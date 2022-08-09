Week 6 Pool Result for Sat 13 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 6 Pool Result for 13/08/2022

Football pool coupon result for this week are published on this website immediately after Full-Time confirmation of live scores, we publish the outcome of the Pool Panel at Half-Time once a match Results is to be decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.

Week 6 Pool Result – We publish Half-Time and Full Time Results, first of its kind in Africa.

Week: 6 – Season: UK 2022/2023 – Date: 13-August-2022

№ Pool Results Status 1 Arsenal -:- Leicester Saturday 2 Brentford -:- Man Utd. LKO 3 Brighton -:- Newcastle Saturday 4 Man City -:- Bournemouth Saturday 5 Southampton -:- Leeds Saturday 6 Wolves -:- Fulham Saturday 7 Blackpool -:- Swansea Saturday 8 Huddersfield -:- Stoke Saturday 9 Hull -:- Norwich Saturday 10 Luton -:- Preston Saturday 11 Millwall -:- Coventry Saturday 12 Rotherham -:- Reading Saturday 13 Sunderland -:- Q.P.R. Saturday 14 Wigan -:- Bristol C. Saturday 15 Accrington -:- Burton A. Saturday 16 Cambridge U. -:- Exeter Saturday 17 Cheltenham -:- Portsmouth Saturday 18 Derby -:- Barnsley Saturday 19 Ipswich -:- Milton K.D. Saturday 20 Lincoln -:- Forest G. Saturday 21 Morecambe -:- Fleetwood Saturday 22 Plymouth -:- Peterboro Saturday 23 Port Vale -:- Bolton Saturday 24 Sheff Wed. -:- Charlton Saturday 25 Wycombe -:- Shrewsbury Saturday 26 A.Wimbledon -:- Doncaster Saturday 27 Bradford C. -:- Newport Co. Saturday 28 Carlisle -:- Swindon Saturday 29 Harrogate -:- Crawley Saturday 30 Leyton O. -:- Mansfield Saturday 31 Northampton -:- Hartlepool Saturday 32 Rochdale -:- Grimsby Saturday 33 Salford C. -:- Crewe Saturday 34 Stockport -:- Colchester Saturday 35 Sutton Utd. -:- Barrow Saturday 36 Tranmere -:- Gillingham Saturday 37 Walsall -:- Stevenage Saturday 38 Aberdeen -:- Motherwell Saturday 39 Livingston -:- Hibernian Saturday 40 Rangers -:- St J’Stone Saturday 41 St Mirren -:- Ross County Saturday 42 Ayr Utd. -:- Hamilton Saturday 43 Inverness -:- C. Rangers Saturday 44 Queens Pk -:- Partick Saturday 45 Raith -:- Morton Saturday 46 Alloa -:- Edinburgh C. Saturday 47 Clyde -:- K. Hearts Saturday 48 Dunfermline -:- Montrose Saturday 49 Falkirk -:- Peterhead Saturday