Week 48 Pool Result For Sat 5 June 2021

SPORTS

May 25, 2021096

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 48 (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 5 Jun 2021.

Week 48 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 48 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 48 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

WEEK: 48; SEASON: UK 2020/2021; DATE: 05-Jun-2021

1Blacktown C.Sydney UtdSunday
2Marconi S.NorthbridgeSaturday
3Sutherland S.LeichhardtSaturday
4Sydney FCMt Druitt.Sunday
5Wollongong W.Sydney OlySunday
6Central C.Blacktown S.Saturday
7Hakoah S.Bonnyrigg W.Saturday
8Mounties W.Spirit FCSaturday
9Northern T.Western S.Saturday
10St George C.SD RaidersSaturday
11St George FCHills Utd.Saturday
12Eastern S.Gold Coast K.Saturday
13Gold Coast U.Redlands U.Saturday
14Lions FCMagpies C.Saturday
15Moreton B.Brisbane R.Sunday
16Olympic FCLogan L.Sunday
17Peninsula P.CapalabaSaturday
18Sunshine CWBrisbane S.Sunday
19Sunshine C.Holland P.Sunday
20Western P.Rochedale R.Saturday
21Avondale FCAltona M.Saturday
22Dandenong T.Melbourne K.Saturday
23Eastern L.S. MelbourneSunday
24Heidelberg U.Oakleigh C.Sunday
25Hume CityGreen GullySaturday
26St Albans S.Dandenong C.Sunday
27Goulburn V.Moreland C.Saturday
28ManninghamBulleen L.Saturday
29N. GeelongLangwarrinSaturday
30Northcote C.Brunswick C.Saturday
31Pascoe V.Werribee C.Saturday
32ArmadaleGwelup C.Saturday
33BalcattaPerth SCSaturday
34E. JoondalupCockburn C.Saturday
35Inglewood U.Perth GlorySaturday
36Rockingham C.F. AthenaSaturday
37SorrentoBayswater C.Saturday
38Adelaide B.Ad. CometsSaturday
39Adelaide C.MetroStarsSaturday
40CampbelltownCumberland U.Saturday
41RaidersAdelaide U.Saturday
42Sturt L.Adelaide O.Saturday
43Adamstown R.Newcastle O.Saturday
44Broadmeadow M.L. MaquarieSunday
45Lambton J.Weston W.Saturday
46MaitlandEdgeworth E.Saturday
47Valentine FCCharlestownSunday
48Devonport C.Riverside O.Saturday
49Glenorchy K.Kingborough L.Saturday

