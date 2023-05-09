Week 46 Pool Fixture for Sat 20, May 2023

Week 46 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 20 May 2023.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 46 2023, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
Week 46 Pool Fixture for Sat 13, May 2023
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Bournemouth
|Man Utd.
|Saturday
|2
|Brighton
|Southampton
|Sunday
|3
|Fulham
|Crystal P.
|Saturday
|4
|Liverpool
|Aston V.
|Saturday
|5
|Man City
|Chelsea
|Sunday
|6
|Nott’m For.
|Arsenal
|LKO
|7
|West Ham
|Leeds
|Sunday
|8
|Wolves
|Everton
|Saturday
|9
|Celtic
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|10
|Hibernian
|Rangers
|Sunday
|11
|Kilmarnock
|St J’Stone
|Saturday
|12
|Livingston
|Dundee Utd.
|Saturday
|13
|Motherwell
|Ross County
|Saturday
|14
|Almeria
|Mallorca
|LKO
|15
|Ath Bilbao
|Celta Vigo
|Saturday
|16
|Atl Madrid
|Osasuna
|Sunday
|17
|Barcelona
|R. Sociedad
|LKO
|18
|Getafe
|Elche
|LKO
|19
|R. Vallecano
|Espanyol
|Sunday
|20
|Sevilla
|R. Betis
|Sunday
|21
|Valencia
|R. Madrid
|Sunday
|22
|AC Milan
|Sampdoria
|LKO
|23
|Atalanta
|Verona
|LKO
|24
|Lecce
|Spezia
|Sunday
|25
|Napoli
|Inter Milan
|Sunday
|26
|Torino
|Fiorentina
|Sunday
|27
|Udinese
|Lazio
|Sunday
|28
|Augsburg
|B. Dortmund
|Sunday
|29
|B. Munich
|RB Leipzig
|LKO
|30
|B. Leverkusen
|B M’gladbach
|Sunday
|31
|H. Berlin
|Bochum
|EKO
|32
|Hoffenheim
|U. Berlin
|EKO
|33
|Mainz
|Stuttgart
|Sunday
|34
|Schalke
|E. Frankfurt
|EKO
|35
|W. Bremen
|FC Cologne
|EKO
|36
|Ajaccio
|Rennes
|Sunday
|37
|Auxerre
|Paris S.G.
|Sunday
|38
|Brest
|Clermont F.
|Sunday
|39
|Lille
|Marseille
|LKO
|40
|Lorient
|Lens
|Sunday
|41
|Nantes
|Montpellier
|LKO
|42
|Nice
|Toulouse
|Sunday
|43
|Reims
|Angers
|Sunday
|44
|Troyes
|Strasbourg
|Sunday
|45
|Ajax
|Utrecht
|Sunday
|46
|Excelsior
|F. Sittard
|Sunday
|47
|FC Emmen
|Feyenoord
|Sunday
|48
|G.A. Eagles
|FC Volendam
|Sunday
|49
|PSV
|Heerenveen
|Sunday