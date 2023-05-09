fbpx
Home Sectors SPORTS Week 46 Pool Fixture for Sat 20, May 2023

Week 46 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 20 May 2023.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 46 2023, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Week 46 Pool Fixture for Sat 13, May 2023

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1BournemouthMan Utd.Saturday
2BrightonSouthamptonSunday
3FulhamCrystal P.Saturday
4LiverpoolAston V.Saturday
5Man CityChelseaSunday
6Nott’m For.ArsenalLKO
7West HamLeedsSunday
8WolvesEvertonSaturday
9CelticSt MirrenSaturday
10HibernianRangersSunday
11KilmarnockSt J’StoneSaturday
12LivingstonDundee Utd.Saturday
13MotherwellRoss CountySaturday
14AlmeriaMallorcaLKO
15Ath BilbaoCelta VigoSaturday
16Atl MadridOsasunaSunday
17BarcelonaR. SociedadLKO
18GetafeElcheLKO
19R. VallecanoEspanyolSunday
20SevillaR. BetisSunday
21ValenciaR. MadridSunday
22AC MilanSampdoriaLKO
23AtalantaVeronaLKO
24LecceSpeziaSunday
25NapoliInter MilanSunday
26TorinoFiorentinaSunday
27UdineseLazioSunday
28AugsburgB. DortmundSunday
29B. MunichRB LeipzigLKO
30B. LeverkusenB M’gladbachSunday
31H. BerlinBochumEKO
32HoffenheimU. BerlinEKO
33MainzStuttgartSunday
34SchalkeE. FrankfurtEKO
35W. BremenFC CologneEKO
36AjaccioRennesSunday
37AuxerreParis S.G.Sunday
38BrestClermont F.Sunday
39LilleMarseilleLKO
40LorientLensSunday
41NantesMontpellierLKO
42NiceToulouseSunday
43ReimsAngersSunday
44TroyesStrasbourgSunday
45AjaxUtrechtSunday
46ExcelsiorF. SittardSunday
47FC EmmenFeyenoordSunday
48G.A. EaglesFC VolendamSunday
49PSVHeerenveenSunday

