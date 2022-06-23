Week 52 Pool Fixture for Sat 2, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 52 UK pool fixture, football coupon information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 2 July 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 52 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Now you can find the football result, soccer result, live score, panel, pools fixtures and Result of Week 52 for Australia 2022 Season from uk.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 52 Pool Fixture 2022

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Northbridge Mt Druitt Saturday 2 Sutherland S. A.Leichhardt Saturday 3 Sydney FC Blacktown C. Sunday 4 Sydney O. Sydney U. Sunday 5 Blacktown S. St George C. Saturday 6 Hills Utd. Mounties W. Saturday 7 SD Raiders Northern T. Saturday 8 Spirit FC Hakoah S. Saturday 9 St George FC Bonnyrigg W. Saturday 10 W. Sydney W. Central C. Saturday 11 Brisbane C. Gold Coast K. Saturday 12 Brisbane R. Capalaba Sunday 13 Eastern S. Peninsula P. Saturday 14 Olympic F.C. Moreton B. Sunday 15 Sunshine C.W. Lions FC Sunday 16 Altona M. Pt Melbourne Saturday 17 Avondale Dandenong T. Saturday 18 Eastern L. S. Melbourne Saturday 19 Hume City Melbourne K. Saturday 20 St Albans Heidelberg U. Sunday 21 Balcatta Armadale Saturday 22 Cockburn C. Inglewood U. Saturday 23 Perth RedStar F. Athena Saturday 24 Gwelup C. Bayswater C. Saturday 25 Sorrento Perth Saturday 26 Ad. Comets Metro Stars Saturday 27 Adelaide U. Cumberland U. Sunday 28 S. Adelaide Adelaide O. Saturday 29 Sturt Lions Campbelltown Saturday 30 W.T Birkalla Croydon K. Saturday 31 FK Beograd Adelaide C. Saturday 32 Adelaide H. Pt Adelaide Saturday 33 Adelaide U. Fulham Utd. Saturday 34 Raiders Adelaide B. Saturday 35 Para Hills Eastern U. Saturday 36 Playford C. Adelaide V. Saturday 37 W. Adelaide Modbury J. Saturday 38 Adamstown Broadmeadow Saturday 39 Edgeworth E. Charlestown A. Sunday 40 Lambton J. L. Macquarie Saturday 41 Maitland Weston W. Saturday 42 Newcastle O. Valentine Sunday 43 Canberra C. Belconnen U. Sunday 44 Canberra O. Tigers FC Saturday 45 Gungahlin U. O’Connor K. Sunday 46 W. Canberra Monaro P. Saturday 47 Launceston C. Glenorchy K. Saturday 48 Riverside O. Clarence Z. Saturday 49 S. Hobart Devonport C. Saturday