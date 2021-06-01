June 1, 2021 92

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 49 AUSSIE, (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 13 Jun 2021.

Week 49 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 49 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 49 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

WEEK: 49; SEASON: AUSSIE 2020/2021; DATE: 13-Jun-2021

1 Ath Bilbao (1) x (1) Atl Madrid score draw FT 2 Celta Vigo (0) x (1) Villarreal Away FT 3 Espanyol (2) x (0) Alaves Home FT 4 Leganes (1) x (2) Valladolid Away FT 5 Levante (1) x (1) Sevilla score draw FT 6 Mallorca (0) x (4) Barcelona Away FT 7 R. Betis (2) x (2) Granada score draw FT 8 Real Madrid (3) x (1) Eibar Home FT 9 R. Sociedad (1) x (1) Osasuna score draw FT 10 B. Munich (2) x (1) B M’gladbach Home FT 11 FC Cologne (1) x (2) Union Berlin Away FT 12 F Dusseldorf (0) x (1) B. Dortmund Away FT 13 Hertha B. (1) x (4) E. Frankfurt Away FT 14 Mainz (0) x (1) Augsburg Away FT 15 Paderborn (1) x (5) Werder B. Away FT 16 Schalke (1) x (1) B. Leverkusen score draw FT 17 Wolfsburg (2) x (2) Freiburg score draw FT 18 Juventus (0) x (0) AC Milan no score draw FT 19 Napoli (1) x (1) Inter Milan score draw FT 20 Besiktas (1) x (2) Antalyaspor Away FT 21 Gazisehir G. (1) x (1) Ankaragucu score draw FT 22 Genclerbirligi (2) x (1) Konyaspor Home FT 23 Istanbul BB (2) x (0) Alanyaspor Home FT 24 Rizespor (2) x (0) Galatasaray Home FT 25 Sivasspor (1) x (0) Denizlispor Home FT 26 Yeni M. (1) x (2) Kasimpasa Away FT 27 Admira W. (0) x (3) Wattens Away FT 28 Altach (2) x (0) St. Polten Home FT 29 Hartberg (1) x (2) Sturm Graz Away FT 30 Mattersburg (1) x (4) Austria V. Away FT 31 Rapid Vienna (2) x (1) Wolfsberger Home FT 32 Salzburg (3) x (1) Lask Linz Home FT 33 Bielefeld (4) x (0) Dynamo D. Home FT 34 Darmstadt (3) x (2) Hannover Home FT 35 Heidenheim (4) x (1) Jahn R. Home FT 36 Holstein K. (1) x (2) Wehen Away FT 37 Karlsruhe (2) x (1) Stuttgart Home FT 38 Nurnberg (0) x (1) Gr Furth Away FT 39 Osnabrueck (0) x (2) Bochum Away FT 40 St Pauli (2) x (1) Erzgebirge Home FT 41 Albacete (0) x (1) Almeria Away FT 42 Cadiz (1) x (1) R. Vallecano score draw FT 43 Deportivo LC (0) x (0) Sp Girona no score draw FT 44 Las Palmas (0) x (0) Girona no score draw FT 45 Mirandes (2) x (1) Numancia Home FT 46 Ponferradina (2) x (1) Elche Home FT 47 Santander (1) x (2) Lugo Away FT 48 Tenerife (0) x (0) Malaga no score draw FT 49 Zaragoza (1) x (3) Alcorcon Away FT

powered by ableFAST.com

UK Pools Fixtures Links

Week 48 Pool Result For Sat 5 June 2021

UK 2020/2021: All Week 47 Pool Fixtures For Sat 29 May 2021

UK 2020/2021: All Week 46 Pool Fixtures For Sat 22 May 2021

UK Pool Fixtures/Results: Week 45 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 44 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Check Out Week 43 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 42 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 41 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 40 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

UK Pool Fixtures: Week 39 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO