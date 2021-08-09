fbpx

Week 6 Pool Result, Fixture for Sat Aug 14 2021; AUSSIE Pool Result, Fixtures

August 9, 2021096

week 6 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the AUSSIE football pool fixtures for week 6 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 5 Pool Result, Fixture for Sat Aug 7 2021; AUSSIE Pool Result, Fixtures

WEEK: 6; SEASON: UK 2021/2022; DATE: 14-August-2021

1BurnleyBrightonSaturday
2ChelseaCrystal P.Saturday
3EvertonSouthamptonSaturday
4LeicesterWolvesSaturday
5NewcastleWest HamSunday
6NorwichLiverpoolLKO
7TottenhamMan CitySunday
8WatfordAston V.Saturday
9BarnsleyCoventrySaturday
10BirminghamStokeSaturday
11BlackpoolCardiffSaturday
12HuddersfieldFulhamSaturday
13HullQ.P.R.Saturday
14MiddlesbroBristol C.Saturday
15MillwallBlackburnSaturday
16Nott’m For.BournemouthSaturday
17ReadingPrestonSaturday
18SwanseaSheff Utd.LKO
19West BromLutonSaturday
20AccringtonCambridge U.Saturday
21WimbledonBoltonSaturday
22Burton A.IpswichSaturday
23CheltenhamWycombeSaturday
24LincolnFleetwoodSaturday
25Milton K.D.SunderlandSaturday
26MorecambeShrewsburySaturday
27OxfordCharltonSaturday
28PlymouthGillinghamSaturday
29PortsmouthCreweSaturday
30Sheff Wed.DoncasterSaturday
31WiganRotherhamSaturday
32BarrowHartlepoolSaturday
33Bradford C.OldhamSaturday
34Bristol R.StevenageSaturday
35ColchesterNorthamptonSaturday
36CrawleyHarrogateSaturday
37Leyton O.ExeterSaturday
38MansfieldNewport Co.Saturday
39Port ValeTranmereSaturday
40RochdaleScunthorpeSaturday
41Sutton Utd.Salford C.Saturday
42SwindonCarlisleSaturday
43WalsallForest G.Saturday
44Ayr Utd.Dundee Utd.Saturday
45CelticHeartsSunday
46DundeeMotherwellSaturday
47HibernianKilmarnockSunday
48LivingstonSt MirrenSaturday
49RaithAberdeenSunday
