Week 32 Pool Fixtures for Sat 10 Feb 2024 – UK 2023/2024

|WEEK: 32; SEASON: UK 2023/2024; DATE: 10-February-2024
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|Man Utd.
|Sunday
|2
|Fulham
|Bournemouth
|Saturday
|3
|Liverpool
|Burnley
|Saturday
|4
|Luton
|Sheff Utd.
|Saturday
|5
|Nott’m For.
|Newcastle
|LKO
|6
|Tottenham
|Brighton
|Saturday
|7
|West Ham
|Arsenal
|Sunday
|8
|Wolves
|Brentford
|Saturday
|9
|Blackburn
|Stoke
|Saturday
|10
|Cardiff
|Preston
|Saturday
|11
|Coventry
|Millwall
|Sunday
|12
|Hull
|Swansea
|Saturday
|13
|Leeds
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|14
|Middlesbro
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|15
|Q.P.R.
|Norwich
|Saturday
|16
|Southampton
|Huddersfield
|Saturday
|17
|Sunderland
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|18
|Watford
|Leicester
|Saturday
|19
|Barnsley
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|20
|Blackpool
|Oxford Utd.
|Saturday
|21
|Bristol R.
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|22
|Cambridge U.
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|23
|Carlisle
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|24
|Derby
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|25
|Lincoln
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|26
|Northampton
|Bolton
|Saturday
|27
|Port Vale
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|28
|Reading
|Charlton
|Saturday
|29
|Wigan
|Exeter
|Saturday
|30
|Wycombe
|Peterboro
|Saturday
|31
|A.Wimbledon
|Barrow
|Saturday
|32
|Crewe
|Crawley
|Saturday
|33
|Doncaster
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|34
|Forest G.
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|35
|Grimsby
|Stockport
|Saturday
|36
|Harrogate
|Colchester
|Saturday
|37
|Milton K.D.
|Accrington
|Saturday
|38
|Morecambe
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|39
|Swindon
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|40
|Walsall
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|41
|Wrexham
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|42
|Airdrie
|Hearts
|Sunday
|43
|Inverness
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|44
|Partick
|Livingston
|Saturday
|45
|Rangers
|Ayr Utd.
|LKO
|46
|St Mirren
|Celtic
|Sunday
|47
|Alloa
|Stirling A.
|Saturday
|48
|Hamilton
|Annan
|Saturday
|49
|K. Hearts
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday