Week 31 Pool Result 2024 | Pool Result and Fixtures This Week
Week 31 Pool Result for Sat 3, Feb 2024 – UK 2023/2024 Pool Results
Week 31 pool result 2024: Now you can find the pool result, pool results, poolresult, pool result today, pool result today saturday, this week pool result, pool result for this week, uk pool result, aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, live score pool result and fixtures, pool fixtures, pools panel results and pool result this week form fortunesoccer.com
|Week: 31 – Season: UK 2023/2024 – Date: 03-February-2024
|№
|Pool Result
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|2
|Bournemouth
|Nott’m For.
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|3
|Brighton
|Crystal P.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|4
|Burnley
|Fulham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|5
|Chelsea
|Wolves
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|6
|Man Utd.
|West Ham
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|7
|Newcastle
|Luton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|8
|Sheff Utd.
|Aston V.
|-:-
|-:-
|LKO
|9
|Blackburn
|Q.P.R.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|10
|Huddersfield
|Sheff Wed.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|11
|Hull
|Millwall
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|12
|Middlesbro
|Sunderland
|-:-
|-:-
|Sunday
|13
|Norwich
|Coventry
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|14
|Preston
|Ipswich
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|15
|Rotherham
|Southampton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|16
|Stoke
|Leicester
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|17
|Swansea
|Plymouth
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|18
|Watford
|Cardiff
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|19
|West Brom
|Birmingham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|20
|Bolton
|Barnsley
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|21
|Burton A.
|Lincoln
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|22
|Charlton
|Derby
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|23
|Cheltenham
|Wycombe
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|24
|Exeter
|Bristol R.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|25
|Fleetwood
|Port Vale
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|26
|Leyton O.
|Carlisle
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|27
|Peterboro
|Wigan
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|28
|Portsmouth
|Northampton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|29
|Shrewsbury
|Cambridge U.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|30
|Stevenage
|Blackpool
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|31
|Accrington
|Grimsby
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|32
|Barrow
|Milton K.D.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|33
|Bradford C.
|A.Wimbledon
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|34
|Colchester
|Forest G.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|35
|Crawley
|Morecambe
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|36
|Gillingham
|Walsall
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|37
|Mansfield
|Notts Co.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|38
|Salford C.
|Wrexham
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|39
|Stockport
|Harrogate
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|40
|Sutton Utd.
|Doncaster
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|41
|Tranmere
|Crewe
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|42
|Dundee
|Hearts
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|43
|Hibernian
|St Mirren
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|44
|Motherwell
|Kilmarnock
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|45
|Rangers
|Livingston
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|46
|Ross County
|St J’Stone
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|47
|Ayr Utd.
|Dundee Utd.
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|48
|Dunfermline
|Morton
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday
|49
|Inverness
|Queens Pk
|-:-
|-:-
|Saturday