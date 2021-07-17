fbpx

Week 3 2021 Aussie/UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO For Sat 24 Jul 2021

July 17, 20210104

Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 3 AUSSIE pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 24 July 2021.

Week 3 AUSSIE 2021 Coupon Pool Information

The crucial week 3 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:

Here are all the AUSSIE football pool fixtures for week 3 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

READ ALSO: Week 2 2021 Aussie Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO For Sat 17 Jul 2021

WEEK: 3; SEASON: AUSSIE 2021; DATE: 24-Jul-2021

1ArbroathK. HeartsSaturday
2Ayr Utd.FalkirkSaturday
3DundeeForfarSaturday
4DunfermlineStenhsemuirSaturday
5East FifeElginSaturday
6HamiltonAlbion R.Saturday
7HeartsInvernessSunday
8KilmarnockStranraerSaturday
9LivingstonCowdenbeathSaturday
10MortonClydeSaturday
11MotherwellAnnanSaturday
12Queen O’SthAirdrieSaturday
13RaithAlloaSaturday
14Ross CountyMontroseSaturday
15Stirling A.PeterheadSaturday
16St MirrenPartickSunday
17AnderlechtUnion SGSunday
18BeerschotCer. BruggeLKO
19Club BruggeEupenSunday
20KortrijkRFC SeraingLKO
21KV MechelenAntwerpSunday
22OH LeuvenWaregemEKO
23OostendeCharleroiLKO
24St. TruidenGentSunday
25GrasshoppersBaselSunday
26LausanneSt GallenLKO
27LuganoFC ZuerichSunday
28LuzernYoung BoysLKO
29SionServetteSunday
30CSKA MoscowFC UfaSunday
31KhimkiZenitEKO
32Krylya S.Akhmat G.Sunday
33LokomotivArsenal T.LKO
34Rubin KazanSp MoscowLKO
35Ural S.RKrasnodarSunday
36AalborgMidtjyllandLKO
37BrondbyViborgSunday
38CopenhagenSilkeborgSunday
39Nords’llandAarhusSunday
40RandersOdenseSunday
41SonderjyskeVejle B.Monday
42HackenElfsborgSunday
43HammarbyNorrkopingSunday
44KalmarDjurgaardenSunday
45MjallbyMalmoEKO
46OrebroAIKMonday
47OstersundHalmstadMonday
48SiriusDegerforsLKO
49VarbergsGothenburgMonday
