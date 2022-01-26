fbpx

Week 31 Pool Fixture for Sat 5, Feb 2022

January 26, 20220107
Premier League: EPL Fixtures, Updated Table & Top Scorers

Week 31 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 5 February 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 31 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Advance Pool FixtureStatus
1BournemouthBoreham W.Sunday
2Cambridge U.LutonLKO
3Crystal P.HartlepoolSaturday
4EvertonBrentfordSaturday
5HuddersfieldBarnsleySaturday
6LiverpoolCardiffSunday
7Man CityFulhamSaturday
8Nott’m For.LeicesterSunday
9PeterboroQ.P.R.Saturday
10SouthamptonCoventrySaturday
11StokeWiganSaturday
12TottenhamBrightonLKO
13WolvesNorwichSaturday
14BurnleyWatfordLKO
15BlackpoolBristol C.Saturday
16HullPrestonSaturday
17SwanseaBlackburnLKO
18Burton A.Sheff Wed.Saturday
19CharltonWimbledonSaturday
20IpswichGillinghamSaturday
21Milton K.D.LincolnSaturday
22MorecambeBoltonSaturday
23OxfordPortsmouthSaturday
24RotherhamAccringtonSaturday
25ShrewsburyFleetwoodSaturday
26SunderlandDoncasterSaturday
27BarrowTranmereSaturday
28CrawleyStevenageSaturday
29Forest G.Newport Co.Saturday
30Leyton O.ColchesterSaturday
31RochdaleCarlisleSaturday
32Salford C.Port ValeSaturday
33ScunthorpeOldhamSaturday
34Sutton Utd.Bristol R.Saturday
35SwindonExeterSaturday
36WalsallNorthamptonSaturday
37DundeeRoss CountySaturday
38HibernianSt MirrenSaturday
39LivingstonAberdeenSaturday
40MotherwellCelticSunday
41RangersHeartsSunday
42St J’StoneDundee Utd.Saturday
43Ayr Utd.DunfermlineSaturday
44InvernessMortonSaturday
45PartickQueen O’SthSaturday
46RaithHamiltonSaturday
47C. RangersAirdrieSaturday
48East FifeClydeSaturday
49FalkirkQueens PkSaturday

