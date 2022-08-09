Week 6 Pool Result for Sat 13 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 6 Pool Result for 13/08/2022
Week 6 Pool Result 2022: Now you can get your pool result, week 6 pool fixtures 2022.
Football pool coupon result for this week are published on this website immediately after Full-Time confirmation of live scores, we publish the outcome of the Pool Panel at Half-Time once a match Results is to be decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.
Week 6 Pool Result – We publish Half-Time and Full Time Results, first of its kind in Africa.
|Week: 6 – Season: UK 2022/2023 – Date: 13-August-2022
|№
|Pool Results
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|-:-
|Leicester
|Saturday
|2
|Brentford
|-:-
|Man Utd.
|LKO
|3
|Brighton
|-:-
|Newcastle
|Saturday
|4
|Man City
|-:-
|Bournemouth
|Saturday
|5
|Southampton
|-:-
|Leeds
|Saturday
|6
|Wolves
|-:-
|Fulham
|Saturday
|7
|Blackpool
|-:-
|Swansea
|Saturday
|8
|Huddersfield
|-:-
|Stoke
|Saturday
|9
|Hull
|-:-
|Norwich
|Saturday
|10
|Luton
|-:-
|Preston
|Saturday
|11
|Millwall
|-:-
|Coventry
|Saturday
|12
|Rotherham
|-:-
|Reading
|Saturday
|13
|Sunderland
|-:-
|Q.P.R.
|Saturday
|14
|Wigan
|-:-
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|15
|Accrington
|-:-
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|16
|Cambridge U.
|-:-
|Exeter
|Saturday
|17
|Cheltenham
|-:-
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|18
|Derby
|-:-
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|19
|Ipswich
|-:-
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|20
|Lincoln
|-:-
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|21
|Morecambe
|-:-
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|22
|Plymouth
|-:-
|Peterboro
|Saturday
|23
|Port Vale
|-:-
|Bolton
|Saturday
|24
|Sheff Wed.
|-:-
|Charlton
|Saturday
|25
|Wycombe
|-:-
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|26
|A.Wimbledon
|-:-
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|27
|Bradford C.
|-:-
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|28
|Carlisle
|-:-
|Swindon
|Saturday
|29
|Harrogate
|-:-
|Crawley
|Saturday
|30
|Leyton O.
|-:-
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|31
|Northampton
|-:-
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|32
|Rochdale
|-:-
|Grimsby
|Saturday
|33
|Salford C.
|-:-
|Crewe
|Saturday
|34
|Stockport
|-:-
|Colchester
|Saturday
|35
|Sutton Utd.
|-:-
|Barrow
|Saturday
|36
|Tranmere
|-:-
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|37
|Walsall
|-:-
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|38
|Aberdeen
|-:-
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|39
|Livingston
|-:-
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|40
|Rangers
|-:-
|St J’Stone
|Saturday
|41
|St Mirren
|-:-
|Ross County
|Saturday
|42
|Ayr Utd.
|-:-
|Hamilton
|Saturday
|43
|Inverness
|-:-
|C. Rangers
|Saturday
|44
|Queens Pk
|-:-
|Partick
|Saturday
|45
|Raith
|-:-
|Morton
|Saturday
|46
|Alloa
|-:-
|Edinburgh C.
|Saturday
|47
|Clyde
|-:-
|K. Hearts
|Saturday
|48
|Dunfermline
|-:-
|Montrose
|Saturday
|49
|Falkirk
|-:-
|Peterhead
|Saturday