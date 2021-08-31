fbpx

Week 9 Pool Fixture For Sat Sep 4 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

August 31, 2021070

Week 9 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 4 September 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 9 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 8 Pool Result, Fixture for Sat Aug 28 2021; AUSSIE Pool Result, Fixtures

Please note the following indications;

  • N.SD – No Score Draw
  • SD – Score Draw
  • Home – Home Win
  • Away – Away Win
  • EKO – Early Kick-off 
  • LKO – Late Kick-off 
  • PP – Panel

WEEK: 9; SEASON: UK 2021/2022; DATE: 4-September-2021

1AccringtonShrewsburySaturday
2WimbledonOxfordSaturday
3BoltonBurton A.Saturday
4CheltenhamMilton K.D.Saturday
5CreweMorecambeSaturday
6DoncasterCambridge U.Saturday
7FleetwoodWiganSaturday
8GillinghamCharltonSaturday
9LincolnRotherhamSaturday
10Bradford C.WalsallSaturday
11Bristol R.CrawleySaturday
12CarlisleSalford C.Saturday
13ColchesterSutton Utd.Saturday
14ExeterForest G.Saturday
15MansfieldHarrogateSaturday
16NorthamptonScunthorpeSaturday
17OldhamBarrowSaturday
18Port ValeRochdaleSaturday
19StevenageSwindonSaturday
20TranmereHartlepoolSaturday
21AlbaniaHungarySunday
22BelarusWalesSunday
23BelgiumCzech Rep.Sunday
24BulgariaLithuaniaSunday
25CyprusRussiaEKO
26EnglandAndorraSunday
27F. IslandsDenmarkLKO
28FinlandKazakhstanLKO
29GermanyArmeniaSunday
30GibraltarTurkeyLKO
31IcelandN. MacedoniaSunday
32IsraelAustriaLKO
33KosovoGreeceSunday
34LatviaNorwayLKO
35NetherlandsMontenegroLKO
36Ireland Rep.AzerbaijanLKO
37RomaniaLiechtensteinSunday
38San MarinoPolandSunday
39ScotlandMoldovaLKO
40SerbiaLuxembourgLKO
41SlovakiaCroatiaLKO
42SloveniaMaltaLKO
43SpainGeorgiaSunday
44SwitzerlandItalySunday
45UkraineFranceLKO
46Costa RicaMexicoSunday
47El SalvadorHondurasSunday
48JamaicaPanamaSunday
49USACanadaSunday
