fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Uncategorized

Week 40 Pool Fixture for Sat 9, April 2022￼

April 2, 20220107
WEEK 40 Pool Fixtures- Bizwatchnigeria

Week 40 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 9 April 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 40 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 39 Pool Fixture for Sat 2, April 2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1ArsenalBrightonSaturday
2Aston V.TottenhamLKO
3SouthamptonChelseaSaturday
4WatfordLeedsSaturday
5BlackburnBlackpoolSaturday
6Bristol C.PeterboroSaturday
7MiddlesbroHullSaturday
8MillwallBarnsleySaturday
9Nott’m For.BirminghamSaturday
10PrestonQ.P.R.Saturday
11ReadingCardiffSaturday
12West BromStokeSaturday
13WimbledonMilton K.D.Saturday
14BoltonSheff Wed.Saturday
15Burton A.PlymouthSaturday
16Cambridge U.MorecambeSaturday
17CheltenhamPortsmouthSaturday
18DoncasterCreweSaturday
19FleetwoodAccringtonSaturday
20GillinghamWycombeSaturday
21LincolnWiganSaturday
22OxfordSunderlandSaturday
23RotherhamCharltonSaturday
24ShrewsburyIpswichSaturday
25CarlisleExeterSaturday
26ColchesterStevenageSaturday
27CrawleyBarrowSaturday
28Forest G.HartlepoolSaturday
29NorthamptonBradford C.Saturday
30Port ValeOldhamSaturday
31RochdaleWalsallSaturday
32Salford C.HarrogateSaturday
33ScunthorpeMansfieldSaturday
34Sutton Utd.Leyton O.Saturday
35SwindonNewport Co.Saturday
36TranmereBristol R.Saturday
37AberdeenRoss CountySaturday
38CelticSt J’StoneSaturday
39Dundee Utd.DundeeSaturday
40HeartsHibernianSaturday
41LivingstonMotherwellSaturday
42Ayr Utd.InvernessSaturday
43HamiltonArbroathSaturday
44KilmarnockDunfermlineSaturday
45RaithMortonSaturday
46AlloaClydeSaturday
47DumbartonPeterheadSaturday
48FalkirkC. RangersSaturday
49MontroseAirdrieSaturday
Related tags :

About Author

Week 40 Pool Fixture for Sat 9, April 2022￼
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 14, 20130178

Commissioner Debunks Attack Rumour On AIT Crew

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Contrary to the alarm raised by AIT that irate youth in Oghara area of Delta State, beat up one of their reporters and destroyed their camera, the Commissio
Read More
July 30, 20130282

Conoil Boosts Fuel Retailing, Builds 7 New Stations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Petroleum product marketing company, Conoil Plc has said it is consolidating its lead in fuel retailing with the construction of seven new mega stations to
Read More
July 25, 20130193

Valdano: Messi Holding Back Alexis

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Argentina international player, Jorge Valdano believes that the presence of Lionel Messi in Barcelona has prevented Alexis Sanchez from fulfilling hi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.