Week 36 Pool Fixture for Sat 11, March 2023

Week 36 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 11 March 2023.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 36 2023, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Read Also: Week 35 Pool Fixtures for Sat 4 Mar 2022 – UK 2022/2023
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Crystal P.
|Man City
|LKO
|2
|Everton
|Brentford
|Saturday
|3
|Fulham
|Arsenal
|Sunday
|4
|Leeds
|Brighton
|Saturday
|5
|Leicester
|Chelsea
|Saturday
|6
|Man Utd.
|Southampton
|Sunday
|7
|Newcastle
|Wolves
|Sunday
|8
|Tottenham
|Nott’m For.
|Saturday
|9
|West Ham
|Aston V.
|Sunday
|10
|Birmingham
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|11
|Burnley
|Wigan
|Saturday
|12
|Coventry
|Hull
|Saturday
|13
|Norwich
|Sunderland
|Sunday
|14
|Preston
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|15
|Q.P.R.
|Watford
|Saturday
|16
|Reading
|Millwall
|Saturday
|17
|Sheff Utd.
|Luton
|Saturday
|18
|Swansea
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|19
|West Brom
|Huddersfield
|Saturday
|20
|Barnsley
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|21
|Bolton
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|22
|Burton A.
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|23
|Charlton
|Accrington
|Saturday
|24
|Exeter
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|25
|Fleetwood
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|26
|Forest G.
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|27
|Milton K.D.
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|28
|Oxford Utd.
|Derby
|Saturday
|29
|Peterboro
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|30
|Portsmouth
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|31
|Shrewsbury
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|32
|Barrow
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|33
|Colchester
|Stockport
|Saturday
|34
|Crawley
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|35
|Doncaster
|A.Wimbledon
|Saturday
|36
|Gillingham
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|37
|Grimsby
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|38
|Hartlepool
|Northampton
|Saturday
|39
|Mansfield
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|40
|Newport Co.
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|41
|Stevenage
|Walsall
|Saturday
|42
|Swindon
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|43
|Rangers
|Raith
|Sunday
|44
|Airdrie
|K. Hearts
|Saturday
|45
|Clyde
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday
|46
|Edinburgh C.
|Alloa
|Saturday
|47
|Peterhead
|Dunfermline
|Saturday
|48
|Albion R.
|Stranraer
|Saturday
|49
|Annan
|Elgin
|Saturday