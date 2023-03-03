Week 36 Pool Fixture for Sat 11, March 2023

Week 36 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 11 March 2023.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 36 2023, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Crystal P. Man City LKO 2 Everton Brentford Saturday 3 Fulham Arsenal Sunday 4 Leeds Brighton Saturday 5 Leicester Chelsea Saturday 6 Man Utd. Southampton Sunday 7 Newcastle Wolves Sunday 8 Tottenham Nott’m For. Saturday 9 West Ham Aston V. Sunday 10 Birmingham Rotherham Saturday 11 Burnley Wigan Saturday 12 Coventry Hull Saturday 13 Norwich Sunderland Sunday 14 Preston Cardiff Saturday 15 Q.P.R. Watford Saturday 16 Reading Millwall Saturday 17 Sheff Utd. Luton Saturday 18 Swansea Middlesbro Saturday 19 West Brom Huddersfield Saturday 20 Barnsley Plymouth Saturday 21 Bolton Ipswich Saturday 22 Burton A. Wycombe Saturday 23 Charlton Accrington Saturday 24 Exeter Lincoln Saturday 25 Fleetwood Port Vale Saturday 26 Forest G. Bristol R. Saturday 27 Milton K.D. Cambridge U. Saturday 28 Oxford Utd. Derby Saturday 29 Peterboro Cheltenham Saturday 30 Portsmouth Sheff Wed. Saturday 31 Shrewsbury Morecambe Saturday 32 Barrow Sutton Utd. Saturday 33 Colchester Stockport Saturday 34 Crawley Harrogate Saturday 35 Doncaster A.Wimbledon Saturday 36 Gillingham Tranmere Saturday 37 Grimsby Rochdale Saturday 38 Hartlepool Northampton Saturday 39 Mansfield Leyton O. Saturday 40 Newport Co. Bradford C. Saturday 41 Stevenage Walsall Saturday 42 Swindon Carlisle Saturday 43 Rangers Raith Sunday 44 Airdrie K. Hearts Saturday 45 Clyde Queen O’Sth Saturday 46 Edinburgh C. Alloa Saturday 47 Peterhead Dunfermline Saturday 48 Albion R. Stranraer Saturday 49 Annan Elgin Saturday