Week 48 Pool Result For Sat 5 June 2021

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 48 (UK) pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 5 Jun 2021.
Week 48 2020 Coupon Pool Information
The crucial week 48 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 48 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
WEEK: 48; SEASON: UK 2020/2021; DATE: 05-Jun-2021
|1
|Blacktown C.
|Sydney Utd
|Sunday
|2
|Marconi S.
|Northbridge
|Saturday
|3
|Sutherland S.
|Leichhardt
|Saturday
|4
|Sydney FC
|Mt Druitt.
|Sunday
|5
|Wollongong W.
|Sydney Oly
|Sunday
|6
|Central C.
|Blacktown S.
|Saturday
|7
|Hakoah S.
|Bonnyrigg W.
|Saturday
|8
|Mounties W.
|Spirit FC
|Saturday
|9
|Northern T.
|Western S.
|Saturday
|10
|St George C.
|SD Raiders
|Saturday
|11
|St George FC
|Hills Utd.
|Saturday
|12
|Eastern S.
|Gold Coast K.
|Saturday
|13
|Gold Coast U.
|Redlands U.
|Saturday
|14
|Lions FC
|Magpies C.
|Saturday
|15
|Moreton B.
|Brisbane R.
|Sunday
|16
|Olympic FC
|Logan L.
|Sunday
|17
|Peninsula P.
|Capalaba
|Saturday
|18
|Sunshine CW
|Brisbane S.
|Sunday
|19
|Sunshine C.
|Holland P.
|Sunday
|20
|Western P.
|Rochedale R.
|Saturday
|21
|Avondale FC
|Altona M.
|Saturday
|22
|Dandenong T.
|Melbourne K.
|Saturday
|23
|Eastern L.
|S. Melbourne
|Sunday
|24
|Heidelberg U.
|Oakleigh C.
|Sunday
|25
|Hume City
|Green Gully
|Saturday
|26
|St Albans S.
|Dandenong C.
|Sunday
|27
|Goulburn V.
|Moreland C.
|Saturday
|28
|Manningham
|Bulleen L.
|Saturday
|29
|N. Geelong
|Langwarrin
|Saturday
|30
|Northcote C.
|Brunswick C.
|Saturday
|31
|Pascoe V.
|Werribee C.
|Saturday
|32
|Armadale
|Gwelup C.
|Saturday
|33
|Balcatta
|Perth SC
|Saturday
|34
|E. Joondalup
|Cockburn C.
|Saturday
|35
|Inglewood U.
|Perth Glory
|Saturday
|36
|Rockingham C.
|F. Athena
|Saturday
|37
|Sorrento
|Bayswater C.
|Saturday
|38
|Adelaide B.
|Ad. Comets
|Saturday
|39
|Adelaide C.
|MetroStars
|Saturday
|40
|Campbelltown
|Cumberland U.
|Saturday
|41
|Raiders
|Adelaide U.
|Saturday
|42
|Sturt L.
|Adelaide O.
|Saturday
|43
|Adamstown R.
|Newcastle O.
|Saturday
|44
|Broadmeadow M.
|L. Maquarie
|Sunday
|45
|Lambton J.
|Weston W.
|Saturday
|46
|Maitland
|Edgeworth E.
|Saturday
|47
|Valentine FC
|Charlestown
|Sunday
|48
|Devonport C.
|Riverside O.
|Saturday
|49
|Glenorchy K.
|Kingborough L.
|Saturday
UK Pools Fixtures Links
UK 2020/2021: All Week 47 Pool Fixtures For Sat 29 May 2021
UK 2020/2021: All Week 46 Pool Fixtures For Sat 22 May 2021
UK Pool Fixtures/Results: Week 45 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 44 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
Check Out Week 43 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 42 2020/2021 Predictions, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 41 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 40 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.