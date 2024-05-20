Week 47 Pool Fixtures for Sat 25, May 2024 – AUSSIE 2024

Now you can find Week 47 Pool Fixtures 2024: pool result, pool fixtures, uk pool fixture, pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, coupon fixtures, aussie pool fixtures, uk pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, special advance fixtures, live score fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today,  pool results, pool fixture week 47 from Bizwatchnigeria.ng

WEEK: 47; SEASON: AUSSIE 2024; DATE: 25-05-2024
Pools FixturesStatus
1A.Leichhardt Blacktown C. Saturday
2Hills Utd. Sydney O. Saturday
3Rockdale C. St George C. Sunday
4St George S. Manly Utd. Saturday
5Sutherland S. Western S. Saturday
6Sydney Utd. Central Coast Sunday
7Wollongong W. Marconi S. Sunday
8Canterbury B. SD Raiders Saturday
9Bonnyrigg W. Mt Druitt Saturday
10Dulwich Hill Blacktown S. Saturday
11Hakoah S. Dunbar R. Saturday
12Inter Lions Bankstown C. Saturday
13Macarthur R. B. Academy Saturday
14Rydalmere Northern T. Saturday
15UNSW FC Nepean FC Saturday
16Brisbane R. Brisbane C. Sunday
17Gold Coast U. Sunshine C.W. Sunday
18Lions FC Peninsula P. Saturday
19Moreton B. Olympic F.C. Saturday
20Wolves FC Gold Coast K. Saturday
21SWQ Thunder Brisbane S. Saturday
22Altona M. Dandenong C. Saturday
23Avondale St Albans S. Saturday
24Dandenong T. Manningham Saturday
25Oakleigh C. Heidelberg U. Sunday
26Pt Melbourne Melbourne K. Saturday
27S. Melbourne Moreland C. Sunday
28Balcatta Armadale Saturday
29Perth RedStar Western K. Saturday
30F. Athena Olympic K. Saturday
31Fremantle C. Perth Saturday
32Inglewood U. Bayswater C. Saturday
33Perth Glory Stirling M. Saturday
34Adelaide O. Adelaide C. Saturday
35Campbelltown Adelaide U. Saturday
36Croydon K. Raiders Saturday
37Metro Stars FK Beograd Saturday
38Charlestown Adamstown Sunday
39Cooks Hill U. Lambton J. Saturday
40Edgeworth E. Newcastle O. Saturday
41Maitland W. Workers Saturday
42Valentine New Lambton Saturday
43Clarence Z. Devonport C. Saturday
44Glenorchy K. Launceston U. Saturday
45S. Hobart Kingborough Saturday
46Canberra C. Yoogali CT Sunday
47Canberra O. Monaro P. Saturday
48Tigers FC O’Connor K. Saturday
49Tuggeranong Gungahlin U. Sunday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply