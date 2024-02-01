Week 31 Pool Result for Sat 3 Feb 2024 – UK 2023/2024

Week 31 Pool Result for Sat 3, Feb 2024 – UK 2023/2024 Pool Results

Week: 31 – Season: UK 2023/2024 – Date: 03-February-2024
Pool ResultHTFTStatus
1ArsenalLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
2BournemouthNott’m For.-:--:-Sunday
3BrightonCrystal P.-:--:-Saturday
4BurnleyFulham-:--:-Saturday
5ChelseaWolves-:--:-Sunday
6Man Utd.West Ham-:--:-Sunday
7NewcastleLuton-:--:-Saturday
8Sheff Utd.Aston V.-:--:-LKO
9BlackburnQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
10HuddersfieldSheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
11HullMillwall-:--:-Saturday
12MiddlesbroSunderland-:--:-Sunday
13NorwichCoventry-:--:-Saturday
14PrestonIpswich-:--:-Saturday
15RotherhamSouthampton-:--:-Saturday
16StokeLeicester-:--:-Saturday
17SwanseaPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
18WatfordCardiff-:--:-Saturday
19West BromBirmingham-:--:-Saturday
20BoltonBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
21Burton A.Lincoln-:--:-Saturday
22CharltonDerby-:--:-Saturday
23CheltenhamWycombe-:--:-Saturday
24ExeterBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
25FleetwoodPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
26Leyton O.Carlisle-:--:-Saturday
27PeterboroWigan-:--:-Saturday
28PortsmouthNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
29ShrewsburyCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
30StevenageBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
31AccringtonGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
32BarrowMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
33Bradford C.A.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
34ColchesterForest G.-:--:-Saturday
35CrawleyMorecambe-:--:-Saturday
36GillinghamWalsall-:--:-Saturday
37MansfieldNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
38Salford C.Wrexham-:--:-Saturday
39StockportHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
40Sutton Utd.Doncaster-:--:-Saturday
41TranmereCrewe-:--:-Saturday
42DundeeHearts-:--:-Saturday
43HibernianSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
44MotherwellKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
45RangersLivingston-:--:-Saturday
46Ross CountySt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
47Ayr Utd.Dundee Utd.-:--:-Saturday
48DunfermlineMorton-:--:-Saturday
49InvernessQueens Pk-:--:-Saturday

