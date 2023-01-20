Weekends Start On Thursday With Big Brother Titans

When does your weekend start? Ours starts on Thursday! What’s the weekend without exciting entertainment lined up for you to enjoy? Big Brother Titans has got you covered all weekend long with the best of world-class entertainment.

The much-anticipated reality TV show, Big Brother Titans, premiered this Sunday, January 15, 2023, and is filled with nonstop entertainment.

Here are some BBTitans events you should stay tuned to this weekend.

Pool Party

Like previous seasons of the Big Brother show, the massive house has many engaging side attractions for the participants. In this special edition, Biggie’s house features a large swimming pool and jacuzzi where the housemates will spend time partying during their time on the show. Watch the BBTitans’ first pool party of the season on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29 on Thursday at 6 pm.

Friday Night Games

There is a slew of the most entertaining activities for fans of the show to enjoy this season. From Biggie’s diary sessions to Head of House games and pool parties, the viewers will enjoy unforgettable Friday night games. These games will show live on the dedicated channels, DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29, every Friday at 8 pm.

Saturday Night Party

The parties are prominent Big Brother events viewers always look forward to, and with a new iteration like BBTitans, we expect it to be more exciting than ever. After having a fantastic week filled with prizes from winning their tasks, the housemates always turn up hard. They bring their party A-game, get dolled up, look like a million bucks, and then rock the dance floor. You can watch this every Saturday from 9 pm on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

Live Show

The Sunday live shows are the week’s highlights during every season. Most shows will see the eviction of at least one housemate. With Ebuka and Lawrence as the hosts, we can expect a double dose of hotness, banter, table-shaking, fashion inspiration, and much more. You can watch the live shows that will also cover recaps every Sunday from 7 pm on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

Flutterwave, Bamboo and Lotto Star are sponsors of this BBTitans edition. For more information about the show, visit www.dstv.com/africamagic/big-brother-titans.

Follow #BBTitans and the official Big Brother Titans social media pages on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for news and updates.