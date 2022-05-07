Week 45 Pool Fixture for Sat 14, May 2022

Week 45 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 14 May 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 45 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
Week 45 Pool Fixture 2022
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|Crystal P.
|Sunday
|2
|Everton
|Brentford
|Sunday
|3
|Leeds
|Brighton
|Sunday
|4
|Tottenham
|Burnley
|Sunday
|5
|Watford
|Leicester
|Sunday
|6
|West Ham
|Man City
|Sunday
|7
|Wolves
|Norwich
|Sunday
|8
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|LKO
|9
|Aberdeen
|St Mirren
|Sunday
|10
|Hibernian
|St J’Stone
|Sunday
|11
|Livingston
|Dundee
|Sunday
|12
|Aldershot
|Wealdstone
|Sunday
|13
|Altrincham
|Yeovil
|Sunday
|14
|Barnet
|Bromley
|Sunday
|15
|Boreham W.
|Solihull M.
|Sunday
|16
|Chesterfield
|Woking
|Sunday
|17
|Dagenham
|Wrexham
|Sunday
|18
|Dover
|Weymouth
|Sunday
|19
|Eastleigh
|Grimsby
|Sunday
|20
|Maidenhead
|Notts Co.
|Sunday
|21
|Ath Bilbao
|Osasuna
|Sunday
|22
|Atl Madrid
|Sevilla
|Sunday
|23
|Cadiz
|Real Madrid
|Sunday
|24
|Celta Vigo
|Elche
|Sunday
|25
|Espanyol
|Valencia
|Sunday
|26
|Getafe
|Barcelona
|Sunday
|27
|Levante
|Alaves
|Sunday
|28
|Mallorca
|R. Vallecano
|Sunday
|29
|R. Betis
|Granada
|Sunday
|30
|Villarreal
|R. Sociedad
|Sunday
|31
|AC Milan
|Atalanta
|Sunday
|32
|Bologna
|Sassuolo
|Sunday
|33
|Cagliari
|Inter Milan
|Sunday
|34
|Empoli
|Salernitana
|EKO
|35
|Napoli
|Genoa
|Sunday
|36
|Roma
|Venezia
|LKO
|37
|Udinese
|Spezia
|LKO
|38
|Verona
|Torino
|LKO
|39
|Augsburg
|Gr Furth
|EKO
|40
|B. Dortmund
|H. Berlin
|EKO
|41
|Bielefeld
|RB Leipzig
|EKO
|42
|B. Leverkusen
|Freiburg
|EKO
|43
|B. M’gladbach
|Hoffenheim
|EKO
|44
|Mainz
|E. Frankfurt
|EKO
|45
|Stuttgart
|FC Cologne
|EKO
|46
|U. Berlin
|Bochum
|EKO
|47
|Wolfsburg
|B. Munich
|EKO
|48
|Bordeaux
|Lorient
|LKO
|49
|Lyon
|Nantes
|LKO
