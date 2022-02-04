fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER

Well-Regulated Capital Market To Create Wealth For Africa – Elumelu

February 4, 2022027
Elumelu Demands Apology from Senator

The Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has said a well-regulated capital market will help to create wealth for Africa.

Elumelu said this at the Jamaican Stock Exchange’s 17th regional investment and capital markets annual conference 2022.

In his speech, Elumelu who is also the chairman of Heirs Holdings Limited said UBA plans to invest in the Caribbean market.

“I have often said that the capital market is the engine of capitalism. A well-regulated, responsible capital market is of positive benefit to an economy. Properly run, it can democratize wealth and sustain growth,” he said.

While acknowledging the role of the state to provide an enabling environment, he said, “Private sector prosperity leads to wealth creation for all.”

He said that himself as an entrepreneur, has benefitted from the capital markets, the Nigerian stock exchange to be precise.

Elumelu said, “When we started, we needed money for our growth; money to prove our concept. Today, I sit as the chairman of Heirs Holdings, my family-owned investment management firm that has interests in financial services, power, oil and gas; real estate and hospitality; and, of course, healthcare.

“We are long-term investors in the key strategic sectors of the African economy. Our objective is to improve lives and transform Africa to be a role model, in business, governance, and in philanthropy. The financial services investment we have made is huge.”

Ikeja Electric Unveils New Business Unit
Related tags :

About Author

Well-Regulated Capital Market To Create Wealth For Africa – Elumelu
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

ecommerce COVERRETAIL
February 10, 20170283

Why Nigeria’s Ecommerce Industry Continues to Attract Investment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram We kicked off 2017 with a multi-million dollar investment from Naspers and Kinnevik, and it gave me pause to reflect on the progress of both Konga, and the
Read More
FEC COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 1, 20200342

President Buhari Presides over Sixth Virtual Cabinet Meeting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The sixth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council is currently going on at the Council Chamber of the State House, with President Muhammadu Buhari
Read More
FOREXNEWSLETTER
December 15, 20160217

Euro Weakens Further Against Pound, Dollar

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Euro US Dollar, EUR USD, exchange rate, on Wednesday, December 14, was trending around 1.06, while the US Dollar Euro (USD EUR) exchange rate traded aro
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.