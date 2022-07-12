Week 3 Pool Fixture for Sat 23, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 3 UK pool fixture, football coupon information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 23 July 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 3 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Now you can find the football result, soccer result, live score, panel, pools fixtures and Result of Week 3 for Australia 2022 Season from uk.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Week 3 Pool Fixture 2022

№ Pool Fixture Status 1 Aberdeen Raith Sunday 2 Arbroath Airdrie Saturday 3 Dundee Forfar Saturday 4 Dunfermline Alloa Saturday 5 Elgin Queen O’Sth Saturday 6 Falkirk Clyde Saturday 7 Hamilton Queens Pk Saturday 8 Inverness C. Rangers Saturday 9 Livingston K. Hearts Saturday 10 Morton Bonnyrigg RA Saturday 11 Partick Montrose Saturday 12 Stirling A. Peterhead Saturday 13 St Mirren Edinburgh C. Saturday 14 Anderlecht Oostende Sunday 15 Charleroi Eupen Saturday 16 Club Brugge Genk Sunday 17 Kortrijk OH Leuven LKO 18 KV Mechelen Antwerp Sunday 19 St.Truiden Union SG LKO 20 Waregem RFC Seraing LKO 21 Westerlo Cercle Brugge Sunday 22 Basel Servette Sunday 23 FC Zuerich Luzern LKO 24 Grasshoppers Lugano Sunday 25 Sion Young Boys Sunday 26 St Gallen Winterthur LKO 27 Austria L. Wattens Sunday 28 Hartberg Altach Sunday 29 Lask Linz SK Austria K. LKO 30 Rapid V. Ried Sunday 31 Wolfsberger Sturm Graz LKO 32 Aalborg Copenhagen Sunday 33 Aarhus Viborg Sunday 34 Brondby Nordsjaelland Sunday 35 Randers Odense Sunday 36 Austin FC NY Red Bulls Sunday 37 Columbus C. N. England Sunday 38 DC United Montreal I. Sunday 39 FC Cincinnati Nashville SC Sunday 40 Houston D. Minnesota Utd. Sunday 41 Kansas City Los Angeles Sunday 42 LA Galaxy Atlanta Utd. Sunday 43 NY City FC Inter Miami Sunday 44 Orlando City Philadelphia Sunday 45 Portland T. SJ Earthquakes Sunday 46 Real Salt L. FC Dallas Sunday 47 Seattle Colorado R. Sunday 48 Toronto Charlotte Sunday 49 Vancouver W. Chicago Fire Sunday