Week 3 Pool Fixture for Sat 23, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 3 UK pool fixture, football coupon information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results for Saturday 23 July 2022.
Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 3 2022, for your sure draws, and results in prediction:
Now you can find the football result, soccer result, live score, panel, pools fixtures and Result of Week 3 for Australia 2022 Season from uk.
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
Week 3 Pool Fixture 2022
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Aberdeen
|Raith
|Sunday
|2
|Arbroath
|Airdrie
|Saturday
|3
|Dundee
|Forfar
|Saturday
|4
|Dunfermline
|Alloa
|Saturday
|5
|Elgin
|Queen O’Sth
|Saturday
|6
|Falkirk
|Clyde
|Saturday
|7
|Hamilton
|Queens Pk
|Saturday
|8
|Inverness
|C. Rangers
|Saturday
|9
|Livingston
|K. Hearts
|Saturday
|10
|Morton
|Bonnyrigg RA
|Saturday
|11
|Partick
|Montrose
|Saturday
|12
|Stirling A.
|Peterhead
|Saturday
|13
|St Mirren
|Edinburgh C.
|Saturday
|14
|Anderlecht
|Oostende
|Sunday
|15
|Charleroi
|Eupen
|Saturday
|16
|Club Brugge
|Genk
|Sunday
|17
|Kortrijk
|OH Leuven
|LKO
|18
|KV Mechelen
|Antwerp
|Sunday
|19
|St.Truiden
|Union SG
|LKO
|20
|Waregem
|RFC Seraing
|LKO
|21
|Westerlo
|Cercle Brugge
|Sunday
|22
|Basel
|Servette
|Sunday
|23
|FC Zuerich
|Luzern
|LKO
|24
|Grasshoppers
|Lugano
|Sunday
|25
|Sion
|Young Boys
|Sunday
|26
|St Gallen
|Winterthur
|LKO
|27
|Austria L.
|Wattens
|Sunday
|28
|Hartberg
|Altach
|Sunday
|29
|Lask Linz
|SK Austria K.
|LKO
|30
|Rapid V.
|Ried
|Sunday
|31
|Wolfsberger
|Sturm Graz
|LKO
|32
|Aalborg
|Copenhagen
|Sunday
|33
|Aarhus
|Viborg
|Sunday
|34
|Brondby
|Nordsjaelland
|Sunday
|35
|Randers
|Odense
|Sunday
|36
|Austin FC
|NY Red Bulls
|Sunday
|37
|Columbus C.
|N. England
|Sunday
|38
|DC United
|Montreal I.
|Sunday
|39
|FC Cincinnati
|Nashville SC
|Sunday
|40
|Houston D.
|Minnesota Utd.
|Sunday
|41
|Kansas City
|Los Angeles
|Sunday
|42
|LA Galaxy
|Atlanta Utd.
|Sunday
|43
|NY City FC
|Inter Miami
|Sunday
|44
|Orlando City
|Philadelphia
|Sunday
|45
|Portland T.
|SJ Earthquakes
|Sunday
|46
|Real Salt L.
|FC Dallas
|Sunday
|47
|Seattle
|Colorado R.
|Sunday
|48
|Toronto
|Charlotte
|Sunday
|49
|Vancouver W.
|Chicago Fire
|Sunday