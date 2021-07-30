Week 5 Pool Result, Fixture for Sat Aug 7 2021; AUSSIE Pool Result, Fixtures

week 5 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
Here are all the AUSSIE football pool fixtures for week 5 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
|WEEK: 5; SEASON: UK 2021/2022; DATE: 07-August 2021
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Leicester
|Man City
|LKO
|2
|Blackburn
|Swansea
|Saturday
|3
|Bristol C.
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|4
|Cardiff
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|5
|Coventry
|Nott’m For.
|Sunday
|6
|Derby
|Huddersfield
|Saturday
|7
|Fulham
|Middlesbro
|Sunday
|8
|Luton
|Peterboro
|Saturday
|9
|Preston
|Hull
|Saturday
|10
|Q.P.R.
|Millwall
|Saturday
|11
|Sheff Utd.
|Birmingham
|LKO
|12
|Stoke
|Reading
|Saturday
|13
|Bolton
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|14
|Cambridge U.
|Oxford
|Saturday
|15
|Charlton
|Sheff Wed.
|LKO
|16
|Crewe
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|17
|Doncaster
|Wimbledon
|Saturday
|18
|Fleetwood
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|19
|Gillingham
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|20
|Ipswich
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|21
|Rotherham
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|22
|Shrewsbury
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|23
|Sunderland
|Wigan
|Saturday
|24
|Wycombe
|Accrington
|Saturday
|25
|Carlisle
|Colchester
|Saturday
|26
|Exeter
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|27
|Forest G.
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|28
|Harrogate
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|29
|Hartlepool
|Crawley
|Saturday
|30
|Mansfield
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|31
|Northampton
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|32
|Oldham
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|33
|Salford C.
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|34
|Scunthorpe
|Swindon
|Saturday
|35
|Stevenage
|Barrow
|Saturday
|36
|Tranmere
|Walsall
|Saturday
|37
|Celtic
|Dundee
|Saturday
|38
|Hibernian
|Ross County
|Saturday
|39
|Livingston
|Aberdeen
|Saturday
|40
|St J’Stone
|Motherwell
|Sunday
|41
|St Mirren
|Hearts
|Saturday
|42
|Ayr Utd.
|Arbroath
|Saturday
|43
|Dunfermline
|Partick
|Saturday
|44
|Hamilton
|Morton
|Saturday
|45
|Inverness
|Raith
|Saturday
|46
|Queen O’Sth
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|47
|Alloa
|East Fife
|Saturday
|48
|Dumbarton
|Airdrie
|Saturday
|49
|Falkirk
|Peterhead
|Saturday
