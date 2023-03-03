Week 36 Pool Fixture for Sat 11, March 2023

Week 36 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 11 March 2023.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 36 2023, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Read Also: Week 35 Pool Fixtures for Sat 4 Mar 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1Crystal P.Man CityLKO
2EvertonBrentfordSaturday
3FulhamArsenalSunday
4LeedsBrightonSaturday
5LeicesterChelseaSaturday
6Man Utd.SouthamptonSunday
7NewcastleWolvesSunday
8TottenhamNott’m For.Saturday
9West HamAston V.Sunday
10BirminghamRotherhamSaturday
11BurnleyWiganSaturday
12CoventryHullSaturday
13NorwichSunderlandSunday
14PrestonCardiffSaturday
15Q.P.R.WatfordSaturday
16ReadingMillwallSaturday
17Sheff Utd.LutonSaturday
18SwanseaMiddlesbroSaturday
19West BromHuddersfieldSaturday
20BarnsleyPlymouthSaturday
21BoltonIpswichSaturday
22Burton A.WycombeSaturday
23CharltonAccringtonSaturday
24ExeterLincolnSaturday
25FleetwoodPort ValeSaturday
26Forest G.Bristol R.Saturday
27Milton K.D.Cambridge U.Saturday
28Oxford Utd.DerbySaturday
29PeterboroCheltenhamSaturday
30PortsmouthSheff Wed.Saturday
31ShrewsburyMorecambeSaturday
32BarrowSutton Utd.Saturday
33ColchesterStockportSaturday
34CrawleyHarrogateSaturday
35DoncasterA.WimbledonSaturday
36GillinghamTranmereSaturday
37GrimsbyRochdaleSaturday
38HartlepoolNorthamptonSaturday
39MansfieldLeyton O.Saturday
40Newport Co.Bradford C.Saturday
41StevenageWalsallSaturday
42SwindonCarlisleSaturday
43RangersRaithSunday
44AirdrieK. HeartsSaturday
45ClydeQueen O’SthSaturday
46Edinburgh C.AlloaSaturday
47PeterheadDunfermlineSaturday
48Albion R.StranraerSaturday
49AnnanElginSaturday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply