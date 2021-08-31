Week 9 Pool Fixture For Sat Sep 4 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

Week 9 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 4 September 2021.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 9 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Please note the following indications;
- N.SD – No Score Draw
- SD – Score Draw
- Home – Home Win
- Away – Away Win
- EKO – Early Kick-off
- LKO – Late Kick-off
- PP – Panel
WEEK: 9; SEASON: UK 2021/2022; DATE: 4-September-2021
|1
|Accrington
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|2
|Wimbledon
|Oxford
|Saturday
|3
|Bolton
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|4
|Cheltenham
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|5
|Crewe
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|6
|Doncaster
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|7
|Fleetwood
|Wigan
|Saturday
|8
|Gillingham
|Charlton
|Saturday
|9
|Lincoln
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|10
|Bradford C.
|Walsall
|Saturday
|11
|Bristol R.
|Crawley
|Saturday
|12
|Carlisle
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|13
|Colchester
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|14
|Exeter
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|15
|Mansfield
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|16
|Northampton
|Scunthorpe
|Saturday
|17
|Oldham
|Barrow
|Saturday
|18
|Port Vale
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|19
|Stevenage
|Swindon
|Saturday
|20
|Tranmere
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|21
|Albania
|Hungary
|Sunday
|22
|Belarus
|Wales
|Sunday
|23
|Belgium
|Czech Rep.
|Sunday
|24
|Bulgaria
|Lithuania
|Sunday
|25
|Cyprus
|Russia
|EKO
|26
|England
|Andorra
|Sunday
|27
|F. Islands
|Denmark
|LKO
|28
|Finland
|Kazakhstan
|LKO
|29
|Germany
|Armenia
|Sunday
|30
|Gibraltar
|Turkey
|LKO
|31
|Iceland
|N. Macedonia
|Sunday
|32
|Israel
|Austria
|LKO
|33
|Kosovo
|Greece
|Sunday
|34
|Latvia
|Norway
|LKO
|35
|Netherlands
|Montenegro
|LKO
|36
|Ireland Rep.
|Azerbaijan
|LKO
|37
|Romania
|Liechtenstein
|Sunday
|38
|San Marino
|Poland
|Sunday
|39
|Scotland
|Moldova
|LKO
|40
|Serbia
|Luxembourg
|LKO
|41
|Slovakia
|Croatia
|LKO
|42
|Slovenia
|Malta
|LKO
|43
|Spain
|Georgia
|Sunday
|44
|Switzerland
|Italy
|Sunday
|45
|Ukraine
|France
|LKO
|46
|Costa Rica
|Mexico
|Sunday
|47
|El Salvador
|Honduras
|Sunday
|48
|Jamaica
|Panama
|Sunday
|49
|USA
|Canada
|Sunday
