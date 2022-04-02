Week 40 Pool Fixture for Sat 9, April 2022￼

Week 40 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 9 April 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 40 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
READ ALSO: Week 39 Pool Fixture for Sat 2, April 2022
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Brighton
|Saturday
|2
|Aston V.
|Tottenham
|LKO
|3
|Southampton
|Chelsea
|Saturday
|4
|Watford
|Leeds
|Saturday
|5
|Blackburn
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|6
|Bristol C.
|Peterboro
|Saturday
|7
|Middlesbro
|Hull
|Saturday
|8
|Millwall
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|9
|Nott’m For.
|Birmingham
|Saturday
|10
|Preston
|Q.P.R.
|Saturday
|11
|Reading
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|12
|West Brom
|Stoke
|Saturday
|13
|Wimbledon
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|14
|Bolton
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|15
|Burton A.
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|16
|Cambridge U.
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|17
|Cheltenham
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|18
|Doncaster
|Crewe
|Saturday
|19
|Fleetwood
|Accrington
|Saturday
|20
|Gillingham
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|21
|Lincoln
|Wigan
|Saturday
|22
|Oxford
|Sunderland
|Saturday
|23
|Rotherham
|Charlton
|Saturday
|24
|Shrewsbury
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|25
|Carlisle
|Exeter
|Saturday
|26
|Colchester
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|27
|Crawley
|Barrow
|Saturday
|28
|Forest G.
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|29
|Northampton
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|30
|Port Vale
|Oldham
|Saturday
|31
|Rochdale
|Walsall
|Saturday
|32
|Salford C.
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|33
|Scunthorpe
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|34
|Sutton Utd.
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|35
|Swindon
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|36
|Tranmere
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|37
|Aberdeen
|Ross County
|Saturday
|38
|Celtic
|St J’Stone
|Saturday
|39
|Dundee Utd.
|Dundee
|Saturday
|40
|Hearts
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|41
|Livingston
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|42
|Ayr Utd.
|Inverness
|Saturday
|43
|Hamilton
|Arbroath
|Saturday
|44
|Kilmarnock
|Dunfermline
|Saturday
|45
|Raith
|Morton
|Saturday
|46
|Alloa
|Clyde
|Saturday
|47
|Dumbarton
|Peterhead
|Saturday
|48
|Falkirk
|C. Rangers
|Saturday
|49
|Montrose
|Airdrie
|Saturday
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.