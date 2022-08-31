Week 9 Pool Fixtures for Sat 3 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 9 Pool Fixture for Saturday 3 September 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season
Week 9 Pool Result 2022
Now you can find Week 9 Pool Fixtures 2022: pool result, pool fixture, soccer result, live score, pool panel results, pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 9 from bizwatcnigeria.ng – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
WEEK: 9; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 3-September-2022
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|Man City
|LKO
|2
|Brentford
|Leeds
|Saturday
|3
|Brighton
|Leicester
|Sunday
|4
|Chelsea
|West Ham
|Sunday
|5
|Man Utd.
|Arsenal
|Sunday
|6
|Newcastle
|Crystal P.
|Saturday
|7
|Nott’m For.
|Bournemouth
|Saturday
|8
|Tottenham
|Fulham
|Saturday
|9
|Wolves
|Southampton
|Saturday
|10
|Blackburn
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|11
|Huddersfield
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|12
|Hull
|Sheff Utd.
|Saturday
|13
|Luton
|Wigan
|Saturday
|14
|Millwall
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|15
|Norwich
|Coventry
|Saturday
|16
|Preston
|Birmingham
|Saturday
|17
|Reading
|Stoke
|Sunday
|18
|Rotherham
|Watford
|Saturday
|19
|Swansea
|Q.P.R.
|Saturday
|20
|Accrington
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|21
|Bolton
|Charlton
|Saturday
|22
|Bristol R.
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|23
|Cambridge U.
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|24
|Derby
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|25
|Exeter
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|26
|Fleetwood
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|27
|Forest G.
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|28
|Oxford Utd.
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|29
|Portsmouth
|Peterboro
|Saturday
|30
|Port Vale
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|31
|Sheff Wed.
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|32
|Bradford C.
|Walsall
|Saturday
|33
|Carlisle
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|34
|Colchester
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|35
|Crewe
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|36
|Doncaster
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|37
|Gillingham
|Swindon
|Saturday
|38
|Leyton O.
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|39
|Newport Co.
|Grimsby
|Saturday
|40
|Northampton
|Barrow
|Saturday
|41
|Salford C.
|Crawley
|Saturday
|42
|Stockport
|A.Wimbledon
|Saturday
|43
|Sutton Utd.
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|44
|Hibernian
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|45
|Livingston
|Hearts
|Saturday
|46
|Motherwell
|Dundee Utd.
|Saturday
|47
|Ross County
|Aberdeen
|Saturday
|48
|St J’Stone
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|49
|Arbroath
|Partick
|Saturday