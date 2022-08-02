Week 5 Pool Fixtures for Sat 6 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 5 Pool Fixture for Saturday 6 August 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 5 Pool Result 2022

Now you can find Week 5 Pool Fixtures 2022: pool result, pool fixture, soccer result, live score, pool panel results, pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 5 from bizwatcnigeria.ng – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

WEEK: 5; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 06-August-2022

№ Pool Fixture Status 1 Bournemouth Aston V. Saturday 2 Everton Chelsea LKO 3 Leeds Wolves Saturday 4 Leicester Brentford Sunday 5 Man Utd. Brighton Sunday 6 Newcastle Nott’m For. Saturday 7 Tottenham Southampton Saturday 8 West Ham Man City Sunday 9 Bristol C. Sunderland Saturday 10 Burnley Luton Saturday 11 Coventry Rotherham Sunday 12 Preston Hull Saturday 13 Q.P.R. Middlesbro Saturday 14 Reading Cardiff Saturday 15 Sheff Utd. Millwall Saturday 16 Stoke Blackpool Saturday 17 Swansea Blackburn Saturday 18 Barnsley Cheltenham Saturday 19 Bolton Wycombe Saturday 20 Burton A. Bristol R. Saturday 21 Charlton Derby Saturday 22 Exeter Port Vale Saturday 23 Fleetwood Plymouth Saturday 24 Forest G. Ipswich Saturday 25 Milton K.D. Sheff Wed. Saturday 26 Oxford Utd. Cambridge U. Saturday 27 Peterboro Morecambe Saturday 28 Portsmouth Lincoln Saturday 29 Shrewsbury Accrington Saturday 30 Barrow Bradford C. Saturday 31 Colchester Carlisle Saturday 32 Crawley Leyton O. Saturday 33 Crewe Harrogate Saturday 34 Doncaster Sutton Utd. Saturday 35 Gillingham Rochdale Saturday 36 Grimsby Northampton Saturday 37 Hartlepool A.Wimbledon Saturday 38 Mansfield Tranmere Saturday 39 Newport Co. Walsall Saturday 40 Stevenage Stockport Saturday 41 Swindon Salford C. Saturday 42 Aberdeen St Mirren Saturday 43 Dundee Utd. Livingston Sunday 44 Hibernian Hearts Sunday 45 Motherwell St J’Stone Saturday 46 Rangers Kilmarnock Saturday 47 Ross County Celtic Saturday 48 Arbroath Inverness Saturday 49 Morton C. Rangers Saturday