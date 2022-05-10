fbpx

Week 46 Pool Fixture for Sat 21, May 2022

May 10, 2022071

Week 46 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 21 May 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 46 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 45 Pool Fixture for Sat 14, May 2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Week 46 Pool Fixture 2022

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
About Author

Week 46 Pool Fixture for Sat 21, May 2022
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

