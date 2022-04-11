Week 41 Pool Fixture for Sat 16, April 2022

April 11, 2022 132

Week 41 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 16 April 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 41 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 41 Pool Fixture 2022

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Chelsea Crystal P. Sunday 2 Man City Liverpool LKO 3 Man Utd. Norwich Saturday 4 Newcastle Leicester Sunday 5 Southampton Arsenal Saturday 6 Watford Brentford Saturday 7 West Ham Burnley Sunday 8 Milton K.D. Sheff Wed. LKO 9 Wigan Cambridge U. LKO 10 Celtic Rangers Sunday 11 Arbroath Queen O’Sth Saturday 12 Dunfermline Ayr Utd. Saturday 13 Morton Hamilton Saturday 14 Partick Raith Saturday 15 Airdrie Dumbarton Saturday 16 Clyde Montrose Saturday 17 C. Rangers Alloa Saturday 18 East Fife Falkirk Saturday 19 Peterhead Queens Pk Saturday 20 Cowdenbeath Edinburgh C. Saturday 21 Forfar Annan Saturday 22 Stenhsemuir Albion R. Saturday 23 Stirling A. Elgin Saturday 24 Stranraer K. Hearts Saturday 25 Alaves R. Vallecano Saturday 26 Ath. Bilbao Celta Vigo Sunday 27 Atl. Madrid Espanyol Sunday 28 Getafe Villarreal LKO 29 Granada Levante Sunday 30 Sevilla Real Madrid Sunday 31 Valencia Osasuna LKO 32 Fiorentina Venezia LKO 33 Juventus Bologna LKO 34 Lazio Torino LKO 35 Bielefeld B. Munich Sunday 36 B. Leverkusen RB Leipzig Sunday 37 B M’gladbach FC Cologne LKO 38 Hoffenheim Gr Furth Sunday 39 U. Berlin E. Frankfurt Sunday 40 Lille Lens LKO 41 Lyon Bordeaux Sunday 42 Metz Clermont F. Sunday 43 Montpellier Reims Sunday 44 Nantes Angers Sunday 45 Nice Lorient Sunday 46 Paris SG Marseille Sunday 47 St Etienne Brest LKO 48 Troyes Strasbourg Sunday 49 FC Porto Portimonense LKO