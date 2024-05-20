Week 47 Pool Fixtures for Sat 25, May 2024 – AUSSIE 2024

Now you can find Week 47 Pool Fixtures 2024: pool result, pool fixtures, uk pool fixture, pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, coupon fixtures, aussie pool fixtures, uk pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, special advance fixtures, live score fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today, pool results, pool fixture week 47 from Bizwatchnigeria.ng
|WEEK: 47; SEASON: AUSSIE 2024; DATE: 25-05-2024
|№
|Pools Fixtures
|Status
|1
|A.Leichhardt
|Blacktown C.
|Saturday
|2
|Hills Utd.
|Sydney O.
|Saturday
|3
|Rockdale C.
|St George C.
|Sunday
|4
|St George S.
|Manly Utd.
|Saturday
|5
|Sutherland S.
|Western S.
|Saturday
|6
|Sydney Utd.
|Central Coast
|Sunday
|7
|Wollongong W.
|Marconi S.
|Sunday
|8
|Canterbury B.
|SD Raiders
|Saturday
|9
|Bonnyrigg W.
|Mt Druitt
|Saturday
|10
|Dulwich Hill
|Blacktown S.
|Saturday
|11
|Hakoah S.
|Dunbar R.
|Saturday
|12
|Inter Lions
|Bankstown C.
|Saturday
|13
|Macarthur R.
|B. Academy
|Saturday
|14
|Rydalmere
|Northern T.
|Saturday
|15
|UNSW FC
|Nepean FC
|Saturday
|16
|Brisbane R.
|Brisbane C.
|Sunday
|17
|Gold Coast U.
|Sunshine C.W.
|Sunday
|18
|Lions FC
|Peninsula P.
|Saturday
|19
|Moreton B.
|Olympic F.C.
|Saturday
|20
|Wolves FC
|Gold Coast K.
|Saturday
|21
|SWQ Thunder
|Brisbane S.
|Saturday
|22
|Altona M.
|Dandenong C.
|Saturday
|23
|Avondale
|St Albans S.
|Saturday
|24
|Dandenong T.
|Manningham
|Saturday
|25
|Oakleigh C.
|Heidelberg U.
|Sunday
|26
|Pt Melbourne
|Melbourne K.
|Saturday
|27
|S. Melbourne
|Moreland C.
|Sunday
|28
|Balcatta
|Armadale
|Saturday
|29
|Perth RedStar
|Western K.
|Saturday
|30
|F. Athena
|Olympic K.
|Saturday
|31
|Fremantle C.
|Perth
|Saturday
|32
|Inglewood U.
|Bayswater C.
|Saturday
|33
|Perth Glory
|Stirling M.
|Saturday
|34
|Adelaide O.
|Adelaide C.
|Saturday
|35
|Campbelltown
|Adelaide U.
|Saturday
|36
|Croydon K.
|Raiders
|Saturday
|37
|Metro Stars
|FK Beograd
|Saturday
|38
|Charlestown
|Adamstown
|Sunday
|39
|Cooks Hill U.
|Lambton J.
|Saturday
|40
|Edgeworth E.
|Newcastle O.
|Saturday
|41
|Maitland
|W. Workers
|Saturday
|42
|Valentine
|New Lambton
|Saturday
|43
|Clarence Z.
|Devonport C.
|Saturday
|44
|Glenorchy K.
|Launceston U.
|Saturday
|45
|S. Hobart
|Kingborough
|Saturday
|46
|Canberra C.
|Yoogali CT
|Sunday
|47
|Canberra O.
|Monaro P.
|Saturday
|48
|Tigers FC
|O’Connor K.
|Saturday
|49
|Tuggeranong
|Gungahlin U.
|Sunday