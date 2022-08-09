Week 7 Pool Result for Sat 20 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 7 Pool Result for 13/08/2022

Week 7 Pool Result 2022: Now you can get your pool result, week 7 pool fixtures 2022, this week pool result, uk pool result, pool live score result, soccer pool results, soccer live score result, live football pool results, current pool results, pool fixtures, pools panel results and pool result this week.

Football pool coupon result for this week are published on this website immediately after Full-Time confirmation of live scores, we publish the outcome of the Pool Panel at Half-Time once a match Results is to be decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.

Week 7 Pool Result – We publish Half-Time and Full Time Results, first of its kind in Africa.

Week: 7 – Season: UK 2022/2023 – Date: 20-August-2022

Week 7 Pool Result 2022

Arsenal (0) x (2) Chelsea: Away

Aston V (2) x (0) Newcastle: Home

Brighton (2) x (0) Watford: Home

Crystal P (0) x (0) Brentford: Draw

Leeds (2) x (2) Everton: Draw

Man City (5) x (0) Norwich: Home

Southampton (1) x (1) Man Utd: Draw

Wolves (0) x (1) Tottenham: Away

Blackburn (1) x (2) West Brom: Away

Bournemouth (2) x (2) Blackpool: Draw

Cardiff (3) x (1) Millwall: Home

Coventry (2 ) x (1) Reading: Home

Derby (0) x (0) Middlesboro: Draw

Fulham (2) x (0) Hull: Home

Luton (0) x (5) Birmingham: Away

Preston (1) x (0) Peterboro: Home

Sheff Utd (1) x (2) Huddersfield: Away

Stoke (1) x (0) Nott’m For: Home

Bolton (2) x (1) Oxford Utd: Home

Cambridge U (3) x (0) Burton A: Home

Charlton (0) x (2) Wigan: Away

Crewe (0) x (1) Accrington: Away

Doncaster (0) x (0) Portsmouth: Draw

Fleetwood (3) x (2) Cheltenham: Draw

Gillingham (2) x (1) Morecambe: Home

Ipswich (2) x (2) Milton K.D: Draw

Shrewsbury (0) x (3) Plymouth: Away

Sunderland (1) x (0) Wimbledon: Home

Wycombe (1) x (0) Lincoln: Home

Carlisle (1) x (1) Leyton O: Draw

Exeter (4) x (1) Bristol R: Home

Forest G (6) x (3) Crawley: Home

Hartlepool (2) x (0) Walsall: Home

Mansfield (2) x (3) Bradford C: Away

Northampton (1) x (3) Rochdale: Away

Oldham (1) x (2) Colchester: Away

Salford C (0) x (1) Swindon: Away

Scunthorpe (1) x (1) Sutton Utd: Draw

Stevenage (1) x (1) Port Vale: Draw

Tranmere (0) x (1) Newport Co: Away

Celtic (6) x (0) St Mirren: Home

Dundee (2) x (2) Hibernian: Draw

Hearts (1) x (1) Aberdeen: Draw

Livingston (1) x (2) Motherwell: Away

Ross County (2) x (4) Rangers: Away

St Johnstone (0) x (1) Dundee Utd: Away

Arbroath (3) x (1) Partick: Home

Hamilton (0) x (2) Kilmarnock: Away

Inverness (1) x (0) Ayr Utd: Home