Week 31 Pool Fixture for Sat 5, Feb 2022

January 26, 2022 107

Week 31 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 5 February 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 31 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

№ Advance Pool Fixture Status 1 Bournemouth Boreham W. Sunday 2 Cambridge U. Luton LKO 3 Crystal P. Hartlepool Saturday 4 Everton Brentford Saturday 5 Huddersfield Barnsley Saturday 6 Liverpool Cardiff Sunday 7 Man City Fulham Saturday 8 Nott’m For. Leicester Sunday 9 Peterboro Q.P.R. Saturday 10 Southampton Coventry Saturday 11 Stoke Wigan Saturday 12 Tottenham Brighton LKO 13 Wolves Norwich Saturday 14 Burnley Watford LKO 15 Blackpool Bristol C. Saturday 16 Hull Preston Saturday 17 Swansea Blackburn LKO 18 Burton A. Sheff Wed. Saturday 19 Charlton Wimbledon Saturday 20 Ipswich Gillingham Saturday 21 Milton K.D. Lincoln Saturday 22 Morecambe Bolton Saturday 23 Oxford Portsmouth Saturday 24 Rotherham Accrington Saturday 25 Shrewsbury Fleetwood Saturday 26 Sunderland Doncaster Saturday 27 Barrow Tranmere Saturday 28 Crawley Stevenage Saturday 29 Forest G. Newport Co. Saturday 30 Leyton O. Colchester Saturday 31 Rochdale Carlisle Saturday 32 Salford C. Port Vale Saturday 33 Scunthorpe Oldham Saturday 34 Sutton Utd. Bristol R. Saturday 35 Swindon Exeter Saturday 36 Walsall Northampton Saturday 37 Dundee Ross County Saturday 38 Hibernian St Mirren Saturday 39 Livingston Aberdeen Saturday 40 Motherwell Celtic Sunday 41 Rangers Hearts Sunday 42 St J’Stone Dundee Utd. Saturday 43 Ayr Utd. Dunfermline Saturday 44 Inverness Morton Saturday 45 Partick Queen O’Sth Saturday 46 Raith Hamilton Saturday 47 C. Rangers Airdrie Saturday 48 East Fife Clyde Saturday 49 Falkirk Queens Pk Saturday