Week 29 Pool Fixtures for Sat 21 Jan 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 29 Pool Fixture for Saturday 21 January 2023 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw
SD – Score Draw
Home – Home Win
Away – Away Win
EKO – Early Kick-off
LKO – Late Kick-off
PP – Panel

WEEK: 29;   SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 21-January-2023

1ArsenalMan Utd.Sunday
2BournemouthNott’m For.Saturday
3Crystal P.NewcastleLKO
4LeedsBrentfordSunday
5LeicesterBrightonSaturday
6Man CityWolvesSunday
7SouthamptonAston V.Saturday
8West HamEvertonSaturday
9BirminghamPrestonSaturday
10BlackpoolHuddersfieldSaturday
11Bristol C.BlackburnSaturday
12CardiffMillwallSaturday
13Q.P.R.SwanseaSaturday
14StokeReadingSaturday
15SunderlandMiddlesbroSunday
16WatfordRotherhamSaturday
17WiganLutonSaturday
18BarnsleyAccringtonSaturday
19Bristol R.WycombeSaturday
20DerbyBoltonSaturday
21Forest G.Milton K.D.Saturday
22LincolnBurton A.Saturday
23MorecambePort ValeSaturday
24Oxford Utd.IpswichSaturday
25PeterboroCharltonSaturday
26PlymouthCheltenhamSaturday
27PortsmouthExeterSaturday
28Sheff Wed.FleetwoodSaturday
29ShrewsburyCambridge U.Saturday
30BarrowSalford C.Saturday
31Bradford C.CarlisleSaturday
32ColchesterGillinghamSaturday
33CreweStockportSaturday
34DoncasterTranmereSaturday
35GrimsbyHarrogateSaturday
36HartlepoolRochdaleSaturday
37Newport Co.A.WimbledonSaturday
38NorthamptonMansfieldSaturday
39StevenageLeyton O.Saturday
40Sutton Utd.CrawleySaturday
41WalsallSwindonSaturday
42ArbroathMotherwellSaturday
43Dundee Utd.Stirling Uni.Saturday
44HamiltonRoss CountySaturday
45HibernianHeartsSunday
46KilmarnockDumbartonSaturday
47StenhsemuirLivingstonSaturday
48St J’StoneRangersLKO
49St MirrenDundeeSaturday

