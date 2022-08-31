Week 9 Pool Fixtures for Sat 3 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 9 Pool Fixture for Saturday 3 September 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 9 Pool Result 2022

Now you can find Week 9 Pool Fixtures 2022: pool result, pool fixture, soccer result, live score, pool panel results, pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 9 from bizwatcnigeria.ng – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.

Read More: Week 8 Pool Fixtures for Sat 27 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

WEEK: 9; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 3-September-2022

№ Pool Fixture Status 1 Aston V. Man City LKO 2 Brentford Leeds Saturday 3 Brighton Leicester Sunday 4 Chelsea West Ham Sunday 5 Man Utd. Arsenal Sunday 6 Newcastle Crystal P. Saturday 7 Nott’m For. Bournemouth Saturday 8 Tottenham Fulham Saturday 9 Wolves Southampton Saturday 10 Blackburn Bristol C. Saturday 11 Huddersfield Blackpool Saturday 12 Hull Sheff Utd. Saturday 13 Luton Wigan Saturday 14 Millwall Cardiff Saturday 15 Norwich Coventry Saturday 16 Preston Birmingham Saturday 17 Reading Stoke Sunday 18 Rotherham Watford Saturday 19 Swansea Q.P.R. Saturday 20 Accrington Ipswich Saturday 21 Bolton Charlton Saturday 22 Bristol R. Morecambe Saturday 23 Cambridge U. Lincoln Saturday 24 Derby Plymouth Saturday 25 Exeter Milton K.D. Saturday 26 Fleetwood Wycombe Saturday 27 Forest G. Shrewsbury Saturday 28 Oxford Utd. Burton A. Saturday 29 Portsmouth Peterboro Saturday 30 Port Vale Cheltenham Saturday 31 Sheff Wed. Barnsley Saturday 32 Bradford C. Walsall Saturday 33 Carlisle Rochdale Saturday 34 Colchester Hartlepool Saturday 35 Crewe Stevenage Saturday 36 Doncaster Mansfield Saturday 37 Gillingham Swindon Saturday 38 Leyton O. Tranmere Saturday 39 Newport Co. Grimsby Saturday 40 Northampton Barrow Saturday 41 Salford C. Crawley Saturday 42 Stockport A.Wimbledon Saturday 43 Sutton Utd. Harrogate Saturday 44 Hibernian Kilmarnock Saturday 45 Livingston Hearts Saturday 46 Motherwell Dundee Utd. Saturday 47 Ross County Aberdeen Saturday 48 St J’Stone St Mirren Saturday 49 Arbroath Partick Saturday