Week 42 Pool Fixture for Sat 23, April 2022

April 18, 2022

Week 42 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 23 April 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 42 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 42 Pool Fixture 2022

№ Pool Results Status 1 Brentford -:- Tottenham LKO 2 Brighton -:- Southampton Sunday 3 Burnley -:- Wolves Sunday 4 Chelsea -:- West Ham Sunday 5 Leicester -:- Aston V. Saturday 6 Liverpool -:- Everton Sunday 7 Man City -:- Watford Saturday 8 Norwich -:- Newcastle Saturday 9 Birmingham -:- Millwall Saturday 10 Bournemouth -:- Fulham Saturday 11 Derby -:- Bristol C. Saturday 12 Hull -:- Reading Saturday 13 Peterboro -:- Nott’m For. Saturday 14 Sheff Utd. -:- Cardiff Saturday 15 Stoke -:- Q.P.R. Saturday 16 Swansea -:- Middlesbro Saturday 17 West Brom -:- Coventry Saturday 18 Accrington -:- Lincoln Saturday 19 Charlton -:- Shrewsbury Saturday 20 Cheltenham -:- Bolton Saturday 21 Crewe -:- Ipswich Saturday 22 Doncaster -:- Burton A. Saturday 23 Fleetwood -:- Wimbledon Saturday 24 Milton K.D. -:- Morecambe Saturday 25 Portsmouth -:- Gillingham Saturday 26 Rotherham -:- Oxford Utd. Saturday 27 Sunderland -:- Cambridge U. Saturday 28 Wigan -:- Plymouth Saturday 29 Wycombe -:- Sheff Wed. Saturday 30 Barrow -:- Sutton Utd. Saturday 31 Bradford C. -:- Scunthorpe Saturday 32 Bristol R. -:- Forest G. Saturday 33 Exeter -:- Rochdale Saturday 34 Harrogate -:- Carlisle Saturday 35 Hartlepool -:- Swindon Saturday 36 Leyton O. -:- Northampton Saturday 37 Mansfield -:- Crawley Saturday 38 Oldham -:- Salford C. Saturday 39 Stevenage -:- Tranmere Saturday 40 Walsall -:- Port Vale Saturday 41 Aberdeen -:- Livingston Saturday 42 Dundee -:- St J’Stone Saturday 43 Dundee Utd. -:- Hearts Sunday 44 Motherwell -:- Rangers Sunday 45 Ross County -:- Celtic Sunday 46 St Mirren -:- Hibernian Saturday 47 Hamilton -:- Raith Saturday 48 Morton -:- Inverness Saturday 49 Partick -:- Dunfermline Saturday