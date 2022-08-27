Week 8 Pool Result for Sat 27 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 8 Pool Result for 27/08/2022

Week 8 Pool Result 2022

Football pool coupon result for this week are published on this website immediately after Full-Time confirmation of live scores, we publish the outcome of the Pool Panel at Half-Time once a match Results is to be decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.

Week 8 Pool Result

Week: 8 – Season: UK 2022/2023 – Date: 27-August-2022

№ Pool Result HT FT Status 1 Arsenal Fulham -:- -:- LKO 2 Brentford Everton -:- -:- Saturday 3 Brighton Leeds -:- -:- Saturday 4 Chelsea Leicester -:- -:- Saturday 5 Liverpool Bournemouth -:- -:- Saturday 6 Man City Crystal P. -:- -:- Saturday 7 Blackburn Stoke -:- -:- Saturday 8 Blackpool Bristol C. -:- -:- Saturday 9 Cardiff Preston -:- -:- Saturday 10 Huddersfield West Brom -:- -:- Saturday 11 Hull Coventry -:- -:- Saturday 12 Middlesbro Swansea -:- -:- Saturday 13 Millwall Reading -:- -:- Saturday 14 Rotherham Birmingham -:- -:- Saturday 15 Watford Q.P.R. -:- -:- Saturday 16 Wigan Burnley -:- -:- Saturday 17 Accrington Exeter -:- -:- Saturday 18 Bristol R. Shrewsbury -:- -:- Saturday 19 Cambridge U. Burton A. -:- -:- Saturday 20 Cheltenham Oxford Utd. -:- -:- Saturday 21 Derby Peterboro -:- -:- Saturday 22 Ipswich Barnsley -:- -:- Saturday 23 Lincoln Fleetwood -:- -:- Saturday 24 Morecambe Milton K.D. -:- -:- Saturday 25 Plymouth Bolton -:- -:- Saturday 26 Port Vale Portsmouth -:- -:- Saturday 27 Sheff Wed. Forest G. -:- -:- Saturday 28 Wycombe Charlton -:- -:- Saturday 29 A.Wimbledon Barrow -:- -:- Saturday 30 Bradford C. Crewe -:- -:- Saturday 31 Carlisle Gillingham -:- -:- Saturday 32 Harrogate Newport Co. -:- -:- Saturday 33 Leyton O. Hartlepool -:- -:- Saturday 34 Northampton Doncaster -:- -:- Saturday 35 Rochdale Crawley -:- -:- Saturday 36 Salford C. Stevenage -:- -:- Saturday 37 Stockport Swindon -:- -:- Saturday 38 Sutton Utd. Mansfield -:- -:- Saturday 39 Tranmere Colchester -:- -:- Saturday 40 Walsall Grimsby -:- -:- Saturday 41 Aberdeen Livingston -:- -:- Saturday 42 Dundee Utd. Celtic -:- -:- Sunday 43 Hearts St J’Stone -:- -:- Sunday 44 Kilmarnock Motherwell -:- -:- Saturday 45 Rangers Ross County -:- -:- Saturday 46 St Mirren Hibernian -:- -:- Saturday 47 Hamilton Arbroath -:- -:- Saturday 48 Inverness Morton -:- -:- Saturday 49 Partick Raith -:- -:- Saturday