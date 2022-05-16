fbpx

Week 48 Pool Fixture for Sat 4, June 2022: Aussie 2022

May 16, 2022063

Week 48 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 4 June 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 48 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 47 Pool Fixture for Sat 28, May 2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Week 48 Pool Fixture 2022

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
Week 48 Pool Fixture for Sat 4, June 2022: Aussie 2022
