fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

Week 49 Pool Fixture for Sat 11, June 2022: Aussie 2022

June 2, 2022084
Week 49 Pool Fixture for Sat 11, June 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 49 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 11 June 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 49 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 48 Pool Fixture for Sat 4, June 2022

Now you can find the football result, soccer result, live score, panel, pools fixtures and Result of Week 49 for Australia 2022 Season from ukfootballpools.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Week 49 Pool Fixture 2022

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1Blacktown C.LeichhardtSunday
2Rockdale C.Marconi S.Sunday
3Sutherland S.Mt Druitt T.Saturday
4Sydney U.NorthbridgeSunday
5Blacktown S.St George FCSaturday
6Bonnyrigg W.Hakoah S.Saturday
7Mounties W.Central C.Saturday
8W. SydneySt George C.Saturday
9Gold Coast K.CapalabaSaturday
10Brisbane C.Gold Coast U.Saturday
11Logan L.Sunshine C.W.Saturday
12Moreton B.Eastern S.Saturday
13Olympic FCBrisbane R.Sunday
14Magpies C.SWQ ThunderSaturday
15MitcheltonRedlands U.Saturday
16Sunshine C.Ipswich K.Sunday
17Western P.Brisbane S.Saturday
18Altona M.Dandenong T.Saturday
19AvondaleHume CitySaturday
20Dandenong C.Green GullySaturday
21Pt MelbourneEastern L.Saturday
22S. MelbourneSt AlbansSaturday
23Goulburn V.Werribee C.Saturday
24LangwarrinPascoe ValeSaturday
25ManninghamBrunswick C.Saturday
26Moreland C.Kingston C.Saturday
27Moreland Z.N. Geelong W.Saturday
28Bayswater C.Perth GlorySaturday
29F. AthenaPerthSaturday
30Gwelup C.Perth RedStarSaturday
31Inglewood U.BalcattaSaturday
32SorrentoCockburn C.Saturday
33Stirling L.ArmadaleSaturday
34CampbelltownWhite CitySaturday
35Cumberland U.Adelaide C.Saturday
36S. AdelaideWT BirkallaSaturday
37Sturt L.Ad. CometsSaturday
38Adelaide B.Playford C.Saturday
39Modbury J.Adelaide U.Saturday
40Pt AdelaidePara Hills K.Saturday
41W. AdelaideAdelaide V.Saturday
42CharlestownNewcastle O.Sunday
43Lambton J.Edgeworth E.Saturday
44ValentineAdamstownSunday
45Weston W.Cooks Hill U.Sunday
46Belconnen U.W. CanberraSaturday
47Canberra O.O’Connor K.Saturday
48Monaro P.Gungahlin U.Saturday
49Tigers FCCanberra C.Saturday
Related tags :

About Author

Week 49 Pool Fixture for Sat 11, June 2022: Aussie 2022
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

December 20, 20120367

NPL: Baribote-Led Board Sacked

The congress of the Nigeria Premier League, last Tuesday, in Abuja, sacked the Victor Baribote-led board of the Nigeria Premier League over what they refer to as the unending crises in the system, poo
Read More
NEWSLETTERSPORTS
September 15, 20180445

Sarri Offers John Terry Coaching Role at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has opened the door for former captain John Terry to return to Stamford Bridge as part of his coaching staff. Terry left Stamford Bridge after 22 years’ service in June
Read More
[ MAIN ]COVERSPORTS
June 25, 20130274

Ministry, NFF Move To Scrutinize Keshi’s List

The abysmal defeat of the Super Eagles by the Spanish team at the FIFA Confederations Cup on Sunday has turned the Sports Ministry and the Nigeria Football Federation officials against Stephen Keshi.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.