Week 44 Pool Fixture for Sat 7, May 2022￼

Week 44 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 7 May 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 44 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 44 Pool Fixture 2022

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Arsenal Leeds Sunday 2 Brentford Southampton Saturday 3 Brighton Man Utd. LKO 4 Burnley Aston V. Saturday 5 Chelsea Wolves Saturday 6 Crystal P. Watford Saturday 7 Leicester Everton Sunday 8 Liverpool Tottenham LKO 9 Man City Newcastle Sunday 10 Norwich West Ham Sunday 11 Birmingham Blackburn EKO 12 Bournemouth Millwall EKO 13 Derby Cardiff EKO 14 Huddersfield Bristol C. EKO 15 Hull Nott’m For. EKO 16 Luton Reading EKO 17 Peterboro Blackpool EKO 18 Preston Middlesbro EKO 19 Sheff Utd. Fulham EKO 20 Stoke Coventry EKO 21 Swansea Q.P.R. EKO 22 West Brom Barnsley EKO 23 Barrow Northampton Saturday 24 Bradford C. Carlisle Saturday 25 Bristol R. Scunthorpe Saturday 26 Exeter Port Vale Saturday 27 Harrogate Sutton Utd. Saturday 28 Hartlepool Colchester Saturday 29 Leyton O. Tranmere Saturday 30 Mansfield Forest G. Saturday 31 Newport Co. Rochdale Saturday 32 Oldham Crawley Saturday 33 Stevenage Salford C. Saturday 34 Walsall Swindon Saturday 35 Hibernian Aberdeen Saturday 36 Livingston St J’Stone Saturday 37 Rangers Dundee Utd. Sunday 38 Ross County Motherwell Saturday 39 St Mirren Dundee Saturday 40 Bromley Dover Saturday 41 Grimsby Maidenhead Saturday 42 Halifax Aldershot Saturday 43 Notts Co. Altrincham Saturday 44 Solihull M. Dagenham Saturday 45 Torquay Chesterfield EKO 46 Wealdstone Kings Lynn Saturday 47 Weymouth Barnet Saturday 48 Woking Eastleigh Saturday 49 Wrexham Stockport Sunday