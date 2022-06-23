Week 52 Pool Fixture for Sat 2, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 52 UK pool fixture, football coupon information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 2 July 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 52 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Now you can find the football result, soccer result, live score, panel, pools fixtures and Result of Week 52 for Australia 2022 Season from uk.
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
Week 52 Pool Fixture 2022
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Northbridge
|Mt Druitt
|Saturday
|2
|Sutherland S.
|A.Leichhardt
|Saturday
|3
|Sydney FC
|Blacktown C.
|Sunday
|4
|Sydney O.
|Sydney U.
|Sunday
|5
|Blacktown S.
|St George C.
|Saturday
|6
|Hills Utd.
|Mounties W.
|Saturday
|7
|SD Raiders
|Northern T.
|Saturday
|8
|Spirit FC
|Hakoah S.
|Saturday
|9
|St George FC
|Bonnyrigg W.
|Saturday
|10
|W. Sydney W.
|Central C.
|Saturday
|11
|Brisbane C.
|Gold Coast K.
|Saturday
|12
|Brisbane R.
|Capalaba
|Sunday
|13
|Eastern S.
|Peninsula P.
|Saturday
|14
|Olympic F.C.
|Moreton B.
|Sunday
|15
|Sunshine C.W.
|Lions FC
|Sunday
|16
|Altona M.
|Pt Melbourne
|Saturday
|17
|Avondale
|Dandenong T.
|Saturday
|18
|Eastern L.
|S. Melbourne
|Saturday
|19
|Hume City
|Melbourne K.
|Saturday
|20
|St Albans
|Heidelberg U.
|Sunday
|21
|Balcatta
|Armadale
|Saturday
|22
|Cockburn C.
|Inglewood U.
|Saturday
|23
|Perth RedStar
|F. Athena
|Saturday
|24
|Gwelup C.
|Bayswater C.
|Saturday
|25
|Sorrento
|Perth
|Saturday
|26
|Ad. Comets
|Metro Stars
|Saturday
|27
|Adelaide U.
|Cumberland U.
|Sunday
|28
|S. Adelaide
|Adelaide O.
|Saturday
|29
|Sturt Lions
|Campbelltown
|Saturday
|30
|W.T Birkalla
|Croydon K.
|Saturday
|31
|FK Beograd
|Adelaide C.
|Saturday
|32
|Adelaide H.
|Pt Adelaide
|Saturday
|33
|Adelaide U.
|Fulham Utd.
|Saturday
|34
|Raiders
|Adelaide B.
|Saturday
|35
|Para Hills
|Eastern U.
|Saturday
|36
|Playford C.
|Adelaide V.
|Saturday
|37
|W. Adelaide
|Modbury J.
|Saturday
|38
|Adamstown
|Broadmeadow
|Saturday
|39
|Edgeworth E.
|Charlestown A.
|Sunday
|40
|Lambton J.
|L. Macquarie
|Saturday
|41
|Maitland
|Weston W.
|Saturday
|42
|Newcastle O.
|Valentine
|Sunday
|43
|Canberra C.
|Belconnen U.
|Sunday
|44
|Canberra O.
|Tigers FC
|Saturday
|45
|Gungahlin U.
|O’Connor K.
|Sunday
|46
|W. Canberra
|Monaro P.
|Saturday
|47
|Launceston C.
|Glenorchy K.
|Saturday
|48
|Riverside O.
|Clarence Z.
|Saturday
|49
|S. Hobart
|Devonport C.
|Saturday