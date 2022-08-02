Week 5 Pool Fixtures for Sat 6 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 5 Pool Fixture for Saturday 6 August 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 5 Pool Result 2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

WEEK: 5;   SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 06-August-2022

Pool FixtureStatus
1BournemouthAston V.Saturday
2EvertonChelseaLKO
3LeedsWolvesSaturday
4LeicesterBrentfordSunday
5Man Utd.BrightonSunday
6NewcastleNott’m For.Saturday
7TottenhamSouthamptonSaturday
8West HamMan CitySunday
9Bristol C.SunderlandSaturday
10BurnleyLutonSaturday
11CoventryRotherhamSunday
12PrestonHullSaturday
13Q.P.R.MiddlesbroSaturday
14ReadingCardiffSaturday
15Sheff Utd.MillwallSaturday
16StokeBlackpoolSaturday
17SwanseaBlackburnSaturday
18BarnsleyCheltenhamSaturday
19BoltonWycombeSaturday
20Burton A.Bristol R.Saturday
21CharltonDerbySaturday
22ExeterPort ValeSaturday
23FleetwoodPlymouthSaturday
24Forest G.IpswichSaturday
25Milton K.D.Sheff Wed.Saturday
26Oxford Utd.Cambridge U.Saturday
27PeterboroMorecambeSaturday
28PortsmouthLincolnSaturday
29ShrewsburyAccringtonSaturday
30BarrowBradford C.Saturday
31ColchesterCarlisleSaturday
32CrawleyLeyton O.Saturday
33CreweHarrogateSaturday
34DoncasterSutton Utd.Saturday
35GillinghamRochdaleSaturday
36GrimsbyNorthamptonSaturday
37HartlepoolA.WimbledonSaturday
38MansfieldTranmereSaturday
39Newport Co.WalsallSaturday
40StevenageStockportSaturday
41SwindonSalford C.Saturday
42AberdeenSt MirrenSaturday
43Dundee Utd.LivingstonSunday
44HibernianHeartsSunday
45MotherwellSt J’StoneSaturday
46RangersKilmarnockSaturday
47Ross CountyCelticSaturday
48ArbroathInvernessSaturday
49MortonC. RangersSaturday

