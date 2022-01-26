Week 31 Pool Fixture for Sat 5, Feb 2022

Week 31 UK football coupon pool information and fixtures to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 5 February 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 31 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
|№
|Advance Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Bournemouth
|Boreham W.
|Sunday
|2
|Cambridge U.
|Luton
|LKO
|3
|Crystal P.
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|4
|Everton
|Brentford
|Saturday
|5
|Huddersfield
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|6
|Liverpool
|Cardiff
|Sunday
|7
|Man City
|Fulham
|Saturday
|8
|Nott’m For.
|Leicester
|Sunday
|9
|Peterboro
|Q.P.R.
|Saturday
|10
|Southampton
|Coventry
|Saturday
|11
|Stoke
|Wigan
|Saturday
|12
|Tottenham
|Brighton
|LKO
|13
|Wolves
|Norwich
|Saturday
|14
|Burnley
|Watford
|LKO
|15
|Blackpool
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|16
|Hull
|Preston
|Saturday
|17
|Swansea
|Blackburn
|LKO
|18
|Burton A.
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|19
|Charlton
|Wimbledon
|Saturday
|20
|Ipswich
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|21
|Milton K.D.
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|22
|Morecambe
|Bolton
|Saturday
|23
|Oxford
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|24
|Rotherham
|Accrington
|Saturday
|25
|Shrewsbury
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|26
|Sunderland
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|27
|Barrow
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|28
|Crawley
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|29
|Forest G.
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|30
|Leyton O.
|Colchester
|Saturday
|31
|Rochdale
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|32
|Salford C.
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|33
|Scunthorpe
|Oldham
|Saturday
|34
|Sutton Utd.
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|35
|Swindon
|Exeter
|Saturday
|36
|Walsall
|Northampton
|Saturday
|37
|Dundee
|Ross County
|Saturday
|38
|Hibernian
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|39
|Livingston
|Aberdeen
|Saturday
|40
|Motherwell
|Celtic
|Sunday
|41
|Rangers
|Hearts
|Sunday
|42
|St J’Stone
|Dundee Utd.
|Saturday
|43
|Ayr Utd.
|Dunfermline
|Saturday
|44
|Inverness
|Morton
|Saturday
|45
|Partick
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday
|46
|Raith
|Hamilton
|Saturday
|47
|C. Rangers
|Airdrie
|Saturday
|48
|East Fife
|Clyde
|Saturday
|49
|Falkirk
|Queens Pk
|Saturday
