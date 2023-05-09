Week 46 Pool Fixture for Sat 20, May 2023

Week 46 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 20 May 2023.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 46 2023, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 46 Pool Fixture for Sat 13, May 2023

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Bournemouth Man Utd. Saturday 2 Brighton Southampton Sunday 3 Fulham Crystal P. Saturday 4 Liverpool Aston V. Saturday 5 Man City Chelsea Sunday 6 Nott’m For. Arsenal LKO 7 West Ham Leeds Sunday 8 Wolves Everton Saturday 9 Celtic St Mirren Saturday 10 Hibernian Rangers Sunday 11 Kilmarnock St J’Stone Saturday 12 Livingston Dundee Utd. Saturday 13 Motherwell Ross County Saturday 14 Almeria Mallorca LKO 15 Ath Bilbao Celta Vigo Saturday 16 Atl Madrid Osasuna Sunday 17 Barcelona R. Sociedad LKO 18 Getafe Elche LKO 19 R. Vallecano Espanyol Sunday 20 Sevilla R. Betis Sunday 21 Valencia R. Madrid Sunday 22 AC Milan Sampdoria LKO 23 Atalanta Verona LKO 24 Lecce Spezia Sunday 25 Napoli Inter Milan Sunday 26 Torino Fiorentina Sunday 27 Udinese Lazio Sunday 28 Augsburg B. Dortmund Sunday 29 B. Munich RB Leipzig LKO 30 B. Leverkusen B M’gladbach Sunday 31 H. Berlin Bochum EKO 32 Hoffenheim U. Berlin EKO 33 Mainz Stuttgart Sunday 34 Schalke E. Frankfurt EKO 35 W. Bremen FC Cologne EKO 36 Ajaccio Rennes Sunday 37 Auxerre Paris S.G. Sunday 38 Brest Clermont F. Sunday 39 Lille Marseille LKO 40 Lorient Lens Sunday 41 Nantes Montpellier LKO 42 Nice Toulouse Sunday 43 Reims Angers Sunday 44 Troyes Strasbourg Sunday 45 Ajax Utrecht Sunday 46 Excelsior F. Sittard Sunday 47 FC Emmen Feyenoord Sunday 48 G.A. Eagles FC Volendam Sunday 49 PSV Heerenveen Sunday