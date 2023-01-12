Week 29 Pool Fixtures for Sat 21 Jan 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 29 Pool Fixture for Saturday 21 January 2023 – UK 2022/2023 Season

Week 29 Pool Result 2023

Now you can find Week 29 Pool Fixtures 2023: pool result, pool fixture, soccer result, live score, pool panel results, pool fixtures, pool results, pool fixture of Week 28 from bizwatcnigeria.ng – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.

Please note the following indications;

N.SD – No Score Draw

SD – Score Draw

Home – Home Win

Away – Away Win

EKO – Early Kick-off

LKO – Late Kick-off

PP – Panel

Read Also: Week 28 Pool Fixtures for Sat 14 Jan 2022 – UK 2022/2023

WEEK: 29; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 21-January-2023