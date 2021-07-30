fbpx

Week 5 Pool Result, Fixture for Sat Aug 7 2021; AUSSIE Pool Result, Fixtures

July 30, 2021090

week 5 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the AUSSIE football pool fixtures for week 5 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

WEEK: 5;   SEASON: UK 2021/2022; DATE: 07-August 2021
Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1LeicesterMan CityLKO
2BlackburnSwanseaSaturday
3Bristol C.BlackpoolSaturday
4CardiffBarnsleySaturday
5CoventryNott’m For.Sunday
6DerbyHuddersfieldSaturday
7FulhamMiddlesbroSunday
8LutonPeterboroSaturday
9PrestonHullSaturday
10Q.P.R.MillwallSaturday
11Sheff Utd.BirminghamLKO
12StokeReadingSaturday
13BoltonMilton K.D.Saturday
14Cambridge U.OxfordSaturday
15CharltonSheff Wed.LKO
16CreweCheltenhamSaturday
17DoncasterWimbledonSaturday
18FleetwoodPortsmouthSaturday
19GillinghamLincolnSaturday
20IpswichMorecambeSaturday
21RotherhamPlymouthSaturday
22ShrewsburyBurton A.Saturday
23SunderlandWiganSaturday
24WycombeAccringtonSaturday
25CarlisleColchesterSaturday
26ExeterBradford C.Saturday
27Forest G.Sutton Utd.Saturday
28HarrogateRochdaleSaturday
29HartlepoolCrawleySaturday
30MansfieldBristol R.Saturday
31NorthamptonPort ValeSaturday
32OldhamNewport Co.Saturday
33Salford C.Leyton O.Saturday
34ScunthorpeSwindonSaturday
35StevenageBarrowSaturday
36TranmereWalsallSaturday
37CelticDundeeSaturday
38HibernianRoss CountySaturday
39LivingstonAberdeenSaturday
40St J’StoneMotherwellSunday
41St MirrenHeartsSaturday
42Ayr Utd.ArbroathSaturday
43DunfermlinePartickSaturday
44HamiltonMortonSaturday
45InvernessRaithSaturday
46Queen O’SthKilmarnockSaturday
47AlloaEast FifeSaturday
48DumbartonAirdrieSaturday
49FalkirkPeterheadSaturday

