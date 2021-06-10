fbpx
Week 50 Pool Fixtures, Results For Sat 19 June 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

Week 50 Pool Fixtures, Results For Sat 19 June 2021

June 10, 2021069

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 50 (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 19 Jun 2021.

Week 50 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 50 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 50 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

WEEK: 50; SEASON: UK 2020/2021; DATE: 19-Jun-2021

1LeichhardtRockdale C.Sunday
2Blacktown C.Sutherland S.Sunday
3Northbridge B.Sydney U.Sunday
4Sydney FCManly Utd.Sunday
5Sydney O.Mt Druitt T.Sunday
6WollongongMarconi S.Sunday
7Bonnyrigg W.Blacktown S.Saturday
8Central C.Spirit FCSunday
9Hakoah S.SD RaidersSunday
10Mounties W.St George C.Saturday
11Northern T.St George FCSaturday
12W. SydneyH. BrumbiesSaturday
13Sunshine C.Western P.Saturday
14W. WolvesHolland P.Sunday
15BalcattaE. JoondalupSaturday
16Bayswater C.Inglewood U.Saturday
17Perth GloryArmadaleSaturday
18Perth SCGewlup C.Saturday
19Rockingham C.Inglewood U.Saturday
20ForrestfieldWestern K.Saturday
21Olympic K.Fremantle C.Saturday
22Quinns FCAshfieldSaturday
23Stirling M.Joondalup U.Saturday
24SubiacoMandurah C.Saturday
25UWA NedlandsSwan Utd.Saturday
26Adelaide B.S. AdelaideSaturday
27Adelaide C.Cumberland U.Saturday
28Adelaide U.MetroStarsSaturday
29CampbelltownCroydon K.Saturday
30RaidersAdelaide O.Saturday
31Sturt L.Ad. CometsSaturday
32Modbury J.Adelaide V.Saturday
33Para Hills K.Eastern U.Saturday
34Playford C.Adelaide H.Saturday
35W. AdelaideFulham U.Saturday
36W. StrikersAd. CobrasSaturday
37White CityW.T. BirkallaSaturday
38CharlestownAdamstown R.Sunday
39Edgeworth E.Lambton J.Sunday
40Newcastle O.Broadmeadow M.Sunday
41Weston W.Valentine FCSaturday
42Clarence Z.S. HobartSaturday
43Devonport C.Launceston C.Saturday
44Olympia W.Glenorchy K.Saturday
45Riverside O.Kingborough L.Saturday
46Gungahlin U.Canberra O.Sunday
47Monaro P.Belconnen U.Saturday
48Tugger Utd.Tigers FCSunday
49W. CanberraCanberra C.Saturday

About Author

Week 50 Pool Fixtures, Results For Sat 19 June 2021
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

April 6, 201517115

“Man City Will Face A Redefined Manchester United Next Sunday” – Van Gaal Brags

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal, who expressed excitement at is boys getting 3 points against Aston Villa, believes his side’s performance could
Read More
August 18, 20140104

Tension Trails Maigari’s Resumption As NFF Boss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Tension as thick as ice has clouded the Glass House, as the re-instated President of the NFF, Alhaji Aminu Maigari prepares to resume today. FIFA, had last
Read More
Super Eagles Breaking NewsSPORTSWorld Cup 2018
June 3, 20180173

Super Eagles Touch Down in Vienna for Final Friendly Before World Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Super Eagles arrived in Vienna, Austria on Sunday to put finishing touches to their preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup holding in Russia from June
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.