Week 42 Pool Fixture for Sat 23, April 2022

April 18, 20220120
WEEK 42 Pool Fixtures- Bizwatchnigeria

Week 42 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 23 April 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 42 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Week 42 Pool Fixture 2022

Pool ResultsStatus
1Brentford-:-TottenhamLKO
2Brighton-:-SouthamptonSunday
3Burnley-:-WolvesSunday
4Chelsea-:-West HamSunday
5Leicester-:-Aston V.Saturday
6Liverpool-:-EvertonSunday
7Man City-:-WatfordSaturday
8Norwich-:-NewcastleSaturday
9Birmingham-:-MillwallSaturday
10Bournemouth-:-FulhamSaturday
11Derby-:-Bristol C.Saturday
12Hull-:-ReadingSaturday
13Peterboro-:-Nott’m For.Saturday
14Sheff Utd.-:-CardiffSaturday
15Stoke-:-Q.P.R.Saturday
16Swansea-:-MiddlesbroSaturday
17West Brom-:-CoventrySaturday
18Accrington-:-LincolnSaturday
19Charlton-:-ShrewsburySaturday
20Cheltenham-:-BoltonSaturday
21Crewe-:-IpswichSaturday
22Doncaster-:-Burton A.Saturday
23Fleetwood-:-WimbledonSaturday
24Milton K.D.-:-MorecambeSaturday
25Portsmouth-:-GillinghamSaturday
26Rotherham-:-Oxford Utd.Saturday
27Sunderland-:-Cambridge U.Saturday
28Wigan-:-PlymouthSaturday
29Wycombe-:-Sheff Wed.Saturday
30Barrow-:-Sutton Utd.Saturday
31Bradford C.-:-ScunthorpeSaturday
32Bristol R.-:-Forest G.Saturday
33Exeter-:-RochdaleSaturday
34Harrogate-:-CarlisleSaturday
35Hartlepool-:-SwindonSaturday
36Leyton O.-:-NorthamptonSaturday
37Mansfield-:-CrawleySaturday
38Oldham-:-Salford C.Saturday
39Stevenage-:-TranmereSaturday
40Walsall-:-Port ValeSaturday
41Aberdeen-:-LivingstonSaturday
42Dundee-:-St J’StoneSaturday
43Dundee Utd.-:-HeartsSunday
44Motherwell-:-RangersSunday
45Ross County-:-CelticSunday
46St Mirren-:-HibernianSaturday
47Hamilton-:-RaithSaturday
48Morton-:-InvernessSaturday
49Partick-:-DunfermlineSaturday
