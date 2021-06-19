Week Ends Bullish, As Nigerian Stock Market Records 0.09 ASI Growth

June 19, 2021 117

The Nigerian stock market closed the week bullish, as the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.9 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.14 trillion against the N20.12 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,648.91 from 38,546.7.

The volume of shares appreciated to 220.63 million from the 160.43 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 2,952 against 3,260.

Share values rose to N2.5 billion against N1.3 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.67 kobo, up 9.84 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.50 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.72 kobo, up 5.88 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.58 kobo, up 5.45 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.49 kobo, up 6.52 percent.

Top Losers

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.16 percent

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

AIICO: Closed at N1.09 kobo, down 2.68 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.50 kobo, down 1.96 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 1.72 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ZENITHBANK with 44.9 million shares traded by investors.

Following was WEMABANK with a share volume of 21.73 million.

UBA follows with 15.29 million shares.

Others are TRANSCORP with shares of 14.19 million