ₦1.08trillion in 9M 2021 from ₦979.5billion in FY 2020.

We have also unveiled our new Mission and Vision statements which align to our strategy. We want to be the dominant digital platform in Africa delivering seamless financial services. This plan started with the launch of ALAT a few years ago and is now being accelerated in the last few months.

“We are sure to close the year with an even stronger performance; we will also continue to focus on our digital business, which is a key boost for customer acquisition, consumer lending and transaction volumes while not neglecting our corporate and commercial play. On our commercial business, we will continue our aggressive strategy to improve our commercial lending business alongside trade and other revenue lines’.

Income Statement

• Gross earnings increased by 9.1% (Y-o-Y) to ₦63.1billion in 9M 2021 from ₦57.8billion in 9M 2020.

• Profit before Tax (PBT) and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₦7.2billion and ₦6.2billion respectively, an increase of 135.8% in 9M 2021 (9M 2020; ₦3.1billion PBT, ₦2.6billion PAT).

• Net-Interest Income grew to ₦28.4billion in 9M 2021from ₦20.1billion in 9M 2020; growth of 41.5%.

• Non-Interest Income also increased from ₦11.4billion in 9M 2021 to ₦11.5billion; growth of 0.9%.

Financial Performance Highlights

Below is the performance summary of the Bank.

Income statement ( N ’bn) 9M 2021 9M 2020 (∆) (∆%) Gross Earnings 61.57 57.83 3.74 6.5% Interest Income 50.04 46.2 3.84 8.3% Net Interest Income 28.5 20.1 8.4 42% Non-interest income 12 11.4 0.6 5% Operating expense 32.4 26.6 5.8 22% Profit before Tax 7.21 2.65 4.5 172% Profit after Tax 6.24 3.1 3.11 101% Earnings Per Share 21.6kobo 9.2kobo 12.4 134%

Balance Sheet ( N ) 9M 2021 FY 2020 (∆) (∆%) Total Assets 1.07trn 864bn 206bn 23.84% Loans and Advances 397.2bn 360bn 37.2bn 10.3% Deposits 808.9bn 701.8bn 107.1bn 15.2% Shareholders’ Funds 63.9bn 59.3bn 4.3bn 8%

Key Ratios (in %) 9M 2021 9M 2020 (∆) Return on Average Equity 15.04 7.26 7.9 Return on Average Asset 1 0.5 0.5 Yield on Asset 11.21 13.43 -2.22 Net Interest Margin 6.4 5.84 0.6 Capital Adequacy Ratio 11.64 11.35 0.3 Loan-to-Deposit Ratio 43.94 49.64 -5.7 Non-Performing Loans Ratio 4.30 4.67 -0.37 Cost to Income Ratio 81.6 89.7 -8.1