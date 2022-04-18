Week 43 Pool Fixture for Sat 30, April 2022

April 18, 2022 92

Week 43 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 30 April 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 43 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 42 Pool Fixture for Sat 23, April 2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 43 Pool Fixture 2022

№ Pool Results Status