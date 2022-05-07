Week 45 Pool Fixture for Sat 14, May 2022

May 7, 2022 59

Week 45 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 14 May 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 45 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 45 Pool Fixture 2022

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Aston V. Crystal P. Sunday 2 Everton Brentford Sunday 3 Leeds Brighton Sunday 4 Tottenham Burnley Sunday 5 Watford Leicester Sunday 6 West Ham Man City Sunday 7 Wolves Norwich Sunday 8 Chelsea Liverpool LKO 9 Aberdeen St Mirren Sunday 10 Hibernian St J’Stone Sunday 11 Livingston Dundee Sunday 12 Aldershot Wealdstone Sunday 13 Altrincham Yeovil Sunday 14 Barnet Bromley Sunday 15 Boreham W. Solihull M. Sunday 16 Chesterfield Woking Sunday 17 Dagenham Wrexham Sunday 18 Dover Weymouth Sunday 19 Eastleigh Grimsby Sunday 20 Maidenhead Notts Co. Sunday 21 Ath Bilbao Osasuna Sunday 22 Atl Madrid Sevilla Sunday 23 Cadiz Real Madrid Sunday 24 Celta Vigo Elche Sunday 25 Espanyol Valencia Sunday 26 Getafe Barcelona Sunday 27 Levante Alaves Sunday 28 Mallorca R. Vallecano Sunday 29 R. Betis Granada Sunday 30 Villarreal R. Sociedad Sunday 31 AC Milan Atalanta Sunday 32 Bologna Sassuolo Sunday 33 Cagliari Inter Milan Sunday 34 Empoli Salernitana EKO 35 Napoli Genoa Sunday 36 Roma Venezia LKO 37 Udinese Spezia LKO 38 Verona Torino LKO 39 Augsburg Gr Furth EKO 40 B. Dortmund H. Berlin EKO 41 Bielefeld RB Leipzig EKO 42 B. Leverkusen Freiburg EKO 43 B. M’gladbach Hoffenheim EKO 44 Mainz E. Frankfurt EKO 45 Stuttgart FC Cologne EKO 46 U. Berlin Bochum EKO 47 Wolfsburg B. Munich EKO 48 Bordeaux Lorient LKO 49 Lyon Nantes LKO