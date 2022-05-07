fbpx

Week 45 Pool Fixture for Sat 14, May 2022

May 7, 2022059
Week 45 Pool Fixture 2022

Week 45 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 14 May 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 45 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Week 45 Pool Fixture 2022

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1Aston V.Crystal P.Sunday
2EvertonBrentfordSunday
3LeedsBrightonSunday
4TottenhamBurnleySunday
5WatfordLeicesterSunday
6West HamMan CitySunday
7WolvesNorwichSunday
8ChelseaLiverpoolLKO
9AberdeenSt MirrenSunday
10HibernianSt J’StoneSunday
11LivingstonDundeeSunday
12AldershotWealdstoneSunday
13AltrinchamYeovilSunday
14BarnetBromleySunday
15Boreham W.Solihull M.Sunday
16ChesterfieldWokingSunday
17DagenhamWrexhamSunday
18DoverWeymouthSunday
19EastleighGrimsbySunday
20MaidenheadNotts Co.Sunday
21Ath BilbaoOsasunaSunday
22Atl MadridSevillaSunday
23CadizReal MadridSunday
24Celta VigoElcheSunday
25EspanyolValenciaSunday
26GetafeBarcelonaSunday
27LevanteAlavesSunday
28MallorcaR. VallecanoSunday
29R. BetisGranadaSunday
30VillarrealR. SociedadSunday
31AC MilanAtalantaSunday
32BolognaSassuoloSunday
33CagliariInter MilanSunday
34EmpoliSalernitanaEKO
35NapoliGenoaSunday
36RomaVeneziaLKO
37UdineseSpeziaLKO
38VeronaTorinoLKO
39AugsburgGr FurthEKO
40B. DortmundH. BerlinEKO
41BielefeldRB LeipzigEKO
42B. LeverkusenFreiburgEKO
43B. M’gladbachHoffenheimEKO
44MainzE. FrankfurtEKO
45StuttgartFC CologneEKO
46U. BerlinBochumEKO
47WolfsburgB. MunichEKO
48BordeauxLorientLKO
49LyonNantesLKO
Week 45 Pool Fixture for Sat 14, May 2022
