Week 44 Pool Fixture for Sat 7, May 2022￼

May 1, 20220124
WEEK 44 Pool Fixtures- Bizwatchnigeria

Week 44 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 7 May 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 44 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 43 Pool Fixture for Sat 30, April 2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Week 44 Pool Fixture 2022

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1ArsenalLeedsSunday
2BrentfordSouthamptonSaturday
3BrightonMan Utd.LKO
4BurnleyAston V.Saturday
5ChelseaWolvesSaturday
6Crystal P.WatfordSaturday
7LeicesterEvertonSunday
8LiverpoolTottenhamLKO
9Man CityNewcastleSunday
10NorwichWest HamSunday
11BirminghamBlackburnEKO
12BournemouthMillwallEKO
13DerbyCardiffEKO
14HuddersfieldBristol C.EKO
15HullNott’m For.EKO
16LutonReadingEKO
17PeterboroBlackpoolEKO
18PrestonMiddlesbroEKO
19Sheff Utd.FulhamEKO
20StokeCoventryEKO
21SwanseaQ.P.R.EKO
22West BromBarnsleyEKO
23BarrowNorthamptonSaturday
24Bradford C.CarlisleSaturday
25Bristol R.ScunthorpeSaturday
26ExeterPort ValeSaturday
27HarrogateSutton Utd.Saturday
28HartlepoolColchesterSaturday
29Leyton O.TranmereSaturday
30MansfieldForest G.Saturday
31Newport Co.RochdaleSaturday
32OldhamCrawleySaturday
33StevenageSalford C.Saturday
34WalsallSwindonSaturday
35HibernianAberdeenSaturday
36LivingstonSt J’StoneSaturday
37RangersDundee Utd.Sunday
38Ross CountyMotherwellSaturday
39St MirrenDundeeSaturday
40BromleyDoverSaturday
41GrimsbyMaidenheadSaturday
42HalifaxAldershotSaturday
43Notts Co.AltrinchamSaturday
44Solihull M.DagenhamSaturday
45TorquayChesterfieldEKO
46WealdstoneKings LynnSaturday
47WeymouthBarnetSaturday
48WokingEastleighSaturday
49WrexhamStockportSunday
