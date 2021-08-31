Week 9 Pool Fixture For Sat Sep 4 2021; UK Pool Fixtures 2021/2022

August 31, 2021 70

Week 9 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 4 September 2021.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 9 2021, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

WEEK: 9; SEASON: UK 2021/2022; DATE: 4-September-2021

1 Accrington Shrewsbury Saturday 2 Wimbledon Oxford Saturday 3 Bolton Burton A. Saturday 4 Cheltenham Milton K.D. Saturday 5 Crewe Morecambe Saturday 6 Doncaster Cambridge U. Saturday 7 Fleetwood Wigan Saturday 8 Gillingham Charlton Saturday 9 Lincoln Rotherham Saturday 10 Bradford C. Walsall Saturday 11 Bristol R. Crawley Saturday 12 Carlisle Salford C. Saturday 13 Colchester Sutton Utd. Saturday 14 Exeter Forest G. Saturday 15 Mansfield Harrogate Saturday 16 Northampton Scunthorpe Saturday 17 Oldham Barrow Saturday 18 Port Vale Rochdale Saturday 19 Stevenage Swindon Saturday 20 Tranmere Hartlepool Saturday 21 Albania Hungary Sunday 22 Belarus Wales Sunday 23 Belgium Czech Rep. Sunday 24 Bulgaria Lithuania Sunday 25 Cyprus Russia EKO 26 England Andorra Sunday 27 F. Islands Denmark LKO 28 Finland Kazakhstan LKO 29 Germany Armenia Sunday 30 Gibraltar Turkey LKO 31 Iceland N. Macedonia Sunday 32 Israel Austria LKO 33 Kosovo Greece Sunday 34 Latvia Norway LKO 35 Netherlands Montenegro LKO 36 Ireland Rep. Azerbaijan LKO 37 Romania Liechtenstein Sunday 38 San Marino Poland Sunday 39 Scotland Moldova LKO 40 Serbia Luxembourg LKO 41 Slovakia Croatia LKO 42 Slovenia Malta LKO 43 Spain Georgia Sunday 44 Switzerland Italy Sunday 45 Ukraine France LKO 46 Costa Rica Mexico Sunday 47 El Salvador Honduras Sunday 48 Jamaica Panama Sunday 49 USA Canada Sunday