July 17, 2021

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 3 AUSSIE pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 24 July 2021.

Week 3 AUSSIE 2021 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 3 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the AUSSIE football pool fixtures for week 3 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

WEEK: 3; SEASON: AUSSIE 2021; DATE: 24-Jul-2021

1 Arbroath K. Hearts Saturday 2 Ayr Utd. Falkirk Saturday 3 Dundee Forfar Saturday 4 Dunfermline Stenhsemuir Saturday 5 East Fife Elgin Saturday 6 Hamilton Albion R. Saturday 7 Hearts Inverness Sunday 8 Kilmarnock Stranraer Saturday 9 Livingston Cowdenbeath Saturday 10 Morton Clyde Saturday 11 Motherwell Annan Saturday 12 Queen O’Sth Airdrie Saturday 13 Raith Alloa Saturday 14 Ross County Montrose Saturday 15 Stirling A. Peterhead Saturday 16 St Mirren Partick Sunday 17 Anderlecht Union SG Sunday 18 Beerschot Cer. Brugge LKO 19 Club Brugge Eupen Sunday 20 Kortrijk RFC Seraing LKO 21 KV Mechelen Antwerp Sunday 22 OH Leuven Waregem EKO 23 Oostende Charleroi LKO 24 St. Truiden Gent Sunday 25 Grasshoppers Basel Sunday 26 Lausanne St Gallen LKO 27 Lugano FC Zuerich Sunday 28 Luzern Young Boys LKO 29 Sion Servette Sunday 30 CSKA Moscow FC Ufa Sunday 31 Khimki Zenit EKO 32 Krylya S. Akhmat G. Sunday 33 Lokomotiv Arsenal T. LKO 34 Rubin Kazan Sp Moscow LKO 35 Ural S.R Krasnodar Sunday 36 Aalborg Midtjylland LKO 37 Brondby Viborg Sunday 38 Copenhagen Silkeborg Sunday 39 Nords’lland Aarhus Sunday 40 Randers Odense Sunday 41 Sonderjyske Vejle B. Monday 42 Hacken Elfsborg Sunday 43 Hammarby Norrkoping Sunday 44 Kalmar Djurgaarden Sunday 45 Mjallby Malmo EKO 46 Orebro AIK Monday 47 Ostersund Halmstad Monday 48 Sirius Degerfors LKO 49 Varbergs Gothenburg Monday