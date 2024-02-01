Week 32 Pool Fixtures for Sat 10 Feb 2024 – UK 2023/2024

WEEK: 32; SEASON: UK 2023/2024; DATE: 10-February-2024
Pool FixtureStatus
1Aston V.Man Utd.Sunday
2FulhamBournemouthSaturday
3LiverpoolBurnleySaturday
4LutonSheff Utd.Saturday
5Nott’m For.NewcastleLKO
6TottenhamBrightonSaturday
7West HamArsenalSunday
8WolvesBrentfordSaturday
9BlackburnStokeSaturday
10CardiffPrestonSaturday
11CoventryMillwallSunday
12HullSwanseaSaturday
13LeedsRotherhamSaturday
14MiddlesbroBristol C.Saturday
15Q.P.R.NorwichSaturday
16SouthamptonHuddersfieldSaturday
17SunderlandPlymouthSaturday
18WatfordLeicesterSaturday
19BarnsleyLeyton O.Saturday
20BlackpoolOxford Utd.Saturday
21Bristol R.Burton A.Saturday
22Cambridge U.CheltenhamSaturday
23CarlislePortsmouthSaturday
24DerbyShrewsburySaturday
25LincolnFleetwoodSaturday
26NorthamptonBoltonSaturday
27Port ValeStevenageSaturday
28ReadingCharltonSaturday
29WiganExeterSaturday
30WycombePeterboroSaturday
31A.WimbledonBarrowSaturday
32CreweCrawleySaturday
33DoncasterTranmereSaturday
34Forest G.MansfieldSaturday
35GrimsbyStockportSaturday
36HarrogateColchesterSaturday
37Milton K.D.AccringtonSaturday
38MorecambeSutton Utd.Saturday
39SwindonSalford C.Saturday
40WalsallNewport Co.Saturday
41WrexhamBradford C.Saturday
42AirdrieHeartsSunday
43InvernessHibernianSaturday
44PartickLivingstonSaturday
45RangersAyr Utd.LKO
46St MirrenCelticSunday
47AlloaStirling A.Saturday
48HamiltonAnnanSaturday
49K. HeartsQueen O’SthSaturday

