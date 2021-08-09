Week 6 Pool Result, Fixture for Sat Aug 14 2021; AUSSIE Pool Result, Fixtures

week 6 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
Here are all the AUSSIE football pool fixtures for week 6 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
WEEK: 6; SEASON: UK 2021/2022; DATE: 14-August-2021
|1
|Burnley
|Brighton
|Saturday
|2
|Chelsea
|Crystal P.
|Saturday
|3
|Everton
|Southampton
|Saturday
|4
|Leicester
|Wolves
|Saturday
|5
|Newcastle
|West Ham
|Sunday
|6
|Norwich
|Liverpool
|LKO
|7
|Tottenham
|Man City
|Sunday
|8
|Watford
|Aston V.
|Saturday
|9
|Barnsley
|Coventry
|Saturday
|10
|Birmingham
|Stoke
|Saturday
|11
|Blackpool
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|12
|Huddersfield
|Fulham
|Saturday
|13
|Hull
|Q.P.R.
|Saturday
|14
|Middlesbro
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|15
|Millwall
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|16
|Nott’m For.
|Bournemouth
|Saturday
|17
|Reading
|Preston
|Saturday
|18
|Swansea
|Sheff Utd.
|LKO
|19
|West Brom
|Luton
|Saturday
|20
|Accrington
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|21
|Wimbledon
|Bolton
|Saturday
|22
|Burton A.
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|23
|Cheltenham
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|24
|Lincoln
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|25
|Milton K.D.
|Sunderland
|Saturday
|26
|Morecambe
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|27
|Oxford
|Charlton
|Saturday
|28
|Plymouth
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|29
|Portsmouth
|Crewe
|Saturday
|30
|Sheff Wed.
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|31
|Wigan
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|32
|Barrow
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|33
|Bradford C.
|Oldham
|Saturday
|34
|Bristol R.
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|35
|Colchester
|Northampton
|Saturday
|36
|Crawley
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|37
|Leyton O.
|Exeter
|Saturday
|38
|Mansfield
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|39
|Port Vale
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|40
|Rochdale
|Scunthorpe
|Saturday
|41
|Sutton Utd.
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|42
|Swindon
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|43
|Walsall
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|44
|Ayr Utd.
|Dundee Utd.
|Saturday
|45
|Celtic
|Hearts
|Sunday
|46
|Dundee
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|47
|Hibernian
|Kilmarnock
|Sunday
|48
|Livingston
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|49
|Raith
|Aberdeen
|Sunday
