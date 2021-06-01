Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 49 AUSSIE, (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 13 Jun 2021.
Week 49 2020 Coupon Pool Information
The crucial week 49 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 49 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
WEEK: 49; SEASON: AUSSIE 2020/2021; DATE: 13-Jun-2021
|1
|Ath Bilbao
|(1) x (1)
|Atl Madrid
|score draw
|FT
|2
|Celta Vigo
|(0) x (1)
|Villarreal
|Away
|FT
|3
|Espanyol
|(2) x (0)
|Alaves
|Home
|FT
|4
|Leganes
|(1) x (2)
|Valladolid
|Away
|FT
|5
|Levante
|(1) x (1)
|Sevilla
|score draw
|FT
|6
|Mallorca
|(0) x (4)
|Barcelona
|Away
|FT
|7
|R. Betis
|(2) x (2)
|Granada
|score draw
|FT
|8
|Real Madrid
|(3) x (1)
|Eibar
|Home
|FT
|9
|R. Sociedad
|(1) x (1)
|Osasuna
|score draw
|FT
|10
|B. Munich
|(2) x (1)
|B M’gladbach
|Home
|FT
|11
|FC Cologne
|(1) x (2)
|Union Berlin
|Away
|FT
|12
|F Dusseldorf
|(0) x (1)
|B. Dortmund
|Away
|FT
|13
|Hertha B.
|(1) x (4)
|E. Frankfurt
|Away
|FT
|14
|Mainz
|(0) x (1)
|Augsburg
|Away
|FT
|15
|Paderborn
|(1) x (5)
|Werder B.
|Away
|FT
|16
|Schalke
|(1) x (1)
|B. Leverkusen
|score draw
|FT
|17
|Wolfsburg
|(2) x (2)
|Freiburg
|score draw
|FT
|18
|Juventus
|(0) x (0)
|AC Milan
|no score draw
|FT
|19
|Napoli
|(1) x (1)
|Inter Milan
|score draw
|FT
|20
|Besiktas
|(1) x (2)
|Antalyaspor
|Away
|FT
|21
|Gazisehir G.
|(1) x (1)
|Ankaragucu
|score draw
|FT
|22
|Genclerbirligi
|(2) x (1)
|Konyaspor
|Home
|FT
|23
|Istanbul BB
|(2) x (0)
|Alanyaspor
|Home
|FT
|24
|Rizespor
|(2) x (0)
|Galatasaray
|Home
|FT
|25
|Sivasspor
|(1) x (0)
|Denizlispor
|Home
|FT
|26
|Yeni M.
|(1) x (2)
|Kasimpasa
|Away
|FT
|27
|Admira W.
|(0) x (3)
|Wattens
|Away
|FT
|28
|Altach
|(2) x (0)
|St. Polten
|Home
|FT
|29
|Hartberg
|(1) x (2)
|Sturm Graz
|Away
|FT
|30
|Mattersburg
|(1) x (4)
|Austria V.
|Away
|FT
|31
|Rapid Vienna
|(2) x (1)
|Wolfsberger
|Home
|FT
|32
|Salzburg
|(3) x (1)
|Lask Linz
|Home
|FT
|33
|Bielefeld
|(4) x (0)
|Dynamo D.
|Home
|FT
|34
|Darmstadt
|(3) x (2)
|Hannover
|Home
|FT
|35
|Heidenheim
|(4) x (1)
|Jahn R.
|Home
|FT
|36
|Holstein K.
|(1) x (2)
|Wehen
|Away
|FT
|37
|Karlsruhe
|(2) x (1)
|Stuttgart
|Home
|FT
|38
|Nurnberg
|(0) x (1)
|Gr Furth
|Away
|FT
|39
|Osnabrueck
|(0) x (2)
|Bochum
|Away
|FT
|40
|St Pauli
|(2) x (1)
|Erzgebirge
|Home
|FT
|41
|Albacete
|(0) x (1)
|Almeria
|Away
|FT
|42
|Cadiz
|(1) x (1)
|R. Vallecano
|score draw
|FT
|43
|Deportivo LC
|(0) x (0)
|Sp Girona
|no score draw
|FT
|44
|Las Palmas
|(0) x (0)
|Girona
|no score draw
|FT
|45
|Mirandes
|(2) x (1)
|Numancia
|Home
|FT
|46
|Ponferradina
|(2) x (1)
|Elche
|Home
|FT
|47
|Santander
|(1) x (2)
|Lugo
|Away
|FT
|48
|Tenerife
|(0) x (0)
|Malaga
|no score draw
|FT
|49
|Zaragoza
|(1) x (3)
|Alcorcon
|Away
|FT
