Week 8 Pool Result for Sat 27 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 8 Pool Result for 27/08/2022

Football pool coupon result for this week are published on this website immediately after Full-Time confirmation of live scores, we publish the outcome of the Pool Panel at Half-Time once a match Results is to be decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.

Week 8 Pool Result – We publish Half-Time and Full Time Results, first of its kind in Africa.

Week: 8 – Season: UK 2022/2023 – Date: 27-August-2022
Pool ResultHTFTStatus
1ArsenalFulham-:--:-LKO
2BrentfordEverton-:--:-Saturday
3BrightonLeeds-:--:-Saturday
4ChelseaLeicester-:--:-Saturday
5LiverpoolBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
6Man CityCrystal P.-:--:-Saturday
7BlackburnStoke-:--:-Saturday
8BlackpoolBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
9CardiffPreston-:--:-Saturday
10HuddersfieldWest Brom-:--:-Saturday
11HullCoventry-:--:-Saturday
12MiddlesbroSwansea-:--:-Saturday
13MillwallReading-:--:-Saturday
14RotherhamBirmingham-:--:-Saturday
15WatfordQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
16WiganBurnley-:--:-Saturday
17AccringtonExeter-:--:-Saturday
18Bristol R.Shrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
19Cambridge U.Burton A.-:--:-Saturday
20CheltenhamOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
21DerbyPeterboro-:--:-Saturday
22IpswichBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
23LincolnFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
24MorecambeMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
25PlymouthBolton-:--:-Saturday
26Port ValePortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
27Sheff Wed.Forest G.-:--:-Saturday
28WycombeCharlton-:--:-Saturday
29A.WimbledonBarrow-:--:-Saturday
30Bradford C.Crewe-:--:-Saturday
31CarlisleGillingham-:--:-Saturday
32HarrogateNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
33Leyton O.Hartlepool-:--:-Saturday
34NorthamptonDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
35RochdaleCrawley-:--:-Saturday
36Salford C.Stevenage-:--:-Saturday
37StockportSwindon-:--:-Saturday
38Sutton Utd.Mansfield-:--:-Saturday
39TranmereColchester-:--:-Saturday
40WalsallGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
41AberdeenLivingston-:--:-Saturday
42Dundee Utd.Celtic-:--:-Sunday
43HeartsSt J’Stone-:--:-Sunday
44KilmarnockMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
45RangersRoss County-:--:-Saturday
46St MirrenHibernian-:--:-Saturday
47HamiltonArbroath-:--:-Saturday
48InvernessMorton-:--:-Saturday
49PartickRaith-:--:-Saturday

