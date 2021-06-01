fbpx
Week 49 Pool Fixtures, Results For Sat 13 June 2021- AUSSIE 2021

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 49 AUSSIE, (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 13 Jun 2021.

Week 49 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 49 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 49 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

WEEK: 49; SEASON: AUSSIE 2020/2021; DATE: 13-Jun-2021

1Ath Bilbao(1) x (1)Atl Madridscore drawFT
2Celta Vigo(0) x (1)VillarrealAwayFT
3Espanyol(2) x (0)AlavesHomeFT
4Leganes(1) x (2)ValladolidAwayFT
5Levante(1) x (1)Sevillascore drawFT
6Mallorca(0) x (4)BarcelonaAwayFT
7R. Betis(2) x (2)Granadascore drawFT
8Real Madrid(3) x (1)EibarHomeFT
9R. Sociedad(1) x (1)Osasunascore drawFT
10B. Munich(2) x (1)B M’gladbachHomeFT
11FC Cologne(1) x (2)Union BerlinAwayFT
12F Dusseldorf(0) x (1)B. DortmundAwayFT
13Hertha B.(1) x (4)E. FrankfurtAwayFT
14Mainz(0) x (1)AugsburgAwayFT
15Paderborn(1) x (5)Werder B.AwayFT
16Schalke(1) x (1)B. Leverkusenscore drawFT
17Wolfsburg(2) x (2)Freiburgscore drawFT
18Juventus(0) x (0)AC Milanno score drawFT
19Napoli(1) x (1)Inter Milanscore drawFT
20Besiktas(1) x (2)AntalyasporAwayFT
21Gazisehir G.(1) x (1)Ankaragucuscore drawFT
22Genclerbirligi(2) x (1)KonyasporHomeFT
23Istanbul BB(2) x (0)AlanyasporHomeFT
24Rizespor(2) x (0)GalatasarayHomeFT
25Sivasspor(1) x (0)DenizlisporHomeFT
26Yeni M.(1) x (2)KasimpasaAwayFT
27Admira W.(0) x (3)WattensAwayFT
28Altach(2) x (0)St. PoltenHomeFT
29Hartberg(1) x (2)Sturm GrazAwayFT
30Mattersburg(1) x (4)Austria V.AwayFT
31Rapid Vienna(2) x (1)WolfsbergerHomeFT
32Salzburg(3) x (1)Lask LinzHomeFT
33Bielefeld(4) x (0)Dynamo D.HomeFT
34Darmstadt(3) x (2)HannoverHomeFT
35Heidenheim(4) x (1)Jahn R.HomeFT
36Holstein K.(1) x (2)WehenAwayFT
37Karlsruhe(2) x (1)StuttgartHomeFT
38Nurnberg(0) x (1)Gr FurthAwayFT
39Osnabrueck(0) x (2)BochumAwayFT
40St Pauli(2) x (1)ErzgebirgeHomeFT
41Albacete(0) x (1)AlmeriaAwayFT
42Cadiz(1) x (1)R. Vallecanoscore drawFT
43Deportivo LC(0) x (0)Sp Gironano score drawFT
44Las Palmas(0) x (0)Gironano score drawFT
45Mirandes(2) x (1)NumanciaHomeFT
46Ponferradina(2) x (1)ElcheHomeFT
47Santander(1) x (2)LugoAwayFT
48Tenerife(0) x (0)Malagano score drawFT
49Zaragoza(1) x (3)AlcorconAwayFT

