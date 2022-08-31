Week 9 Pool Fixtures for Sat 3 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 9 Pool Fixture for Saturday 3 September 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

WEEK: 9;   SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 3-September-2022

Pool FixtureStatus
1Aston V.Man CityLKO
2BrentfordLeedsSaturday
3BrightonLeicesterSunday
4ChelseaWest HamSunday
5Man Utd.ArsenalSunday
6NewcastleCrystal P.Saturday
7Nott’m For.BournemouthSaturday
8TottenhamFulhamSaturday
9WolvesSouthamptonSaturday
10BlackburnBristol C.Saturday
11HuddersfieldBlackpoolSaturday
12HullSheff Utd.Saturday
13LutonWiganSaturday
14MillwallCardiffSaturday
15NorwichCoventrySaturday
16PrestonBirminghamSaturday
17ReadingStokeSunday
18RotherhamWatfordSaturday
19SwanseaQ.P.R.Saturday
20AccringtonIpswichSaturday
21BoltonCharltonSaturday
22Bristol R.MorecambeSaturday
23Cambridge U.LincolnSaturday
24DerbyPlymouthSaturday
25ExeterMilton K.D.Saturday
26FleetwoodWycombeSaturday
27Forest G.ShrewsburySaturday
28Oxford Utd.Burton A.Saturday
29PortsmouthPeterboroSaturday
30Port ValeCheltenhamSaturday
31Sheff Wed.BarnsleySaturday
32Bradford C.WalsallSaturday
33CarlisleRochdaleSaturday
34ColchesterHartlepoolSaturday
35CreweStevenageSaturday
36DoncasterMansfieldSaturday
37GillinghamSwindonSaturday
38Leyton O.TranmereSaturday
39Newport Co.GrimsbySaturday
40NorthamptonBarrowSaturday
41Salford C.CrawleySaturday
42StockportA.WimbledonSaturday
43Sutton Utd.HarrogateSaturday
44HibernianKilmarnockSaturday
45LivingstonHeartsSaturday
46MotherwellDundee Utd.Saturday
47Ross CountyAberdeenSaturday
48St J’StoneSt MirrenSaturday
49ArbroathPartickSaturday

