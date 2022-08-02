Week 5 Pool Fixtures for Sat 6 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 5 Pool Fixture for Saturday 6 August 2022 – UK 2022/2023 Season
Week 5 Pool Result 2022
Now you can find Week 5 Pool Fixtures 2022: pool result, pool fixture, soccer result, live score, pool panel results, pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 5 from bizwatcnigeria.ng – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
WEEK: 5; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 06-August-2022
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Bournemouth
|Aston V.
|Saturday
|2
|Everton
|Chelsea
|LKO
|3
|Leeds
|Wolves
|Saturday
|4
|Leicester
|Brentford
|Sunday
|5
|Man Utd.
|Brighton
|Sunday
|6
|Newcastle
|Nott’m For.
|Saturday
|7
|Tottenham
|Southampton
|Saturday
|8
|West Ham
|Man City
|Sunday
|9
|Bristol C.
|Sunderland
|Saturday
|10
|Burnley
|Luton
|Saturday
|11
|Coventry
|Rotherham
|Sunday
|12
|Preston
|Hull
|Saturday
|13
|Q.P.R.
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|14
|Reading
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|15
|Sheff Utd.
|Millwall
|Saturday
|16
|Stoke
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|17
|Swansea
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|18
|Barnsley
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|19
|Bolton
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|20
|Burton A.
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|21
|Charlton
|Derby
|Saturday
|22
|Exeter
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|23
|Fleetwood
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|24
|Forest G.
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|25
|Milton K.D.
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|26
|Oxford Utd.
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|27
|Peterboro
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|28
|Portsmouth
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|29
|Shrewsbury
|Accrington
|Saturday
|30
|Barrow
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|31
|Colchester
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|32
|Crawley
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|33
|Crewe
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|34
|Doncaster
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|35
|Gillingham
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|36
|Grimsby
|Northampton
|Saturday
|37
|Hartlepool
|A.Wimbledon
|Saturday
|38
|Mansfield
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|39
|Newport Co.
|Walsall
|Saturday
|40
|Stevenage
|Stockport
|Saturday
|41
|Swindon
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|42
|Aberdeen
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|43
|Dundee Utd.
|Livingston
|Sunday
|44
|Hibernian
|Hearts
|Sunday
|45
|Motherwell
|St J’Stone
|Saturday
|46
|Rangers
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|47
|Ross County
|Celtic
|Saturday
|48
|Arbroath
|Inverness
|Saturday
|49
|Morton
|C. Rangers
|Saturday