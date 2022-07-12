Week 3 Pool Fixture for Sat 23, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 3 Pool Fixture for Sat 23, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 3 UK pool fixture, football coupon information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 23 July 2022.

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 3 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:

Now you can find the football result, soccer result, live score, panel, pools fixtures and Result of Week 3 for Australia 2022 Season from uk.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

Week 3 Pool Fixture 2022

Pool FixtureStatus
1AberdeenRaithSunday
2ArbroathAirdrieSaturday
3DundeeForfarSaturday
4DunfermlineAlloaSaturday
5ElginQueen O’SthSaturday
6FalkirkClydeSaturday
7HamiltonQueens PkSaturday
8InvernessC. RangersSaturday
9LivingstonK. HeartsSaturday
10MortonBonnyrigg RASaturday
11PartickMontroseSaturday
12Stirling A.PeterheadSaturday
13St MirrenEdinburgh C.Saturday
14AnderlechtOostendeSunday
15CharleroiEupenSaturday
16Club BruggeGenkSunday
17KortrijkOH LeuvenLKO
18KV MechelenAntwerpSunday
19St.TruidenUnion SGLKO
20WaregemRFC SeraingLKO
21WesterloCercle BruggeSunday
22BaselServetteSunday
23FC ZuerichLuzernLKO
24GrasshoppersLuganoSunday
25SionYoung BoysSunday
26St GallenWinterthurLKO
27Austria L.WattensSunday
28HartbergAltachSunday
29Lask LinzSK Austria K.LKO
30Rapid V.RiedSunday
31WolfsbergerSturm GrazLKO
32AalborgCopenhagenSunday
33AarhusViborgSunday
34BrondbyNordsjaellandSunday
35RandersOdenseSunday
36Austin FCNY Red BullsSunday
37Columbus C.N. EnglandSunday
38DC UnitedMontreal I.Sunday
39FC CincinnatiNashville SCSunday
40Houston D.Minnesota Utd.Sunday
41Kansas CityLos AngelesSunday
42LA GalaxyAtlanta Utd.Sunday
43NY City FCInter MiamiSunday
44Orlando CityPhiladelphiaSunday
45Portland T.SJ EarthquakesSunday
46Real Salt L.FC DallasSunday
47SeattleColorado R.Sunday
48TorontoCharlotteSunday
49Vancouver W.Chicago FireSunday

