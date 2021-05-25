Week 48 Pool Result For Sat 5 June 2021

May 25, 2021 96

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 48 (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 5 Jun 2021.

Week 48 2020 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 48 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 48 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

WEEK: 48; SEASON: UK 2020/2021; DATE: 05-Jun-2021

1 Blacktown C. Sydney Utd Sunday 2 Marconi S. Northbridge Saturday 3 Sutherland S. Leichhardt Saturday 4 Sydney FC Mt Druitt. Sunday 5 Wollongong W. Sydney Oly Sunday 6 Central C. Blacktown S. Saturday 7 Hakoah S. Bonnyrigg W. Saturday 8 Mounties W. Spirit FC Saturday 9 Northern T. Western S. Saturday 10 St George C. SD Raiders Saturday 11 St George FC Hills Utd. Saturday 12 Eastern S. Gold Coast K. Saturday 13 Gold Coast U. Redlands U. Saturday 14 Lions FC Magpies C. Saturday 15 Moreton B. Brisbane R. Sunday 16 Olympic FC Logan L. Sunday 17 Peninsula P. Capalaba Saturday 18 Sunshine CW Brisbane S. Sunday 19 Sunshine C. Holland P. Sunday 20 Western P. Rochedale R. Saturday 21 Avondale FC Altona M. Saturday 22 Dandenong T. Melbourne K. Saturday 23 Eastern L. S. Melbourne Sunday 24 Heidelberg U. Oakleigh C. Sunday 25 Hume City Green Gully Saturday 26 St Albans S. Dandenong C. Sunday 27 Goulburn V. Moreland C. Saturday 28 Manningham Bulleen L. Saturday 29 N. Geelong Langwarrin Saturday 30 Northcote C. Brunswick C. Saturday 31 Pascoe V. Werribee C. Saturday 32 Armadale Gwelup C. Saturday 33 Balcatta Perth SC Saturday 34 E. Joondalup Cockburn C. Saturday 35 Inglewood U. Perth Glory Saturday 36 Rockingham C. F. Athena Saturday 37 Sorrento Bayswater C. Saturday 38 Adelaide B. Ad. Comets Saturday 39 Adelaide C. MetroStars Saturday 40 Campbelltown Cumberland U. Saturday 41 Raiders Adelaide U. Saturday 42 Sturt L. Adelaide O. Saturday 43 Adamstown R. Newcastle O. Saturday 44 Broadmeadow M. L. Maquarie Sunday 45 Lambton J. Weston W. Saturday 46 Maitland Edgeworth E. Saturday 47 Valentine FC Charlestown Sunday 48 Devonport C. Riverside O. Saturday 49 Glenorchy K. Kingborough L. Saturday

