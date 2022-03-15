Week 39 Pool Fixture for Sat 2, April 2022

March 15, 2022 144

Week 39 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 2 April 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 39 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 38 Pool Fixture for Sat 26, March 2022

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 36. 37. 38. 39. 40. 41. 42. 43. 44. 45. 46. 47. 48. 49.