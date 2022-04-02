Week 40 Pool Fixture for Sat 9, April 2022￼

April 2, 2022 107

Week 40 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 9 April 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 40 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Arsenal Brighton Saturday 2 Aston V. Tottenham LKO 3 Southampton Chelsea Saturday 4 Watford Leeds Saturday 5 Blackburn Blackpool Saturday 6 Bristol C. Peterboro Saturday 7 Middlesbro Hull Saturday 8 Millwall Barnsley Saturday 9 Nott’m For. Birmingham Saturday 10 Preston Q.P.R. Saturday 11 Reading Cardiff Saturday 12 West Brom Stoke Saturday 13 Wimbledon Milton K.D. Saturday 14 Bolton Sheff Wed. Saturday 15 Burton A. Plymouth Saturday 16 Cambridge U. Morecambe Saturday 17 Cheltenham Portsmouth Saturday 18 Doncaster Crewe Saturday 19 Fleetwood Accrington Saturday 20 Gillingham Wycombe Saturday 21 Lincoln Wigan Saturday 22 Oxford Sunderland Saturday 23 Rotherham Charlton Saturday 24 Shrewsbury Ipswich Saturday 25 Carlisle Exeter Saturday 26 Colchester Stevenage Saturday 27 Crawley Barrow Saturday 28 Forest G. Hartlepool Saturday 29 Northampton Bradford C. Saturday 30 Port Vale Oldham Saturday 31 Rochdale Walsall Saturday 32 Salford C. Harrogate Saturday 33 Scunthorpe Mansfield Saturday 34 Sutton Utd. Leyton O. Saturday 35 Swindon Newport Co. Saturday 36 Tranmere Bristol R. Saturday 37 Aberdeen Ross County Saturday 38 Celtic St J’Stone Saturday 39 Dundee Utd. Dundee Saturday 40 Hearts Hibernian Saturday 41 Livingston Motherwell Saturday 42 Ayr Utd. Inverness Saturday 43 Hamilton Arbroath Saturday 44 Kilmarnock Dunfermline Saturday 45 Raith Morton Saturday 46 Alloa Clyde Saturday 47 Dumbarton Peterhead Saturday 48 Falkirk C. Rangers Saturday 49 Montrose Airdrie Saturday