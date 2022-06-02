Week 49 Pool Fixture for Sat 11, June 2022: Aussie 2022

June 2, 2022 84

Week 49 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 11 June 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 49 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Now you can find the football result, soccer result, live score, panel, pools fixtures and Result of Week 49 for Australia 2022 Season from ukfootballpools.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 49 Pool Fixture 2022

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Blacktown C. Leichhardt Sunday 2 Rockdale C. Marconi S. Sunday 3 Sutherland S. Mt Druitt T. Saturday 4 Sydney U. Northbridge Sunday 5 Blacktown S. St George FC Saturday 6 Bonnyrigg W. Hakoah S. Saturday 7 Mounties W. Central C. Saturday 8 W. Sydney St George C. Saturday 9 Gold Coast K. Capalaba Saturday 10 Brisbane C. Gold Coast U. Saturday 11 Logan L. Sunshine C.W. Saturday 12 Moreton B. Eastern S. Saturday 13 Olympic FC Brisbane R. Sunday 14 Magpies C. SWQ Thunder Saturday 15 Mitchelton Redlands U. Saturday 16 Sunshine C. Ipswich K. Sunday 17 Western P. Brisbane S. Saturday 18 Altona M. Dandenong T. Saturday 19 Avondale Hume City Saturday 20 Dandenong C. Green Gully Saturday 21 Pt Melbourne Eastern L. Saturday 22 S. Melbourne St Albans Saturday 23 Goulburn V. Werribee C. Saturday 24 Langwarrin Pascoe Vale Saturday 25 Manningham Brunswick C. Saturday 26 Moreland C. Kingston C. Saturday 27 Moreland Z. N. Geelong W. Saturday 28 Bayswater C. Perth Glory Saturday 29 F. Athena Perth Saturday 30 Gwelup C. Perth RedStar Saturday 31 Inglewood U. Balcatta Saturday 32 Sorrento Cockburn C. Saturday 33 Stirling L. Armadale Saturday 34 Campbelltown White City Saturday 35 Cumberland U. Adelaide C. Saturday 36 S. Adelaide WT Birkalla Saturday 37 Sturt L. Ad. Comets Saturday 38 Adelaide B. Playford C. Saturday 39 Modbury J. Adelaide U. Saturday 40 Pt Adelaide Para Hills K. Saturday 41 W. Adelaide Adelaide V. Saturday 42 Charlestown Newcastle O. Sunday 43 Lambton J. Edgeworth E. Saturday 44 Valentine Adamstown Sunday 45 Weston W. Cooks Hill U. Sunday 46 Belconnen U. W. Canberra Saturday 47 Canberra O. O’Connor K. Saturday 48 Monaro P. Gungahlin U. Saturday 49 Tigers FC Canberra C. Saturday