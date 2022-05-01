Week 44 Pool Fixture for Sat 7, May 2022￼

Week 44 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 7 May 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 44 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
Week 44 Pool Fixture 2022
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Leeds
|Sunday
|2
|Brentford
|Southampton
|Saturday
|3
|Brighton
|Man Utd.
|LKO
|4
|Burnley
|Aston V.
|Saturday
|5
|Chelsea
|Wolves
|Saturday
|6
|Crystal P.
|Watford
|Saturday
|7
|Leicester
|Everton
|Sunday
|8
|Liverpool
|Tottenham
|LKO
|9
|Man City
|Newcastle
|Sunday
|10
|Norwich
|West Ham
|Sunday
|11
|Birmingham
|Blackburn
|EKO
|12
|Bournemouth
|Millwall
|EKO
|13
|Derby
|Cardiff
|EKO
|14
|Huddersfield
|Bristol C.
|EKO
|15
|Hull
|Nott’m For.
|EKO
|16
|Luton
|Reading
|EKO
|17
|Peterboro
|Blackpool
|EKO
|18
|Preston
|Middlesbro
|EKO
|19
|Sheff Utd.
|Fulham
|EKO
|20
|Stoke
|Coventry
|EKO
|21
|Swansea
|Q.P.R.
|EKO
|22
|West Brom
|Barnsley
|EKO
|23
|Barrow
|Northampton
|Saturday
|24
|Bradford C.
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|25
|Bristol R.
|Scunthorpe
|Saturday
|26
|Exeter
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|27
|Harrogate
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|28
|Hartlepool
|Colchester
|Saturday
|29
|Leyton O.
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|30
|Mansfield
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|31
|Newport Co.
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|32
|Oldham
|Crawley
|Saturday
|33
|Stevenage
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|34
|Walsall
|Swindon
|Saturday
|35
|Hibernian
|Aberdeen
|Saturday
|36
|Livingston
|St J’Stone
|Saturday
|37
|Rangers
|Dundee Utd.
|Sunday
|38
|Ross County
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|39
|St Mirren
|Dundee
|Saturday
|40
|Bromley
|Dover
|Saturday
|41
|Grimsby
|Maidenhead
|Saturday
|42
|Halifax
|Aldershot
|Saturday
|43
|Notts Co.
|Altrincham
|Saturday
|44
|Solihull M.
|Dagenham
|Saturday
|45
|Torquay
|Chesterfield
|EKO
|46
|Wealdstone
|Kings Lynn
|Saturday
|47
|Weymouth
|Barnet
|Saturday
|48
|Woking
|Eastleigh
|Saturday
|49
|Wrexham
|Stockport
|Sunday
