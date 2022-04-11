fbpx

Week 41 Pool Fixture for Sat 16, April 2022

April 11, 20220132

Week 41 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 16 April 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 41 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Week 41 Pool Fixture 2022

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1ChelseaCrystal P.Sunday
2Man CityLiverpoolLKO
3Man Utd.NorwichSaturday
4NewcastleLeicesterSunday
5SouthamptonArsenalSaturday
6WatfordBrentfordSaturday
7West HamBurnleySunday
8Milton K.D.Sheff Wed.LKO
9WiganCambridge U.LKO
10CelticRangersSunday
11ArbroathQueen O’SthSaturday
12DunfermlineAyr Utd.Saturday
13MortonHamiltonSaturday
14PartickRaithSaturday
15AirdrieDumbartonSaturday
16ClydeMontroseSaturday
17C. RangersAlloaSaturday
18East FifeFalkirkSaturday
19PeterheadQueens PkSaturday
20CowdenbeathEdinburgh C.Saturday
21ForfarAnnanSaturday
22StenhsemuirAlbion R.Saturday
23Stirling A.ElginSaturday
24StranraerK. HeartsSaturday
25AlavesR. VallecanoSaturday
26Ath. BilbaoCelta VigoSunday
27Atl. MadridEspanyolSunday
28GetafeVillarrealLKO
29GranadaLevanteSunday
30SevillaReal MadridSunday
31ValenciaOsasunaLKO
32FiorentinaVeneziaLKO
33JuventusBolognaLKO
34LazioTorinoLKO
35BielefeldB. MunichSunday
36B. LeverkusenRB LeipzigSunday
37B M’gladbachFC CologneLKO
38HoffenheimGr FurthSunday
39U. BerlinE. FrankfurtSunday
40LilleLensLKO
41LyonBordeauxSunday
42MetzClermont F.Sunday
43MontpellierReimsSunday
44NantesAngersSunday
45NiceLorientSunday
46Paris SGMarseilleSunday
47St EtienneBrestLKO
48TroyesStrasbourgSunday
49FC PortoPortimonenseLKO

