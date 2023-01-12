Week 29 Pool Fixtures for Sat 21 Jan 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 29 Pool Fixture for Saturday 21 January 2023 – UK 2022/2023 Season
Week 29 Pool Result 2023
Please note the following indications;
N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel
WEEK: 29; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 21-January-2023
|1
|Arsenal
|Man Utd.
|Sunday
|2
|Bournemouth
|Nott’m For.
|Saturday
|3
|Crystal P.
|Newcastle
|LKO
|4
|Leeds
|Brentford
|Sunday
|5
|Leicester
|Brighton
|Saturday
|6
|Man City
|Wolves
|Sunday
|7
|Southampton
|Aston V.
|Saturday
|8
|West Ham
|Everton
|Saturday
|9
|Birmingham
|Preston
|Saturday
|10
|Blackpool
|Huddersfield
|Saturday
|11
|Bristol C.
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|12
|Cardiff
|Millwall
|Saturday
|13
|Q.P.R.
|Swansea
|Saturday
|14
|Stoke
|Reading
|Saturday
|15
|Sunderland
|Middlesbro
|Sunday
|16
|Watford
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|17
|Wigan
|Luton
|Saturday
|18
|Barnsley
|Accrington
|Saturday
|19
|Bristol R.
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|20
|Derby
|Bolton
|Saturday
|21
|Forest G.
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|22
|Lincoln
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|23
|Morecambe
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|24
|Oxford Utd.
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|25
|Peterboro
|Charlton
|Saturday
|26
|Plymouth
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|27
|Portsmouth
|Exeter
|Saturday
|28
|Sheff Wed.
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|29
|Shrewsbury
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|30
|Barrow
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|31
|Bradford C.
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|32
|Colchester
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|33
|Crewe
|Stockport
|Saturday
|34
|Doncaster
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|35
|Grimsby
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|36
|Hartlepool
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|37
|Newport Co.
|A.Wimbledon
|Saturday
|38
|Northampton
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|39
|Stevenage
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|40
|Sutton Utd.
|Crawley
|Saturday
|41
|Walsall
|Swindon
|Saturday
|42
|Arbroath
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|43
|Dundee Utd.
|Stirling Uni.
|Saturday
|44
|Hamilton
|Ross County
|Saturday
|45
|Hibernian
|Hearts
|Sunday
|46
|Kilmarnock
|Dumbarton
|Saturday
|47
|Stenhsemuir
|Livingston
|Saturday
|48
|St J’Stone
|Rangers
|LKO
|49
|St Mirren
|Dundee
|Saturday