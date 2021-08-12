fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

Week 8 Pool Result, Fixture for Sat Aug 28 2021; AUSSIE Pool Result, Fixtures

August 12, 2021089

Week 8 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the AUSSIE football pool fixtures for week 8 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 7 Pool Result, Fixture for Sat Aug 21 2021; AUSSIE Pool Result, Fixtures

Please note the following indications;

  • N.SD – No Score Draw
  • SD – Score Draw
  • Home – Home Win
  • Away – Away Win
  • EKO – Early Kick-off 
  • LKO – Late Kick-off 
  • PP – Panel

WEEK: 8; SEASON: UK 2021/2022; DATE: 28-August-2021

Pool FixtureStatus
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Related tags :

About Author

Week 8 Pool Result, Fixture for Sat Aug 28 2021; AUSSIE Pool Result, Fixtures
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
May 7, 20130136

Keshi Set to Meet With Maigari Today

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mr. Stephen Keshi, head Coach of the Super Eagles coach has returned to the country after a short vacation with his family in the USA. The coach returned Su
Read More
SPORTS
June 13, 20180223

Spain Coach Julien Lopetegui Risks Sack after Real Madrid Announcement

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Spain delayed a press conference with Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday amid reports the national team head coach could leave his post on the eve of the World Cu
Read More
Leicester City Defeats Chelsea To Emerge Winners Of FA Cup INTERNATIONALSPORTS
May 16, 20210432

Leicester City Defeats Chelsea To Emerge Winners Of FA Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Leicester City emerged victors in the final of Emirates FA Cup against rivals Chelsea. The Foxes got their nose in front after a long-range shot from Youri
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.