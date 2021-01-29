fbpx
WELA Urges IGP To Reinstate Sacked Pregnant Policewoman

January 29, 2021022
Funmi Falana, Chairperson of the Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA), urged Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), to reinstate a policewoman who was sacked for becoming pregnant outside wedlock in Ekiti state.

Falana, in a letter dated Thursday and addressed to the IGP, described the sack as discriminatory, illegal, and unconstitutional.

The Ekiti police command had reportedly defended the sack by quoting Police Act Section 127, which states that any Police officer who is unmarried and eventually gets pregnant shall be disengaged from the force.

However, Falana referred the police to a judicial precedence, which mandated that laws that apply to policewomen should also apply to the menfolk.

“In other words, since policemen who impregnate women before marriage are allowed to remain in the Nigeria Police Force,” she said. “It is discriminatory and unjust to dismiss a policewoman for getting pregnant before marriage.”

Adepeju Aina
