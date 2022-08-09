Week 6 Pool Result for Sat 13 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 6 Pool Result for Sat 13 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 6 Pool Result for 13/08/2022

Week 6 Pool Result 2022: Now you can get your pool result, week 6 pool fixtures 2022, this week pool result, uk pool result, pool live score result, soccer pool results, soccer live score result, live football pool results, current pool results, pool fixtures, pools panel results and pool result this week.

Read More: Week 5 Pool Result for Sat 6 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Football pool coupon result for this week are published on this website immediately after Full-Time confirmation of live scores, we publish the outcome of the Pool Panel at Half-Time once a match Results is to be decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.

Week 6 Pool Result – We publish Half-Time and Full Time Results, first of its kind in Africa.

Week: 6 – Season: UK 2022/2023 – Date: 13-August-2022
Pool ResultsStatus
1Arsenal-:-LeicesterSaturday
2Brentford-:-Man Utd.LKO
3Brighton-:-NewcastleSaturday
4Man City-:-BournemouthSaturday
5Southampton-:-LeedsSaturday
6Wolves-:-FulhamSaturday
7Blackpool-:-SwanseaSaturday
8Huddersfield-:-StokeSaturday
9Hull-:-NorwichSaturday
10Luton-:-PrestonSaturday
11Millwall-:-CoventrySaturday
12Rotherham-:-ReadingSaturday
13Sunderland-:-Q.P.R.Saturday
14Wigan-:-Bristol C.Saturday
15Accrington-:-Burton A.Saturday
16Cambridge U.-:-ExeterSaturday
17Cheltenham-:-PortsmouthSaturday
18Derby-:-BarnsleySaturday
19Ipswich-:-Milton K.D.Saturday
20Lincoln-:-Forest G.Saturday
21Morecambe-:-FleetwoodSaturday
22Plymouth-:-PeterboroSaturday
23Port Vale-:-BoltonSaturday
24Sheff Wed.-:-CharltonSaturday
25Wycombe-:-ShrewsburySaturday
26A.Wimbledon-:-DoncasterSaturday
27Bradford C.-:-Newport Co.Saturday
28Carlisle-:-SwindonSaturday
29Harrogate-:-CrawleySaturday
30Leyton O.-:-MansfieldSaturday
31Northampton-:-HartlepoolSaturday
32Rochdale-:-GrimsbySaturday
33Salford C.-:-CreweSaturday
34Stockport-:-ColchesterSaturday
35Sutton Utd.-:-BarrowSaturday
36Tranmere-:-GillinghamSaturday
37Walsall-:-StevenageSaturday
38Aberdeen-:-MotherwellSaturday
39Livingston-:-HibernianSaturday
40Rangers-:-St J’StoneSaturday
41St Mirren-:-Ross CountySaturday
42Ayr Utd.-:-HamiltonSaturday
43Inverness-:-C. RangersSaturday
44Queens Pk-:-PartickSaturday
45Raith-:-MortonSaturday
46Alloa-:-Edinburgh C.Saturday
47Clyde-:-K. HeartsSaturday
48Dunfermline-:-MontroseSaturday
49Falkirk-:-PeterheadSaturday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.