Week 52 Pool Fixture for Sat 2, July 2022: Aussie 2022
Week 52 UK pool fixture, football coupon information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 2 July 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 52 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Now you can find the football result, soccer result, live score, panel, pools fixtures and Result of Week 52 for Australia 2022 Season from uk.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Week 52 Pool Fixture 2022

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1NorthbridgeMt DruittSaturday
2Sutherland S.A.LeichhardtSaturday
3Sydney FCBlacktown C.Sunday
4Sydney O.Sydney U.Sunday
5Blacktown S.St George C.Saturday
6Hills Utd.Mounties W.Saturday
7SD RaidersNorthern T.Saturday
8Spirit FCHakoah S.Saturday
9St George FCBonnyrigg W.Saturday
10W. Sydney W.Central C.Saturday
11Brisbane C.Gold Coast K.Saturday
12Brisbane R.CapalabaSunday
13Eastern S.Peninsula P.Saturday
14Olympic F.C.Moreton B.Sunday
15Sunshine C.W.Lions FCSunday
16Altona M.Pt MelbourneSaturday
17AvondaleDandenong T.Saturday
18Eastern L.S. MelbourneSaturday
19Hume CityMelbourne K.Saturday
20St AlbansHeidelberg U.Sunday
21BalcattaArmadaleSaturday
22Cockburn C.Inglewood U.Saturday
23Perth RedStarF. AthenaSaturday
24Gwelup C.Bayswater C.Saturday
25SorrentoPerthSaturday
26Ad. CometsMetro StarsSaturday
27Adelaide U.Cumberland U.Sunday
28S. AdelaideAdelaide O.Saturday
29Sturt LionsCampbelltownSaturday
30W.T BirkallaCroydon K.Saturday
31FK BeogradAdelaide C.Saturday
32Adelaide H.Pt AdelaideSaturday
33Adelaide U.Fulham Utd.Saturday
34RaidersAdelaide B.Saturday
35Para HillsEastern U.Saturday
36Playford C.Adelaide V.Saturday
37W. AdelaideModbury J.Saturday
38AdamstownBroadmeadowSaturday
39Edgeworth E.Charlestown A.Sunday
40Lambton J.L. MacquarieSaturday
41MaitlandWeston W.Saturday
42Newcastle O.ValentineSunday
43Canberra C.Belconnen U.Sunday
44Canberra O.Tigers FCSaturday
45Gungahlin U.O’Connor K.Sunday
46W. CanberraMonaro P.Saturday
47Launceston C.Glenorchy K.Saturday
48Riverside O.Clarence Z.Saturday
49S. HobartDevonport C.Saturday

