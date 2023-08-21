Week 8 Pool Fixtures for Sat 26 Aug 2023 – UK 2023/2024

WEEK: 8;  SEASON: UK 2023/2024; DATE: 26-August-2023
Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1ArsenalFulhamSaturday
2BrentfordCrystal P.Saturday
3BrightonWest HamLKO
4BurnleyAston V.Sunday
5EvertonWolvesSaturday
6Man Utd.Nott’m For.Saturday
7NewcastleLiverpoolSunday
8Sheff Utd.Man CitySunday
9BirminghamPlymouthSaturday
10CardiffSheff Wed.Saturday
11CoventrySunderlandSaturday
12HuddersfieldNorwichSaturday
13IpswichLeedsSaturday
14MillwallStokeSaturday
15PrestonSwanseaSaturday
16RotherhamLeicesterSaturday
17SouthamptonQ.P.R.Saturday
18WatfordBlackburnSunday
19West BromMiddlesbroSaturday
20Bristol R.WycombeSaturday
21Burton A.BoltonSaturday
22CheltenhamNorthamptonSaturday
23ExeterReadingSaturday
24FleetwoodShrewsburySaturday
25Leyton O.Cambridge U.Saturday
26LincolnBlackpoolSaturday
27Oxford Utd.CharltonSaturday
28PeterboroDerbySaturday
29Port ValeCarlisleSaturday
30StevenagePortsmouthSaturday
31WiganBarnsleySaturday
32A.WimbledonForest G.Saturday
33BarrowWrexhamSaturday
34Bradford C.CreweSaturday
35GillinghamColchesterSaturday
36HarrogateMorecambeSaturday
37MansfieldStockportSaturday
38Milton K.D.DoncasterSaturday
39Newport Co.Sutton Utd.Saturday
40Notts Co.TranmereSaturday
41Salford C.AccringtonSaturday
42SwindonCrawleySaturday
43WalsallGrimsbySaturday
44CelticSt J’StoneSaturday
45DundeeHeartsSaturday
46HibernianLivingstonSaturday
47MotherwellKilmarnockSaturday
48St MirrenAberdeenSunday
49AirdrieInvernessSaturday

