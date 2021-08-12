Week 8 Pool Result, Fixture for Sat Aug 28 2021; AUSSIE Pool Result, Fixtures

Week 8 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
Here are all the AUSSIE football pool fixtures for week 8 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
READ ALSO: Week 7 Pool Result, Fixture for Sat Aug 21 2021; AUSSIE Pool Result, Fixtures
Please note the following indications;
- N.SD – No Score Draw
- SD – Score Draw
- Home – Home Win
- Away – Away Win
- EKO – Early Kick-off
- LKO – Late Kick-off
- PP – Panel
WEEK: 8; SEASON: UK 2021/2022; DATE: 28-August-2021
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38
|39
|40
|41
|42
|43
|44
|45
|46
|47
|48
|49
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.