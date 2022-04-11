Week 41 Pool Fixture for Sat 16, April 2022

Week 41 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 16 April 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 41 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
READ ALSO: Week 40 Pool Fixture for Sat 2, April 2022
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
Week 41 Pool Fixture 2022
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Chelsea
|Crystal P.
|Sunday
|2
|Man City
|Liverpool
|LKO
|3
|Man Utd.
|Norwich
|Saturday
|4
|Newcastle
|Leicester
|Sunday
|5
|Southampton
|Arsenal
|Saturday
|6
|Watford
|Brentford
|Saturday
|7
|West Ham
|Burnley
|Sunday
|8
|Milton K.D.
|Sheff Wed.
|LKO
|9
|Wigan
|Cambridge U.
|LKO
|10
|Celtic
|Rangers
|Sunday
|11
|Arbroath
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday
|12
|Dunfermline
|Ayr Utd.
|Saturday
|13
|Morton
|Hamilton
|Saturday
|14
|Partick
|Raith
|Saturday
|15
|Airdrie
|Dumbarton
|Saturday
|16
|Clyde
|Montrose
|Saturday
|17
|C. Rangers
|Alloa
|Saturday
|18
|East Fife
|Falkirk
|Saturday
|19
|Peterhead
|Queens Pk
|Saturday
|20
|Cowdenbeath
|Edinburgh C.
|Saturday
|21
|Forfar
|Annan
|Saturday
|22
|Stenhsemuir
|Albion R.
|Saturday
|23
|Stirling A.
|Elgin
|Saturday
|24
|Stranraer
|K. Hearts
|Saturday
|25
|Alaves
|R. Vallecano
|Saturday
|26
|Ath. Bilbao
|Celta Vigo
|Sunday
|27
|Atl. Madrid
|Espanyol
|Sunday
|28
|Getafe
|Villarreal
|LKO
|29
|Granada
|Levante
|Sunday
|30
|Sevilla
|Real Madrid
|Sunday
|31
|Valencia
|Osasuna
|LKO
|32
|Fiorentina
|Venezia
|LKO
|33
|Juventus
|Bologna
|LKO
|34
|Lazio
|Torino
|LKO
|35
|Bielefeld
|B. Munich
|Sunday
|36
|B. Leverkusen
|RB Leipzig
|Sunday
|37
|B M’gladbach
|FC Cologne
|LKO
|38
|Hoffenheim
|Gr Furth
|Sunday
|39
|U. Berlin
|E. Frankfurt
|Sunday
|40
|Lille
|Lens
|LKO
|41
|Lyon
|Bordeaux
|Sunday
|42
|Metz
|Clermont F.
|Sunday
|43
|Montpellier
|Reims
|Sunday
|44
|Nantes
|Angers
|Sunday
|45
|Nice
|Lorient
|Sunday
|46
|Paris SG
|Marseille
|Sunday
|47
|St Etienne
|Brest
|LKO
|48
|Troyes
|Strasbourg
|Sunday
|49
|FC Porto
|Portimonense
|LKO
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.