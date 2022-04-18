Week 42 Pool Fixture for Sat 23, April 2022

Week 42 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 23 April 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 42 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
READ ALSO: Week 41 Pool Fixture for Sat 16, April 2022
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
Week 42 Pool Fixture 2022
|№
|Pool Results
|Status
|1
|Brentford
|-:-
|Tottenham
|LKO
|2
|Brighton
|-:-
|Southampton
|Sunday
|3
|Burnley
|-:-
|Wolves
|Sunday
|4
|Chelsea
|-:-
|West Ham
|Sunday
|5
|Leicester
|-:-
|Aston V.
|Saturday
|6
|Liverpool
|-:-
|Everton
|Sunday
|7
|Man City
|-:-
|Watford
|Saturday
|8
|Norwich
|-:-
|Newcastle
|Saturday
|9
|Birmingham
|-:-
|Millwall
|Saturday
|10
|Bournemouth
|-:-
|Fulham
|Saturday
|11
|Derby
|-:-
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|12
|Hull
|-:-
|Reading
|Saturday
|13
|Peterboro
|-:-
|Nott’m For.
|Saturday
|14
|Sheff Utd.
|-:-
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|15
|Stoke
|-:-
|Q.P.R.
|Saturday
|16
|Swansea
|-:-
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|17
|West Brom
|-:-
|Coventry
|Saturday
|18
|Accrington
|-:-
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|19
|Charlton
|-:-
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|20
|Cheltenham
|-:-
|Bolton
|Saturday
|21
|Crewe
|-:-
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|22
|Doncaster
|-:-
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|23
|Fleetwood
|-:-
|Wimbledon
|Saturday
|24
|Milton K.D.
|-:-
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|25
|Portsmouth
|-:-
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|26
|Rotherham
|-:-
|Oxford Utd.
|Saturday
|27
|Sunderland
|-:-
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|28
|Wigan
|-:-
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|29
|Wycombe
|-:-
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|30
|Barrow
|-:-
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|31
|Bradford C.
|-:-
|Scunthorpe
|Saturday
|32
|Bristol R.
|-:-
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|33
|Exeter
|-:-
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|34
|Harrogate
|-:-
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|35
|Hartlepool
|-:-
|Swindon
|Saturday
|36
|Leyton O.
|-:-
|Northampton
|Saturday
|37
|Mansfield
|-:-
|Crawley
|Saturday
|38
|Oldham
|-:-
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|39
|Stevenage
|-:-
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|40
|Walsall
|-:-
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|41
|Aberdeen
|-:-
|Livingston
|Saturday
|42
|Dundee
|-:-
|St J’Stone
|Saturday
|43
|Dundee Utd.
|-:-
|Hearts
|Sunday
|44
|Motherwell
|-:-
|Rangers
|Sunday
|45
|Ross County
|-:-
|Celtic
|Sunday
|46
|St Mirren
|-:-
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|47
|Hamilton
|-:-
|Raith
|Saturday
|48
|Morton
|-:-
|Inverness
|Saturday
|49
|Partick
|-:-
|Dunfermline
|Saturday
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.