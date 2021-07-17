Bizwatch Nigeria brings to you the United Kingdom week 3 AUSSIE pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, and panel games scheduled to be played across all divisions on Sat 24 July 2021.
Week 3 AUSSIE 2021 Coupon Pool Information
The crucial week 3 UK football coupon pool information to enable you to forecast your sure draws, results:
Here are all the AUSSIE football pool fixtures for week 3 2021, for your sure draws, and results prediction:
WEEK: 3; SEASON: AUSSIE 2021; DATE: 24-Jul-2021
|1
|Arbroath
|K. Hearts
|Saturday
|2
|Ayr Utd.
|Falkirk
|Saturday
|3
|Dundee
|Forfar
|Saturday
|4
|Dunfermline
|Stenhsemuir
|Saturday
|5
|East Fife
|Elgin
|Saturday
|6
|Hamilton
|Albion R.
|Saturday
|7
|Hearts
|Inverness
|Sunday
|8
|Kilmarnock
|Stranraer
|Saturday
|9
|Livingston
|Cowdenbeath
|Saturday
|10
|Morton
|Clyde
|Saturday
|11
|Motherwell
|Annan
|Saturday
|12
|Queen O’Sth
|Airdrie
|Saturday
|13
|Raith
|Alloa
|Saturday
|14
|Ross County
|Montrose
|Saturday
|15
|Stirling A.
|Peterhead
|Saturday
|16
|St Mirren
|Partick
|Sunday
|17
|Anderlecht
|Union SG
|Sunday
|18
|Beerschot
|Cer. Brugge
|LKO
|19
|Club Brugge
|Eupen
|Sunday
|20
|Kortrijk
|RFC Seraing
|LKO
|21
|KV Mechelen
|Antwerp
|Sunday
|22
|OH Leuven
|Waregem
|EKO
|23
|Oostende
|Charleroi
|LKO
|24
|St. Truiden
|Gent
|Sunday
|25
|Grasshoppers
|Basel
|Sunday
|26
|Lausanne
|St Gallen
|LKO
|27
|Lugano
|FC Zuerich
|Sunday
|28
|Luzern
|Young Boys
|LKO
|29
|Sion
|Servette
|Sunday
|30
|CSKA Moscow
|FC Ufa
|Sunday
|31
|Khimki
|Zenit
|EKO
|32
|Krylya S.
|Akhmat G.
|Sunday
|33
|Lokomotiv
|Arsenal T.
|LKO
|34
|Rubin Kazan
|Sp Moscow
|LKO
|35
|Ural S.R
|Krasnodar
|Sunday
|36
|Aalborg
|Midtjylland
|LKO
|37
|Brondby
|Viborg
|Sunday
|38
|Copenhagen
|Silkeborg
|Sunday
|39
|Nords’lland
|Aarhus
|Sunday
|40
|Randers
|Odense
|Sunday
|41
|Sonderjyske
|Vejle B.
|Monday
|42
|Hacken
|Elfsborg
|Sunday
|43
|Hammarby
|Norrkoping
|Sunday
|44
|Kalmar
|Djurgaarden
|Sunday
|45
|Mjallby
|Malmo
|EKO
|46
|Orebro
|AIK
|Monday
|47
|Ostersund
|Halmstad
|Monday
|48
|Sirius
|Degerfors
|LKO
|49
|Varbergs
|Gothenburg
|Monday
